San Diego County, CA

altenergymag.com

Hybrid Microgrid System Helps Company Meet Production and Sustainability Goals

In 2015, Themar Al Emarat executives began planning for a hydroponic farm in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), that would provide locally grown, pesticide-free vegetables and produce for hotels, restaurants, wholesalers, retailers and supermarkets in the region. With almost no rainfall and temperatures frequently exceeding 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
altenergymag.com

Unirac Secures Investment Led by Greenbelt Capital Partners

Peter Lorenz, CEO of Unirac, said, “We are incredibly proud of the business we have built and the meaningful product and service innovations the Unirac team has brought to our customers. In 2019, we implemented a program called ‘Better Solar Starts Here.’ This program puts our customers’ success at the center of everything we do at Unirac.”
BUSINESS
altenergymag.com

Amazon expands its renewable energy projects with firsts in Brazil, India, and Poland

The total renewable energy projects will generate 50,000 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of clean energy—or the equivalent amount needed to power 4.6 million U.S. homes each year. mazon is expanding its renewable energy investments with 71 new renewable energy projects around the world, including its first renewable energy project in South America—a solar farm in Brazil—and its first solar farms in India and Poland. Once fully operational, Amazon's global renewable energy portfolio will generate 50,000 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of clean energy, which is the equivalent amount of electricity needed to power 4.6 million U.S. homes each year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
altenergymag.com

CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY TO PROVIDE TWO 800 KW MICROTURBINES FOR SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA OIL PRODUCTION SITE

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced that Cal Microturbine, Capstone's exclusive distributor in California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington has secured an order for a 1.6 MW microturbine solution for an oil production site in Southern California. The microturbines are expected to be commissioned in the second quarter of 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
altenergymag.com

Renewable Energy Becoming the Norm for Emergency Power

Source: Jane Marsh, Editor-in-Chief at Environment.co. Renewable energy is becoming increasingly widespread throughout many parts of the United States and the world. However, a relatively newer trend involves people using it for backup power during emergencies. Here’s a closer look at the possibilities and use cases. Company Provides Renewable...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
altenergymag.com

Paired Power Unveils New Solar Canopy for Fast, Modular EV Charging

With recent reports indicating the United States needs 20 times more electric vehicle (EV) charging stations than what's available today, Paired Power announced the launch of its new, transportable solar canopy, PairTree, with built-in EV charging capabilities. With its modular, fast-install design, PairTree can be utilized with or without grid connection and gives customers quick and convenient access to the infinite renewable energy of the sun without the costly construction and infrastructure requirements of traditional solar canopy installations.
ECONOMY
altenergymag.com

Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America 2023 to Deliver Actionable Training through Interactive Workshops

Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the industry’s premier solar + storage event, will offer hands-on training and learning experiences through a range of interactive, pre-conference workshops next February at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California. PORTLAND, Maine - October 5, 2022:...
LONG BEACH, CA
altenergymag.com

From Wasted Heat to Green Electricity

The 247Solar Heat2Power™ turbine is the first commercial turbine to produce power using atmospheric-pressure hot air, with no combustion or emissions. With the 247Solar Heat2Power™ turbine, industrial facilities that produce hot exhaust can now harness an otherwise-wasted resource to power operations. It works when high-temperature industrial exhaust gas (min. 850℃/1500F) is supplied to the turbine at ambient pressure, where it passes through a proprietary high-temperature heat exchanger. This transfers the heat to the turbine's compressed air, which enters the turbine's expander at the required pressure and temperature to drive the turbine. No fuel is required, and no emissions are produced by this process. Industrial facilities can also sell this emissions-free power as an additional revenue stream.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
altenergymag.com

Redflow to collaborate with The University of Queensland to lower battery storage costs

Redflow is pleased to announce a collaboration with The University of Queensland within the Australian Research Council (ARC) Research Hub for Safe and Reliable Energy Storage administered by Deakin University. The research project entitled ‘Extending Flow Battery Operation' was identified to develop a deeper understanding of the electrolyte chemistry and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
altenergymag.com

IDTechEx Discusses if Graphene is Green

Is Graphene Green? This question comes up an increasing amount. Green drivers and ESG investments are an obvious focus across the supply chain, but where does graphene fit into this discussion? IDTechEx explore the answer below. The short answer – no As assessed in IDTechEx's latest report, "Graphene Market...
ECONOMY
altenergymag.com

Lithium-ion Battery Market Size to Reach Around USD 183.8 Billion by 2030

According to Vision Research Reports, the global lithium-ion battery market size is projected to reach around USD 183.8 billion by 2030 and growing at a CAGR of 17.81% from 2022 to 2030. The global Li-ion battery market is moving into surge mode. Just look at the figures for 2020 -...
MARKETS
altenergymag.com

Electric Vehicle Market Overview in 2022 | Statistics & Forecasts

The global electric vehicle market size is expected to reach at USD 208.58 billion by the end of 2022, according to new report study by Precedence Research. The global electric vehicle market share has taken a tremendous leap forward in the past decade, and we expect the trend to accelerate exponentially. Even though we've already seen some incredible growth in the number of EVs worldwide, electric car industry predictions would suggest that we've only just scratched the surface.
MARKETS
altenergymag.com

Minesto’s tidal array buildout progressing on schedule

Minesto, leading marine energy developer, announces that the site development of the world’s first tidal energy kite array in Hestfjord, Faroe Islands, is efficiently progressing according to plan. The total planned capacity of the array is about 30 MW, including twenty-four kite systems at 1.2 MW each. The annual yield of the site is estimated to be 84 GWh*, which is equivalent of 20% of the total Faroese energy consumption in 2021.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

