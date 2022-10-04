Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Alabama Woman Disappeared After Being Discharged From Local HospitalThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCourtland, AL
Related
Huntsville Weekend Roundup October 7 – 9
This Huntsville Weekend is packed full of fall fun to enjoy together! You have your pick of festivals, pumpkin patches, and more to enjoy. Find our top picks below or check out our full event calendar for even more family fun!. Make your October Spooktacular. Between fall festivals, trunk or...
WAAY-TV
Decatur native joins crew of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’
A North Alabama native is sailing the Mediterranean Sea as a cast member on a popular reality show. Reid Jenkins of Decatur recently joined the cast of “Below Deck Mediterranean” on Bravo. He’s working as a deckhand on Season 7 of the show, which airs at 7 p.m. Mondays on Bravo. You also can watch episodes on Peacock.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
wbrc.com
A Jasper cheerleader gives a long-time photographer the picture-perfect gift
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A run in with a ref shattered Ron Harris’s camera during a Jasper football game. “You know I was not hurt when I got hit, but to look down and see all my camera gear destroyed, that hurt,” Harris said. A picture is worth a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
39th annual Cullman County Band Exhibition hosts 9 area bands
CULLMAN, Ala. – The 39th annual Cullman County Band Exhibition took place Saturday at Cullman High School’s Oliver Woodard Stadium. The stands were filled with those excited to see the halftime shows the nine area bands spent the last few months perfecting. Like most years, the bands participated after having marched in the Cullman County Fair Parade earlier in the afternoon. The band lineup included: Cullman Middle SchoolHolly Pond High SchoolCold Springs High SchoolVinemont High SchoolGood Hope High SchoolHanceville High SchoolFairview High SchoolWest Point SchoolCullman High School Each band performed its unique show with elements curated by directors and members, with parents, other family and friends given the opportunity to appreciate their hard work. The high school bands have fielded their halftime shows at football games, but the Cullman County Band Exhibition allows band students and directors countywide to see and celebrate the shows of their peers. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Loretta Lynn in Alabama: A look back at 3 memorable concerts by the country icon
Loretta Lynn performed several concerts in Alabama over the years, including some memorable shows in Birmingham, Huntsville and Montgomery. The country legend, who died on Tuesday at age 90, had always been a big draw in the state. However, when Lynn was in her 70s, she was riding -- and greatly enjoying -- a renewed wave of fame after a 2004 album with Jack White, “Van Lear Rose.”
Former Coach Don Creasy, Colbert County legend, dies in crash
A beloved former football coach in Colbert County died in a single-vehicle crash in Sheffield on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
Brother-against-brother coaches just one highlight of Sparkman vs. Bob Jones
A lot is on the line Friday night when Bob Jones travels to Sparkman Field in Harvest to meet the Senators in a 7 o’clock Class 7A, Region 4 football game. Both teams are 2-2 in region play – along with James Clemens – and a game out of second place with Florence and Huntsville.
RELATED PEOPLE
Candlelight Walking Tour provides Cullman history highlights
CULLMAN, Ala. – Julie Burks and Michael Sullins hosted the Oktoberfest Candlelight Walking Tour on Thursday evening beginning under the statue of Cullman founder John G. Cullmann. With well over 100 walkers hungry for local history joining the pair along the path, the tour guides weaved tales from the 1930s along Second Avenue Northeast and U.S. Highway 278. Traffic lights are coming to Cullman In April of 1931, six traffics lights, similar in type to those in the big city of Birmingham, are reported to be on their way to Cullman. The lights were placed at the intersection of Bee Line Highway...
Huntsville’s Oak Place antebellum home sold, will be event venue
Oak Place, one of Huntsville’s most historic antebellum mansions, will remain intact and become an “event center” for weddings and gatherings, the buyer’s building contractor confirms. Kim McQuinn, president of McQuinn + Eastep Construction Co., said Tuesday he is the “buyer’s contractor” and is involved in...
anglerschannel.com
Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Set for Lewis Smith Lake
CULLMAN, Ala. (Oct. 4, 2022) – The Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine’s Mississippi, Mountain, Savannah River and Volunteer divisions will finish out their 2022 season later this month in Cullman, Alabama, Oct. 20-22, with the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Presented by T-H Marine at Lewis Smith Lake.
WAAY-TV
Athens community rallies behind 7-year-old as he begins chemotherapy treatment
Cancer. It's a word no parent ever wants to hear. One family in Limestone County is now facing that hurdle, but they have the support of the whole community backing them. Karson Collier is 7 years old. On Wednesday, he started his first day of chemotherapy. "To know Karson is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAAY-TV
Phil Sandoval’s sets opening for new restaurant in Madison
After weeks of anticipation, Phil Sandoval’s Mexican Restaurante is ready to open in Madison. The Mexican restaurant debuts its new location at 8217 Highway 72 W. on Thursday. It joins the always popular location at 6125 University Drive in Huntsville. As of late Wednesday, the restaurant had not yet...
Hall of Fame coach Don Creasy dies in traffic accident
AHSAA Hall of Fame football coach Don Creasy has died in a traffic accident, according to a report on social media. Facebook’s Shoals Insider reported that the accident occurred around 1:11 p.m. on Tuesday on Cox Boulevard In Sheffield. Creasy played for legendary Colbert County coach C.T. Manley and...
theredstonerocket.com
Town hall sheds light on help available to veterans
Garrison leaders and others urged veterans to reach out and seek help if they experience a mental health crisis during a Veterans Well-Being Town Hall and Resources Fair that showcased services available at Redstone Arsenal and local and state agencies Sept. 28. “Suicide prevention is a serious concern in the...
Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County
The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAAY-TV
One Generation Away to host drive-thru grocery giveaway Saturday in Guntersville
While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Guntersville on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits Marshall Technical School at 12312 U.S. 431 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.
Hartselle Enquirer
Watch party: Horror movie by Morgan County filmmakers to be released internationally
Brandon McLemore faces hours of tedious work typing out every piece of dialogue in the two-hour film “Dark Entities” — including the time each spoken line begins and ends. But the 26-year-old Priceville man is not complaining. “Since we are going worldwide, I have to provide a...
WSFA
Alabama farmers send hay to drought-stricken Texas farmers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a hot and dry summer, some Texas farmers are struggling. Drought conditions created a lack of available hay. That has forced some of them to sell their cattle. The Texas Farm Bureau reports that’s happening in record numbers. “We see them loading up cattle...
From a school bus to a ‘Hobbit House,’ check in to these unique Alabama Airbnbs
ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — Now that it’s officially fall, some will start planning upcoming holiday vacations — or staycations. One wooded community in Attalla, about an hour north of Birmingham, offers a unique collection of Airbnbs, hoping to help visitors unleash their inner child. “You feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere. You’re surrounded […]
Comments / 0