ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Altadena man charged with manslaughter, DUI for wrong-way crash

A 21-year-old man was charged Tuesday with manslaughter and drunken driving in a wrong-way crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Tustin. The California Highway Patrol received calls that Dylan Erric Robinson was driving a 2015 Toyota Prius northbound in the southbound diamond lane on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway at the San Diego (405) Freeway early Sunday morning.
TUSTIN, CA
KTLA.com

Motorists in Orange County takes to the 405 Freeway with only 3 wheels

A motorist on the 405 Freeway in Orange County was captured on video driving their vehicle with the tailgate completely open and a missing passenger-side front tire. “Rather dangerous situation happening here on the 405, tailgate open. There’s no tailgate party going on in sight,” Instagram user Chad Towersey, who captured the video, can be heard saying.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
97X

California Woman Driving On 3 Wheels Confronted By Civillian

A motorist driving on the 405 Freeway in Orange County was captured on video driving down the interstate with her tailgate wide open and a missing passenger-side front tire. “Rather dangerous situation happening here on the 405, tailgate open. There’s no tailgate party going on in sight,” Instagram user Chad Towersey, who captured the video.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Suspected burglars lead wild police pursuit with BMW sedan as it falls apart

A report of burglars in Walnut turned into a wild chase across a wide swath of Southern California that ended with a crash into a big rig truck and two people in custody.According Los Angeles County sheriff's officials, a homeowner reported they were hiding in their bathroom because two people were inside the home. The two suspects ran from the home and sped away in a black BMW, and when deputies checked the plates on the vehicle, they found they belonged to another vehicle.The high-speed chase went on and off freeways and barreled through surface streets through East Los Angeles,...
WALNUT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellflower, CA
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Downey, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Irwindale, CA
City
Walnut, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
City
El Monte, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Walnut, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Gabriel Valley#Chp#Motorcycle
NBC Los Angeles

Man Found Fatally Shot Behind Wheel of U-Haul Truck in Hollywood

A man was found dead inside of a U-Haul rental truck in Hollywood late Wednesday night, and police are now searching for the shooter or shooters responsible for killing him. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department found the man after responding to a shooting call along Carlos Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Driver Killed After Plunging Off Palos Verdes Cliff

A driver was killed Tuesday when a car went over the side of a cliff and fell about 300 feet in Palos Verdes Estates. The single-vehicle crash was reported just before 5 p.m. in the area of 2100 Paseo Del Mar, near Palos Verdes High School, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Los Angeles

Kidnapped California Family of 4 Found Dead in Remote Orchard

Four bodies of a Sikh family kidnapped at gunpoint in Central California were found in a remote orchard Wednesday, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said. At about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Vern Warnke said he received a call that the bodies were discovered by a farmworker. The victims were identified as 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Stevenson Ranch Family ‘Swatted’ by 911 Caller

Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A family is recovering at home after a mother and son fell victim to a fake 911 call in what authorities are calling a “swatting.”. The incident unfolded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, on Armstrong Circle near Stevenson Ranch Parkway in the Stevenson Ranch community when the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a 911 call from a person stating they had shot their father and pistol whipped their girlfriend before tying them both up. The caller also stated they had a gun while on the phone with the 911 operator.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
CBS LA

1 arrested in break-in at Rosemead business

At least one person was taken into custody outside a Rosemead business that had been burglarized overnight.The owner of JC Company Mart, at 8062 Garvey Ave., called police at about 5:20 a.m. Thursday to report his business' security system had detected movement at the closed storefront. The owner told authorities this wasn't the first break-in at his store – a previous burglary occurred when someone got in through the roof.The business owner went out to the store to let the deputies in, but a Los Angeles County Fire truck was called in so deputies could find how the intruder made entry. Once the deputies got up to the roof, they found an air conditioning unit had been removed so a person could get into the building. Within the hour, one man in baggy, light-colored shorts and a dusty black shirt had been taken into custody. But authorities say a second suspect may still be in the store.
ROSEMEAD, CA
CBS LA

San Bernardino police arrest suspect connected to shooting at Inland Center Mall

Authorities have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred at the Inland Center Mall in San Bernardino on Friday. The initial incident, which happened just after 1 p.m. on Sept. 30, took place in the parking lot outside of the mall's food court. When San Bernardino Police Department officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. During the course of their investigation, police learned that San Bernardino resident Pablo Estrada, 23, was involved in the shooting. They used surveillance footage, witness statements and a statement from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy