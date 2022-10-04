ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampshire County, MA

More than 1 in 3 Massachusetts families struggle to afford diapers

By Ashley Shook
 2 days ago

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of diapers were donated in August to support families in need.

The United Way of Hampshire County’s diaper drive received 52,000 diapers this year, surpassing its goal of 42,000. The annual drive helps families who might not be able to afford diapers. More than 1 in 3 Massachusetts families with young children struggle to afford diapers. WIC and SNAP do not cover the cost of diapers and could add up to nearly $100 a month per child.

Over 600,000 households to receive Snap benefits

Stop & Shop locations in Northampton, Greenfield, and Hadley provided drop-off sites as well as events and Baystate Medical Center provided the largest donation.

“And that doesn’t include other important partners like Franklin County’s YMCA and Hampshire Regional YMCA, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Thornes Marketplace, Walmart, and many others,” says UWFH Program Manager, Jenny Coeur, who ran the diaper drive this year. “The United Way Diaper Bank relies on our community to spread the word and help keep our region’s children in clean diapers, and we’re so appreciative of everyone’s generous support.

Diapers can be donated year-round to United Way from Amazon or through a monetary donation .

All diapers donated will be distributed to the following locations:

Franklin County:

Hampshire County:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Newbury St. closed after pole falls in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police had to close down a street after a utility pole fell down. This is Newbury Street in the city’s Liberty Heights neighborhood. The street was closed overnight, while crews worked to repair the pole. No word yet on what might have caused the pole to come crashing down. 22News […]
SPRINGFIELD, MA
