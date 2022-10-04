Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile makes you smile—for a while
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is as good as any movie about a cute singing crocodile has any right to be. Based on a 1960s series of children’s books but updated with contemporary pop songs, GPS apps, and references to America’s Got Talent, it clearly aspires to follow in Paddington’s footsteps, except with an American flavor. Though it lacks the same cultural penetration—and, thankfully, the need to throw its lovable protagonist into terrifying deathtraps—the result is a movie likely to appeal as much to anyone who enjoys pop-scored animal hijinks on TikTok as to anyone who actually remembers the books.
papermag.com
'Love, Pamela' Brings Pamela Anderson's Story 'Full Circle'
Pamela Anderson has cemented herself in American iconography as one of history's most recognizable sex symbols. The ex-Playboy Playmate has since welcomed audiences into her world in an attempt to craft a more nuanced, raw portrait of herself that was left out of the conversation for so long. Her forthcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, chronicles over three decades of her career and the "messy" life she led behind the scenes.
EW.com
Fairy Tale review: Stephen King's epic story takes an unexpected turn
Once upon a time, Stephen King wrote a fairy tale, although the prolific author takes a third of this book, or around 200 pages, to make clear that the title of his latest opus is entirely, enjoyably unironic. The lead character and narrator of Fairy Tale is teenager Charlie Reade,...
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" Teaser Trailer Just Dropped, And Chris Pratt's Mario Voice Is Getting An...Interesting Reaction Online
There will be Jack Black Bowser music, folks!!!
RELATED PEOPLE
People Are Sharing The Popular Celebs They Think Are Genuinely Good People, And I Agree With All Of Them
Yes, celebrities can be polarizing, but here are 19 that I think we can all say we have nothing but love for.
NYLON
A New Trailer Explores The Dark Side Of 'Barney'
The trailer for I Love You, You Hate Me has arrived and it explores the dark side of the children’s show Barney and Friends. If you grew up in the ‘90s, or even if you didn’t, odds are, you’re familiar with the jolly purple and green dinosaur who preached love and kindness on PBS. The series began in 1992 and ran until 2015, growing wildly popular along the way. But, with great success came a dark underbelly of hatred for the character as well. Peacock’s upcoming documentary, I Love You, You Hate Me, explores the dangerous aspect of the TV show, as told by previous actors who played Barney and others who worked on set.
This Is What All The Famous DJs Real Normal-People Names Are Plus What They Looked Like Before They Were Super Famous And Rich
Thomas Pentz just doesn't have the same ring to it.
What to Read Right Now: Timely Books With Hollywood Appeal
Each week, The Hollywood Reporter will offer up the best new (and newly relevant) books that everyone will be talking about — whether it’s a tome that’s ripe for adaptation, a new Hollywood-centric tell-all or the source material for a hot new TV show. Rights Available The Book of Goose by Yiyun Li (The Wylie Agency)More from The Hollywood Reporter'Succession'-Like Fight to Control Sumner Redstone Media Empire Chronicled in First Look at New Book (Exclusive)Constance Wu on Writing Personal Pain Into Her New Book: "I Thought I'd Closed That Chapter of My Life"The 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' Team on Bringing the Classic Children's Novel to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Rainbow’ on Netflix, a Fantastical ‘Wizard of Oz’-Inspired Sort-Of-Musical Starring Spanish Pop Star Dora Postigo
Netflix movie Rainbow puts Spanish pop star Dora Postigo somewhere over that thing in the title, this being an almost-musical inspired by, mirroring and/or borrowing heavily from The Wizard of Oz. The film is a hybrid of trippy rock-musical-ish things like Pink Floyd: The Wall, magical-realism fantasies, road-trip sagas and surrealist drama. It feels like a risky experiment for director/co-writer Paco Leon (co-writing with Javier Gullon) – but maybe it’ll pay off. RAINBOW: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Sometimes everything falls into sync for Dora (Postigo). She walks through town and the music she hears unites the steps and...
Where Are Jan Broberg’s Sisters, Susan, and Karen, Today?
As 'A Friend of the Family' debuts on Peacock, many viewers want to know what ever happened to Jan Broberg's sisters, Susan and Karen?
The friend zone: art, music, films and more about platonic love
When he was in his 50s, the Renaissance genius Michelangelo fell in love with a young nobleman called Tommaso dei Cavalieri. This drawing is one of the gifts he gave him: it even has a note asking what Tommaso thinks of it. But Michelangelo also wrote poems in which he insists his love is platonic, drawing on a philosophical conception of love as something that can raise you to the spiritual. Michelangelo knew and understood Plato, even comparing himself with Socrates who Plato says lay all night beside his boyfriend, chastely. Jonathan Jones.
Comments / 0