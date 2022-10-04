Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
Red Raiders prepare for Trojans
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two North Alabama High School Football programs with rich history will meet Friday night in what should be another classic contest. The eighth ranked Decatur Red Raiders (6-0, 3-0 6A, Region 7) will host the ninth ranked Muscle Shoals Trojans (5-1, 2-1 6A, Region 7). The...
Hartselle Enquirer
Brewer falls on the road at Russellville
RUSSELLVILLE – The Brewer Patriots fell on the road at region powerhouse Russellville this past Friday. Russellville jumped out to a 35-0 first-quarter lead on their way to a 58-0 win over the Patriots. The Golden Tigers led 45-0 at halftime. Despite the loss, the Patriots still control their...
Brother-against-brother coaches just one highlight of Sparkman vs. Bob Jones
A lot is on the line Friday night when Bob Jones travels to Sparkman Field in Harvest to meet the Senators in a 7 o’clock Class 7A, Region 4 football game. Both teams are 2-2 in region play – along with James Clemens – and a game out of second place with Florence and Huntsville.
Hartselle Enquirer
Hitting the right note: Priceville High band inspires clean-up initiative at football games
As the football players filed inside the locker rooms after the three-hour high school game, the parents, students and fans of the visiting team got to work picking up cups, plates and food containers littering the stadium. Ten minutes later, the stands at Fairview High School in Cullman were spotless.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hall of Fame coach Don Creasy dies in traffic accident
AHSAA Hall of Fame football coach Don Creasy has died in a traffic accident, according to a report on social media. Facebook’s Shoals Insider reported that the accident occurred around 1:11 p.m. on Tuesday on Cox Boulevard In Sheffield. Creasy played for legendary Colbert County coach C.T. Manley and...
Former Coach Don Creasy, Colbert County legend, dies in crash
A beloved former football coach in Colbert County died in a single-vehicle crash in Sheffield on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County Health Ratings Sept. 19-24
Chow King Buffet & Grill, 1000 G Beltline Road, SW, Decatur, 79. Francesco’s Italian Restaurant, 2613 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 85. Tio Juan Mexican Grill, 1318 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 87. Moe’s Original BBQ, 3524 Deere Road, Decatur, 90. Pizza Hut, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur, 90. Taste...
Football notebook: Best high school season ever?
If your favorite high school football team is racking up wins this season, then you most likely think it’s been a great season. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
anglerschannel.com
Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Set for Lewis Smith Lake
CULLMAN, Ala. (Oct. 4, 2022) – The Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine’s Mississippi, Mountain, Savannah River and Volunteer divisions will finish out their 2022 season later this month in Cullman, Alabama, Oct. 20-22, with the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Presented by T-H Marine at Lewis Smith Lake.
Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County
The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
One dead in Tuscumbia crash
Authorities say one person died in a crash in Tuscumbia on Wednesday.
18-wheeler overturned at Tennessee River bridge causes delay
Decatur Police are warning motorists to take another route or expect a delay after an 18-wheeler truck overturned near the Tennessee River Bridge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAAY-TV
Search continues for Crossville man last seen near DeKalb Regional Hospital
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding Tyler Austin Britt, 24, of Crossville. Britt was last seen walking away from DeKalb Regional Hospital about 3:30 p.m. Sept. 21. His last known location was Burt Hill Drive in Fort Payne. Britt is described as being about...
Huntsville’s Oak Place antebellum home sold, will be event venue
Oak Place, one of Huntsville’s most historic antebellum mansions, will remain intact and become an “event center” for weddings and gatherings, the buyer’s building contractor confirms. Kim McQuinn, president of McQuinn + Eastep Construction Co., said Tuesday he is the “buyer’s contractor” and is involved in...
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County Marriage Licenses Sept. 21-27
Cornelius Mandel Strong to Alexcia Quanique Marshall.
Hartselle Enquirer
Meet James Spann downtown Oct. 29
Alabama’s Weather Warrior is coming to Hartselle Oct. 29. James Spann, television meteorologist and podcast host, known across the state will be signing books and autographs at Sherry’s Sparkle from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sherry’s Sparkle is located at 127 Main St. W. Store owner Sherry...
WAAY-TV
Athens community rallies behind 7-year-old as he begins chemotherapy treatment
Cancer. It's a word no parent ever wants to hear. One family in Limestone County is now facing that hurdle, but they have the support of the whole community backing them. Karson Collier is 7 years old. On Wednesday, he started his first day of chemotherapy. "To know Karson is...
Hartselle Enquirer
Sheriff opens office on Sparkman Elementary campus
The Morgan County sheriff’s department has opened an office on the Sparkman Elementary campus, and the school’s principal says students will benefit from increased safety and positive exposure to law enforcement. A Quonset hut-style building on the east side of the school, which housed Morgan County Schools’ alternative...
WAAY-TV
Human remains found in Blount County identified as missing Marshall County man
Two months after he was last seen, law enforcement has confirmed the human remains found in Blount County on Sept. 30 are that of James Tracy Denson. Denson was reported missing Sept. 2 in Marshall County. He was last seen in early August in Guntersville. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Italian Restaurants In Decatur AL
Decatur, Alabama, is known for its attractive neighborhoods, rich small businesses, and close-knit restaurant and diner culture. It’s a delightful city with the proper selection of typical Italian meals and exquisite dining alternatives for visitors and residents alike. I’ve got you covered if you’re seeking the top Italian restaurants...
Comments / 0