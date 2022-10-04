ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets.
Benzinga

Constellation Brands, Conagra Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion before the opening bell. Constellation Brands shares rose 1.1% to $238.45 in after-hours trading.
Motley Fool

Better Buy: Alphabet vs. Apple

Alphabet's and Apple's share prices have fallen 6% since the first week of September. Investors are concerned about decreases in consumer spending affecting tech revenue. However, Alphabet and Apple are strong businesses that make good buys for investors willing to wait.
Motley Fool

Why Perion Network Stock Popped Today

Revenue grew 31% and adjusted EBITDA jumped 76%. The stock looks cheap, especially considering its growth rate.
Motley Fool

Why Polestar Stock Dropped 35% in September

Market dynamics were probably the main culprit behind the drop in the stock of the electric-vehicle maker last month. The company's delivery numbers have been robustly ramping up, and it looks on track to achieve its 2022 target of 50,000 vehicles.
Motley Fool

Why Guardant Health Topped the Market on Thursday

The Stephens prognosticator's take is extremely bullish.
Motley Fool

Could Walgreens Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

Walgreens' financials left investors wanting more. Sales growth was lackluster and profit margins minimal. The company's move into primary care could be a growth catalyst, but it's still too early to tell. Walgreens' valuation is low, and a high dividend yield could entice investors to buy this beaten-down stock.
Motley Fool

These 2 Former Growth Stocks Are Down Over 85%, but They're Not Exactly Bargains

The Nasdaq-100 technology index is down more than 33% in 2022. Robinhood's customer base and revenue are consistently shrinking. Peloton can't afford another net loss as bad as the one it incurred during fiscal 2022.
Motley Fool

Down 30% to 50%, These Stocks Are Essential Bear Market Buys

Home Depot's earnings are climbing in spite of the general economic situation. Etsy has kept a great number of active buyers it acquired earlier in the pandemic. Amazon's dominance in two big businesses is a great reason to believe in this stock for the long term.
Benzinga

Tesla, Adobe And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Silver futures traded slightly higher this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Motley Fool

The 40 Best Walmart Deals for Halloween

These deals are all treats and no tricks. Bag a great costume for as little as $5. That's the best deal we've found in all the big box and warehouse stores. Decor deals are just as good, with basic supplies coming in at less than a dollar. Candy bargains are...
Motley Fool

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE: TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Info. The Company is engaged in the manufacture...
Motley Fool

Blackbaud, Inc.

The Company is a global provider of software and related services designed specifically for nonprofit organizations. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about BLKB. The move to the cloud has REALLy paid off.
