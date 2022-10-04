Read full article on original website
Altadena man charged with manslaughter, DUI for wrong-way crash
A 21-year-old man was charged Tuesday with manslaughter and drunken driving in a wrong-way crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Tustin. The California Highway Patrol received calls that Dylan Erric Robinson was driving a 2015 Toyota Prius northbound in the southbound diamond lane on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway at the San Diego (405) Freeway early Sunday morning.
KTLA.com
Motorists in Orange County takes to the 405 Freeway with only 3 wheels
A motorist on the 405 Freeway in Orange County was captured on video driving their vehicle with the tailgate completely open and a missing passenger-side front tire. “Rather dangerous situation happening here on the 405, tailgate open. There’s no tailgate party going on in sight,” Instagram user Chad Towersey, who captured the video, can be heard saying.
Suspected burglars lead wild police pursuit with BMW sedan as it falls apart
A report of burglars in Walnut turned into a wild chase across a wide swath of Southern California that ended with a crash into a big rig truck and two people in custody.According Los Angeles County sheriff's officials, a homeowner reported they were hiding in their bathroom because two people were inside the home. The two suspects ran from the home and sped away in a black BMW, and when deputies checked the plates on the vehicle, they found they belonged to another vehicle.The high-speed chase went on and off freeways and barreled through surface streets through East Los Angeles,...
fox10phoenix.com
Police chase: 4 in custody after dangerous pursuit spanning multiple SoCal freeways
LOS ANGELES - Four burglary suspects in a BMW that led authorities on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday morning through the San Gabriel Valley and Los Angeles County were detained on the 91 Freeway after surrendering to police. The chase ended at about 8:30 a.m. when the car crashed and stopped...
Watch: Authorities pursuing burglary suspect in East Los Angeles area
Police and California Highway Patrol officers are pursuing a residential burglary suspect in a black BMW Tuesday morning.
foxla.com
Walnut homeowner describes terrifying moments where police chase suspects burglarized their garage
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Three suspects and a getaway driver burglarized the garage of a home in Walnut Tuesday morning. Yes, they took sneakers from the garage, a backpack and a wallet from a car. The homeowner described the terrifying moments the suspects tried to break into the home.
LAPD takes pursuit suspect and passenger into custody in South L.A.
Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a driver in the area of South L.A. who was suspected of assault with a deadly weapon. Sky5 was live over the scene. The slow speed chase through the streets of South L.A. came to an end, near South Vermont Avenue and West 57th […]
NBC Los Angeles
Man Found Fatally Shot Behind Wheel of U-Haul Truck in Hollywood
A man was found dead inside of a U-Haul rental truck in Hollywood late Wednesday night, and police are now searching for the shooter or shooters responsible for killing him. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department found the man after responding to a shooting call along Carlos Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. on Wednesday.
Fatal stabbing of shop owner in LA's Fashion District prompts calls for increased police presence
Community leaders gathered in the downtown Los Angeles Fashion District to call on police to step up patrols in the area in response to the fatal stabbing of a business owner, and they called for the two teen suspects in the slaying to be tried as adults.
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Killed After Plunging Off Palos Verdes Cliff
A driver was killed Tuesday when a car went over the side of a cliff and fell about 300 feet in Palos Verdes Estates. The single-vehicle crash was reported just before 5 p.m. in the area of 2100 Paseo Del Mar, near Palos Verdes High School, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Woman found dead in clothing collection box in Santa Clarita, authorities say
According to the sheriff's department, the woman was about 60 years old and was likely a resident of the Santa Clarita Valley. They're investigating this as an accidental death.
3 robbery suspects charged in $2.6M smash-and-grab caught on video at Beverly Hills jewelry store
A federal grand jury indicted three Long Beach men who allegedly participated in the daylight smash-and-grab robbery of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in which more than $2.6 million worth of merchandise was stolen.
NBC Los Angeles
Kidnapped California Family of 4 Found Dead in Remote Orchard
Four bodies of a Sikh family kidnapped at gunpoint in Central California were found in a remote orchard Wednesday, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said. At about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Vern Warnke said he received a call that the bodies were discovered by a farmworker. The victims were identified as 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.
Headlines: Woman Kicked Out of AYCE Korean Barbecue Because She Was a Party of One; Cars Parking in Middle of Street in South Central
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —L.A. Metro’s K Line, connecting Crenshaw to LAX, will open this Friday, Oct. 7, with free rides and a...
foxla.com
West LA landlord, gardener shot in broad daylight; Neighbors credited with saving victim's life
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Two people, a landlord and a gardener, were rushed to the hospital after they were shot in Mar Vista in broad daylight. Neighbors recalled the surprising sound Wednesday morning, as residents describe the 3100 block of Barrington Avenue as a usually quiet area. "There was...
Stevenson Ranch Family ‘Swatted’ by 911 Caller
Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A family is recovering at home after a mother and son fell victim to a fake 911 call in what authorities are calling a “swatting.”. The incident unfolded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, on Armstrong Circle near Stevenson Ranch Parkway in the Stevenson Ranch community when the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a 911 call from a person stating they had shot their father and pistol whipped their girlfriend before tying them both up. The caller also stated they had a gun while on the phone with the 911 operator.
Woman sleeping in Echo Park parking lot run over and killed by truck
A woman sleeping in a parking lot in Echo Park was run over and killed by a big rig today, police said. The woman, in her 30s, was fatally injured about 1 a.m. at Alvarado and Montana streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
1 arrested in break-in at Rosemead business
At least one person was taken into custody outside a Rosemead business that had been burglarized overnight.The owner of JC Company Mart, at 8062 Garvey Ave., called police at about 5:20 a.m. Thursday to report his business' security system had detected movement at the closed storefront. The owner told authorities this wasn't the first break-in at his store – a previous burglary occurred when someone got in through the roof.The business owner went out to the store to let the deputies in, but a Los Angeles County Fire truck was called in so deputies could find how the intruder made entry. Once the deputies got up to the roof, they found an air conditioning unit had been removed so a person could get into the building. Within the hour, one man in baggy, light-colored shorts and a dusty black shirt had been taken into custody. But authorities say a second suspect may still be in the store.
San Bernardino police arrest suspect connected to shooting at Inland Center Mall
Authorities have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred at the Inland Center Mall in San Bernardino on Friday. The initial incident, which happened just after 1 p.m. on Sept. 30, took place in the parking lot outside of the mall's food court. When San Bernardino Police Department officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. During the course of their investigation, police learned that San Bernardino resident Pablo Estrada, 23, was involved in the shooting. They used surveillance footage, witness statements and a statement from...
