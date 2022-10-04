ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Satanic Temple is suing Idaho for WHAT?!

GLENN: The satanic temple has filed a complaint against Idaho on Friday, after filing a similar one in Indiana. The lawsuits, the temple is arguing that each state's ban violates the rights of people, who took contraception, and still became pregnant. Listen to this. Quoting, denying the right of an involuntary pregnant woman, to engage in the Satanic abortion ritual. This is not the Bee. This is not a parody.
Pirate Bugs Feasting On Iowans

(Des Moines, IA) -- Local people on social media are asking about those tiny little black flies that bite... and it hurts. "We are often troubled by a tiny black and white insect that bites and causes pain that is way out of proportion to the size" Said Iowa State University Entomology Professor Donald Lewis.
Brother Of Man Accused Of Murdering California Family Is Arrested

The brother of the man accused of kidnapping and murdering four members of a California family was arrested in connection with the case. The Merced County Sheriff's Office said that Alberto Salgado, 41, is facing charges of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence. Salgado's brother, 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado, is...
Woman, 30, killed in Muskgeon "family dispute" shooting

MUSKEGON (WOOD-AM) - A shooting during a reported family dispute has left a 30-year-old Muskgeon woman dead. It happened on ray street in the marsh field neighborhood before 3 p.m. A 60-year-old Egelston Township man has been jailed. Police in Muskegon are calling the shooting an isolated incident.
Freeze Warning Saturday morning for much of Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) -- Much of Iowa is under a Freeze Warning for early Saturday, from 1:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. "It's the first freeze of the season across much of the area. So overnight tonight into Saturday morning we're going to see temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s." Says Meteorologist Ashley Bury with the National Weather Service. "It's going to be quite cold for us."
Biden Warns of Threat of Armageddon 10-7-22

Ron Armstrong returns to the show. And we take your calls on this Free For All Friday. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for Trying...
This Is Colorado's Best Chocolate Cake

Nothing crushes chocolate cravings like chocolate cake. This classic, decadent dessert comes in many forms, and most people enjoy it after a nice meal. But no one is stopping you from having a slice at any time of day. It's not hard to seek it out, too. Plenty of restaurants, bakeries, and eateries have chocolate cake on the menu.
Sossa-Paquette skipping 3rd debate with McGovern over media panel's bias.

Republican Jeffrey Sossa-Paquette's campaign uncovered social media posts displaying leftist ideology of media panelists participating in one of the three planned debates. The candidate for Massachusetts 2nd congressional seat explains to Jim his reasons for passing on another chance to go head to head with long time Democrat incumbent Jim McGovern in the podcast below.
