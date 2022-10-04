ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

WAFF

Red Raiders prepare for Trojans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two North Alabama High School Football programs with rich history will meet Friday night in what should be another classic contest. The eighth ranked Decatur Red Raiders (6-0, 3-0 6A, Region 7) will host the ninth ranked Muscle Shoals Trojans (5-1, 2-1 6A, Region 7). The...
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Brewer falls on the road at Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE – The Brewer Patriots fell on the road at region powerhouse Russellville this past Friday. Russellville jumped out to a 35-0 first-quarter lead on their way to a 58-0 win over the Patriots. The Golden Tigers led 45-0 at halftime. Despite the loss, the Patriots still control their...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
AL.com

Hall of Fame coach Don Creasy dies in traffic accident

AHSAA Hall of Fame football coach Don Creasy has died in a traffic accident, according to a report on social media. Facebook’s Shoals Insider reported that the accident occurred around 1:11 p.m. on Tuesday on Cox Boulevard In Sheffield. Creasy played for legendary Colbert County coach C.T. Manley and...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Morgan County Health Ratings Sept. 19-24

Chow King Buffet & Grill, 1000 G Beltline Road, SW, Decatur, 79. Francesco’s Italian Restaurant, 2613 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 85. Tio Juan Mexican Grill, 1318 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 87. Moe’s Original BBQ, 3524 Deere Road, Decatur, 90. Pizza Hut, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur, 90. Taste...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
anglerschannel.com

Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Set for Lewis Smith Lake

CULLMAN, Ala. (Oct. 4, 2022) – The Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine’s Mississippi, Mountain, Savannah River and Volunteer divisions will finish out their 2022 season later this month in Cullman, Alabama, Oct. 20-22, with the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Presented by T-H Marine at Lewis Smith Lake.
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County

The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Huntsville’s Oak Place antebellum home sold, will be event venue

Oak Place, one of Huntsville’s most historic antebellum mansions, will remain intact and become an “event center” for weddings and gatherings, the buyer’s building contractor confirms. Kim McQuinn, president of McQuinn + Eastep Construction Co., said Tuesday he is the “buyer’s contractor” and is involved in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Meet James Spann downtown Oct. 29

Alabama’s Weather Warrior is coming to Hartselle Oct. 29. James Spann, television meteorologist and podcast host, known across the state will be signing books and autographs at Sherry’s Sparkle from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sherry’s Sparkle is located at 127 Main St. W. Store owner Sherry...
HARTSELLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Sheriff opens office on Sparkman Elementary campus

The Morgan County sheriff’s department has opened an office on the Sparkman Elementary campus, and the school’s principal says students will benefit from increased safety and positive exposure to law enforcement. A Quonset hut-style building on the east side of the school, which housed Morgan County Schools’ alternative...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Italian Restaurants In Decatur AL

Decatur, Alabama, is known for its attractive neighborhoods, rich small businesses, and close-knit restaurant and diner culture. It’s a delightful city with the proper selection of typical Italian meals and exquisite dining alternatives for visitors and residents alike. I’ve got you covered if you’re seeking the top Italian restaurants...
DECATUR, AL

