recordpatriot.com
Vacationer heads home with $1 million
A trip paid off with dividends for one woman when she won $1 million on Michigan Lottery's Double Diamond instant game. The lucky player, who is from Indiana chose to remain anonymous. She bought her winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 5019 Red Arrow Highway in Stevensville, according to a Michigan Lottery press release.
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and...
Honor man arrested for violating court order out of Traverse City
HONOR — A 33-year-old Honor man was arrested on Oct. 5 for violating a court order out of Traverse City, according to a report from the Michigan State Police. Additional charges are being sought in Benzie County against the man and a 37-year-old Grawn woman for carrying a concealed handgun, possession of heroine and suboxone, possession of an unregistered handgun and felony possession of a handgun.
10 of the most expensive states to live in
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. New Jersey Real Estate Network used Council for Community & Economic Research data to find the cost of living by state during the second quarter of 2022.
Gas prices set to rise again in Michigan due to OPEC cuts
BIG RAPIDS — Financial pains are set to continue at the pump with prices in the area already sitting between $4.40 and $4.50. On Wednesday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries announced that it would be slashing production by 2 million barrels per day, drawing criticism from President Joe Biden and setting the stage for another rise in gas prices across the country.
Rare fish species in Nevada desert cavern on the rebound
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The annual fall count of an extremely rare fish species that lives in a single Mojave Desert cavern found the highest number in 19 years, the National Park Service said. Scientists counted 263 Devils Hole pupfish last month, the highest autumn count...
Virginians can pay a new fee by mile. It's already nation's largest system.
More than 7,000 Virginians have signed up to pay a fee for each mile they drive under a program launched this summer, putting the state at the forefront of a nationwide effort using new technology to prop up gas taxes that pay for roads. The Virginia program, known as Mileage...
Schuette, Dawson battle for Michigan House seat in Nov. 8 general election
When State Rep. Annette Glenn announced her decision to run for State Senate it created a vacancy in Midland’s 95th District. Democrat Matt Dawson and Republican Bill G. Schuette are competing for her State House seat in the 2022 midterm elections on Nov. 8. Schuette is a former intelligence...
Future of Tippy Dam uncertain
BRETHREN — Consumers Energy is weighing its options for over a dozen hydroelectric dams in Michigan — including one in Manistee County. The future of Tippy Dam and a dozen others in the state is in the hands of its owner, Consumers Energy, which is considering the long-term viability of its fleet of hydroelectric dams.
US jury convicts man in deadly Alabama kidnapping of child
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man was convicted Friday on two federal charges in a 2019 kidnapping that led to the death of a 3-year-old girl, whose disappearance from a Birmingham birthday party led to 10 days of frantic searches. Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, was convicted on the...
O'Rourke's hopes in Texas run through GOP's last urban redoubt
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Beto O'Rourke's best hope for becoming Texas's first Democratic governor in almost three decades runs through a county where ultra-conservatives are remaking education with book bans and limits on teaching about racism. Welcome to the changing terrain of Tarrant...
Democrats question $268,000 state contract for Youngkin's political ad-maker
RICHMOND, Va. - Leading Virginia Democrats on Thursday urged the state's inspector general to investigate how Gov. Glenn Youngkin's political ad-maker landed a $268,000 state contract to make a one-minute tourism video. Poolhouse, a Richmond-based Republican media firm that made $1.5 million in campaign ads for Youngkin last year, was...
Republicans rally around Bolduc in NH. But is the pivot enough to win?
KEENE, N.H. - Don Bolduc, a 60-year-old retired Army general and ultraconservative, was not the Republican establishment's first choice to face off against vulnerable Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in this purple state. He wasn't even their second. But after the outsider candidate emerged victorious from the last-in-the-nation primary last month,...
Former Va. election official says prosecution is politically motivated
The former head of a Virginia county election's office who is facing corruption charges said her prosecution is a politically motivated effort by the state's Republican leadership to try to justify the creation of a unit to investigate voter fraud in the state. Michele White, the ex-Prince William County registrar...
