Report: Online scams on the rise in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the popularity of online shopping continues to grow, scammers are looking to cash in on unaware customers, the Better Business Bureau warns. One victim from Columbus was scammed out of $900 while trying to adopt puppies, according to the BBB. Another victim from Lima was scammed out of $300 while trying to purchase a Nintendo Switch online.
CEO: Threats change IMPACT’s ability to help others
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio non-profit organization is making major changes to how it serves the community after a man threatened to shoot employees. The CEO of IMPACT Community Action said a man made the threat Tuesday after he was asked to return during walk-in hours to receive services. The agency, which provides […]
‘Rent-A-Daughter’ expanding to help seniors after COVID uptick
CINCINNATI — A caregiver service that credits the pandemic for boosting business is expanding. Dick Weiland, 93, lives in a Cincinnati apartment surrounded by pictures of what his life as a political lobbyist once was. It's a reminder of the past that he shows to everyone who walks into...
Ohio Department of Aging announces launch of state plan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Aging announced the launch of Ohio’s 2023-26 State Plan on Aging on Oct. 3. The ODA is required to submit a state plan on aging periodically to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration. Approval of the state...
It’s official: Ohio’s unemployment office was among the worst in the nation during the pandemic. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In 2020, Ohio was the third-worst state in the nation when it came to paying traditional unemployment benefits in a timely way. We’re talking about how only 43% of Ohioans who filed claims for traditional unemployment benefits in the first year of the pandemic received their money within three weeks on Today in Ohio.
$350 stimulus check proposed for many Ohio residents
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, one individual has a short-term solution to help with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
Ohio medical marijuana patients still unhappy with prices, though Michigan’s cannabis market may influence their expectations
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new Ohio State University study found that for the first time a majority of patients are satisfied with Ohio’s medical marijuana program. Prices, though, appear to still be a drawback, with patients saying they believe it still costs too much for medical marijuana in Ohio.
Ohio foodbanks get $15 million from the state
Faced with the prospect of a punishing winter, the Ohio Association of Foodbanks is lauding Gov. Mike DeWine’s decision to award them $15 million in unspent federal coronavirus funds to buy protein-rich food for their clients. Supply bottlenecks, increased fuel costs, commodity inflation and a lack of farm labor have strained the foodbanks’ ability to […] The post Ohio foodbanks get $15 million from the state appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
When will regions in Ohio begin receiving lawsuit settlement money?
In 2023 Ohio will divide and distribute 450 million dollars to 19 regions over 18 years. It's settlement money from Opioid lawsuits against pharmacies. In Youngstown an oversight board was thinking outside the box on ways that money can be used for treatment, prevention and recovery services. At the beginning...
Report: Ohio one of worst states for paying unemployment during 1st COVID year
Ohio was nearly the worst state to pay unemployed workers in a timely manner during the first year of the pandemic, according to a report by the U.S. Department of Labor's Inspector General.
Ohio's newest getaway lodge starts taking reservations
Ohio has a new spot for weekend getaways about an hour southeast of Columbus. The new 81-room Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center is taking reservations for as early as Sunday, October 8, 2022. Less than a five-hour drive from Youngstown, the lodge is located near some of...
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, and more?. If so, then you should visit these bakeries in Ohio. Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co. If you're looking for high-quality loaves of bread, you should check out this bakery in the western part of Ohio. Their bread is hand-shaped and made with all-natural ingredients. Customers love their baguettes, sourdough, and challah. Bakehouse also offers excellent cookies and muffins. Their raspberry and white chocolate muffin is a customer favorite, and they have delicious chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, peanut butter & white chocolate, ginger molasses, and oatmeal raisin cookies.
State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money
money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.
Writer wants veteran elected
JD Vance has served our country as a veteran. Now let us elect him as our U.S. Senator for Ohio. JD Vance will protect the freedoms we enjoy. Make sure to vote before Nov. 8, 2022, and elected JD Vance as our Senator for Ohio. Thank you and my God...
DeWine announces ninth round of Violent Crime Reduction Grants
COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced that 10 local law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $12.3 million to help prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime in their communities. The grants represent the ninth round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. To date,...
Most Ohioans want recreational marijuana legalized, with the majority over 35, Spectrum News/Siena College poll shows
OHIO — A majority of Ohioans support legalizing recreational marijuana, with the highest level of support not coming from Ohio’s youngest voters. Ohioans 35 to 49 showed the greatest interest in legalizing recreational marijuana, with 81% in support followed by Ohioans 18 to 34 at 76%. That’s according...
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.
Depending on where you live in the country, will set the time of year you will most likely have a yard sale. The spring and summer months are the most popular. But there is a plus side to having a Fall Yard Sale. People tend to search for winter attire in the Fall. Plus men get out and search for snow blowers, shovels, and even generators. September and early October are a great time of these types of sales.
Mega Millions lottery drawing for October 4, 2022: See all the winning prizes sold in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Although nobody hit the $380 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
