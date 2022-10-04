ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rit.edu

RIT’s Brick City Weekend offers dozens of activities

Men’s hockey downtown, fireworks, performing arts, women’s volleyball, family activities, and speaker Seth Meyers are just a few of the events to enjoy at this year’s Rochester Institute of Technology Brick City Homecoming & Family Weekend, beginning next Friday. Although several planned events are sold out, there...
ROCHESTER, NY
rit.edu

World Remanufacturing Conference returns to Rochester next week

How can remanufacturing support corporate sustainability efforts? What impact is today’s changing geopolitical climate having on remanufacturing globally? Can remanufacturing make the electric vehicle industry more efficient and sustainable?. These are some of the questions to be explored next week with the return of the RIC-RIT World Remanufacturing Conference...
ROCHESTER, NY
rit.edu

Admissions and Aid

RIT offers a comprehensive financial aid program consisting of merit-based scholarships and a full range of need-based grants, loans, and campus employment programs. More than 72 percent of full-time undergraduate students at RIT received more than $440 million in financial aid this past year. Many students and families also take advantage of our monthly payment plan, tuition prepayment plan, and opportunities for students to earn salaries through cooperative education.
ROCHESTER, NY
rit.edu

'Graphic Design Week' offers students expansive view of the field

Throughout an enriching week, RIT graphic design students received intensive instruction that delivered new skills and career preparation advice and strategies. The program hosted an inaugural Graphic Design Week, filled with workshops, lectures, and demos led by faculty in graphic design and related areas, as well as notable alumni and industry professionals. The days were packed with sessions dedicated to sharing insight and practices that supplemented normal coursework.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Education
City
Rochester, NY
rit.edu

RIT/NTID and Environmental Protection Agency renew partnership

Deaf and hard-of-hearing students attending Rochester Institute of Technology’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf will continue to benefit from enhanced educational and career opportunities in the environmental sciences, thanks to the extension of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the college and the Environmental Protection Agency. The original...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy