GLENN: The satanic temple has filed a complaint against Idaho on Friday, after filing a similar one in Indiana. The lawsuits, the temple is arguing that each state's ban violates the rights of people, who took contraception, and still became pregnant. Listen to this. Quoting, denying the right of an involuntary pregnant woman, to engage in the Satanic abortion ritual. This is not the Bee. This is not a parody.

