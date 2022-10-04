ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Pirate Bugs Feasting On Iowans

(Des Moines, IA) -- Local people on social media are asking about those tiny little black flies that bite... and it hurts. "We are often troubled by a tiny black and white insect that bites and causes pain that is way out of proportion to the size" Said Iowa State University Entomology Professor Donald Lewis.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

The Satanic Temple is suing Idaho for WHAT?!

GLENN: The satanic temple has filed a complaint against Idaho on Friday, after filing a similar one in Indiana. The lawsuits, the temple is arguing that each state's ban violates the rights of people, who took contraception, and still became pregnant. Listen to this. Quoting, denying the right of an involuntary pregnant woman, to engage in the Satanic abortion ritual. This is not the Bee. This is not a parody.
IDAHO STATE
iheart.com

Brother Of Man Accused Of Murdering California Family Is Arrested

The brother of the man accused of kidnapping and murdering four members of a California family was arrested in connection with the case. The Merced County Sheriff's Office said that Alberto Salgado, 41, is facing charges of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence. Salgado's brother, 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado, is...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Woman, 30, killed in Muskgeon "family dispute" shooting

MUSKEGON (WOOD-AM) - A shooting during a reported family dispute has left a 30-year-old Muskgeon woman dead. It happened on ray street in the marsh field neighborhood before 3 p.m. A 60-year-old Egelston Township man has been jailed. Police in Muskegon are calling the shooting an isolated incident.
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
State
Indiana State
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Richest Billionaire

Americans are constantly exposed to the affluent lives of celebrities and public figures, then there are those at the top of the top 1%: billionaires. While they may be concentrated in certain states, like New York, California, and Texas, these super-rich individuals can be found in every state. For those...
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Sossa-Paquette skipping 3rd debate with McGovern over media panel's bias.

Republican Jeffrey Sossa-Paquette's campaign uncovered social media posts displaying leftist ideology of media panelists participating in one of the three planned debates. The candidate for Massachusetts 2nd congressional seat explains to Jim his reasons for passing on another chance to go head to head with long time Democrat incumbent Jim McGovern in the podcast below.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy