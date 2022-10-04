ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

spectrumnews1.com

Report: Online scams on the rise in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the popularity of online shopping continues to grow, scammers are looking to cash in on unaware customers, the Better Business Bureau warns. One victim from Columbus was scammed out of $900 while trying to adopt puppies, according to the BBB. Another victim from Lima was scammed out of $300 while trying to purchase a Nintendo Switch online.
NBC4 Columbus

CEO: Threats change IMPACT’s ability to help others

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio non-profit organization is making major changes to how it serves the community after a man threatened to shoot employees. The CEO of IMPACT Community Action said a man made the threat Tuesday after he was asked to return during walk-in hours to receive services. The agency, which provides […]
spectrumnews1.com

‘Rent-A-Daughter’ expanding to help seniors after COVID uptick

CINCINNATI — A caregiver service that credits the pandemic for boosting business is expanding. Dick Weiland, 93, lives in a Cincinnati apartment surrounded by pictures of what his life as a political lobbyist once was. It's a reminder of the past that he shows to everyone who walks into...
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio Department of Aging announces launch of state plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Aging announced the launch of Ohio’s 2023-26 State Plan on Aging on Oct. 3. The ODA is required to submit a state plan on aging periodically to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration. Approval of the state...
Jake Wells

$350 stimulus check proposed for many Ohio residents

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, one individual has a short-term solution to help with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio foodbanks get $15 million from the state

Faced with the prospect of a punishing winter, the Ohio Association of Foodbanks is lauding Gov. Mike DeWine’s decision to award them $15 million in unspent federal coronavirus funds to buy protein-rich food for their clients. Supply bottlenecks, increased fuel costs, commodity inflation and a lack of farm labor have strained the foodbanks’ ability to […] The post Ohio foodbanks get $15 million from the state appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WFMJ.com

When will regions in Ohio begin receiving lawsuit settlement money?

In 2023 Ohio will divide and distribute 450 million dollars to 19 regions over 18 years. It's settlement money from Opioid lawsuits against pharmacies. In Youngstown an oversight board was thinking outside the box on ways that money can be used for treatment, prevention and recovery services. At the beginning...
WFMJ.com

Ohio's newest getaway lodge starts taking reservations

Ohio has a new spot for weekend getaways about an hour southeast of Columbus. The new 81-room Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center is taking reservations for as early as Sunday, October 8, 2022. Less than a five-hour drive from Youngstown, the lodge is located near some of...
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, and more?. If so, then you should visit these bakeries in Ohio. Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co. If you're looking for high-quality loaves of bread, you should check out this bakery in the western part of Ohio. Their bread is hand-shaped and made with all-natural ingredients. Customers love their baguettes, sourdough, and challah. Bakehouse also offers excellent cookies and muffins. Their raspberry and white chocolate muffin is a customer favorite, and they have delicious chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, peanut butter & white chocolate, ginger molasses, and oatmeal raisin cookies.
Jake Wells

State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money

money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.
Sidney Daily News

Writer wants veteran elected

JD Vance has served our country as a veteran. Now let us elect him as our U.S. Senator for Ohio. JD Vance will protect the freedoms we enjoy. Make sure to vote before Nov. 8, 2022, and elected JD Vance as our Senator for Ohio. Thank you and my God...
Sidney Daily News

DeWine announces ninth round of Violent Crime Reduction Grants

COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced that 10 local law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $12.3 million to help prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime in their communities. The grants represent the ninth round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. To date,...
Everything Kaye!

Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.

Depending on where you live in the country, will set the time of year you will most likely have a yard sale. The spring and summer months are the most popular. But there is a plus side to having a Fall Yard Sale. People tend to search for winter attire in the Fall. Plus men get out and search for snow blowers, shovels, and even generators. September and early October are a great time of these types of sales.
