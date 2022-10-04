ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Call for presenters for the 2022 Young Women’s Leadership Summit

BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Safe and Civil City Program (SCCP) and Young Women’s Leadership Summit (YWLS) committee invites proposals from prospective speakers for the Fourth Annual Young Women’s Leadership Summit. The dates of the summit are Thursday, November 3 at Bloomington North High School and Thursday, November 10 at Bloomington South High School.
Ivy Tech Youth Leadership Academy seeks area applicants

BLOOMINGTON – Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington seeks area seventh and eighth-grade applicants from all backgrounds and experiences for the Judy O’Bannon Youth Leadership Academy (YLA). YLA is an inclusive program designed to foster civic commitment and engagement among youth. Participants will develop leadership skills, create a community service project, and build communication skills. There is no fee for application or participation.
ROI welcomes 18 career coaches in the second fellowship cohort

BLOOMINGTON – Regional Opportunity Initiatives (ROI) has selected the second cohort of its Career Coaching Fellowship. Eighteen individuals who serve as school principals and counselors, career coaches, work-based and internship coordinators, teachers, or adult educators, have been selected. On August 31, the second cohort kicked off with training at...
Indiana University Homecoming is Oct. 7-8

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana University Homecoming is Oct. 7 and 8, and the parade and football game will highlight festivities on the Bloomington campus. The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7. The route begins at the intersection of 17th Street and Woodlawn Avenue, runs south on Woodlawn, turns east on 13th Street, turns north on Fee Lane, then heads west back to 17th and Woodlawn.
Bedford North Lawrence High School earns Early College Endorsement from CELL

BEDFORD – The Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning (CELL) at the University of Indianapolis recently announced the endorsement of the Early College (EC) program at Bedford North Lawrence High School in Lawrence County as highly effective in implementing with fidelity the Eight Core Principles of Early College.
First Regional Climate Convening assembled to discuss and address climate change

BLOOMINGTON – On Tuesday, October 4, Mayors of Bloomington and Columbus, John Hamilton and Jim Lienhoop, hosted a Regional Climate Convening to bring together about 100 critical players from Bartholomew, Brown, and Monroe Counties, from the private, nonprofit. educational, and government sectors. The goal was to address the shared challenge that is climate change and explore preparation, adaptation, and mitigation measures.
IDEM to welcome Two Herons Marina into Clean Marina Program

BLOOMINGTON – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) will recognize Two Herons Marina as the newest member of the Indiana Clean Marina Program. In addition, the Lake Monroe Sailing Association (LMSA), which joined the program in 2020, will be recognized for its renewal as a member of the program.
The community is invited to celebrate the launch of the Hoosier Networks Fiber-Network Project Thursday

BLOOMINGTON – Hoosier Networks, LLC the fiber network utility provider established by Meridiam, plans to break ground on the transformational $50-million-plus network this month bringing high-speed internet access to all of Bloomington. GigabitNow will deliver fiber-based broadband services when construction is completed to the first residents at the end of January 2023.
Bloomington to Indianapolis vanpool through Commuter Connect

BLOOMINGTON – Do you commute from Bloomington to Indianapolis throughout the week and want to share the ride with others to save time, money, and wear and tear on your personal vehicle? Consider joining the Bloomington vanpool through Commuter Connect. There are still seats available. The vanpool leaves the...
Police release new information in the murder of Purdue University student

WEST LAFAYETTE – A Purdue University student was killed by their roommate early Wednesday in McCutcheon Hall, according to university police. The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased student as 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda, from Indianapolis. He was a senior in data science and a little more than a month away from turning 21. He was stabbed to death. An autopsy conducted earlier today concluded Chheda died from “multiple sharp force traumatic injuries”.
Register now to participate in the Bedford Parks Department pickleball tournament

BEDFORD – Registration is now open for the Bedford Parks Department pickleball tournament. Pickleball is an indoor or outdoor racket/paddle sport where two players, or four players, hit a perforated hollow polymer ball over a 36-inch-high net using solid-faced paddles. The two sides hit the ball back and forth over the net until one side commits a rule infraction. It’s a fun sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong.
This Saturday Medora Goes Pink

MEDORA – On Saturday, the 13th annual edition of Medora Goes Pink will start at 7 a.m. and feature a health fair with various types of screenings, a bra decorating contest, a 5K run/walk, a cruise-in and car show, carnival games, craft and food booths, a volleyball tournament, barrel, wagon rides and more. The event will feature a Pink Parade at 3 p.m.
Visit the Bloomington Farmers’ Market Saturday for fresh bakery items

BLOOMINGTON – This catchphrase “Now That’s Good Stuff!” by Scholars Inn Bakehouse captures the essence of this artisan wholesale bakery located in Bloomington. They feature all-natural bread, homemade pastries, premium bagels, and their famous granola. This rosemary olive bread is a sample of what to expect...
Lawrence County Fire Territory is accepting applications

BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Fire Territory is now accepting applications. The new fire territory is looking for the following qualifications:. If interested in receiving an application, please message the with your email on their Facebook page and an official will make sure you receive an application with further instructions.
