More than 1 in 3 Massachusetts families struggle to afford diapers

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of diapers were donated in August to support families in need.

The United Way of Hampshire County’s diaper drive received 52,000 diapers this year, surpassing its goal of 42,000. The annual drive helps families who might not be able to afford diapers. More than 1 in 3 Massachusetts families with young children struggle to afford diapers. WIC and SNAP do not cover the cost of diapers and could add up to nearly $100 a month per child.

Stop & Shop locations in Northampton, Greenfield, and Hadley provided drop-off sites as well as events and Baystate Medical Center provided the largest donation.

“And that doesn’t include other important partners like Franklin County’s YMCA and Hampshire Regional YMCA, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Thornes Marketplace, Walmart, and many others,” says UWFH Program Manager, Jenny Coeur, who ran the diaper drive this year. “The United Way Diaper Bank relies on our community to spread the word and help keep our region’s children in clean diapers, and we’re so appreciative of everyone’s generous support.

Diapers can be donated year-round to United Way from Amazon or through a monetary donation .

