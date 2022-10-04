Read full article on original website
Family of man killed by police during mental health check suing Detroit officers, DPD
DETROIT – Attorney Geoffrey Fieger spoke Thursday on behalf of the family of Porter Burks, a man who was shot and killed by Detroit police during a mental health check this weekend. The family retained Fieger after five officers fired a total of 38 shots at Burks, killing him...
Family of Porter Burks to sue Detroit police department, officers involved in 20-year-old's shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Family of a 20-year-old man killed by Detroit police while in the midst of a mental health crisis plan to sue the department and the officers involved in the fatal shooting. Attorney Geoffrey Fieger said Burks' mom would need to be appointed as the head of...
Psych evaluation ordered for woman accused of punching deputy, breaking facial bone
A Pontiac woman accused of punching an Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy in the face, fracturing his orbital bone, will undergo a psychiatric evaluation as ordered by a judge. At a pretrial hearing Oct. 3, Oakland County Circuit David Cohen granted defense attorney William Hatchett’s request to have Andrea Ariel-Jones Sheppard evaluated at the state’s Center for Forensic Psychiatry. Sheppard, 34, is charged with assaulting a police officer causing injury for a June 6, 2021 incident in Pontiac.
2 arrested in Detroit barricaded situation after neighbor calls suspect who shot at police to convince him to surrender
Two people are in custody after a barricaded gunman situation unfolded on Detroit’s west side Wednesday afternoon when someone fired shots at police officers. Police say a neighbor helped the situation come to a peaceful resolution
Police report 'active shooting scene' near Detroit
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are telling people to stay away from a Hampton Inn in Dearborn, just west of Detroit. Police are calling the situation "a current active shooting scene" and they say the situation is "active and dangerous." Police said Thursday afternoon that the shooter is still firing shots.
Porter Burks' family responds to release of bodycam video of fatal shooting
Nearly 60 hours after Porter Burks was fatally shot by Detroit police, about 5 minutes of crucial video was released, showing the fatal encounter and the moments before.
Fatal shooting of mentally ill man armed with knife by Detroit police raises medical care questions
Porter Burk's family said they’ve been trying for the last three years, to get him help. He was in and out of short hospital stays – for other families like them, what do you do when you’re loved one is chronically mentally ill?
Residents in Detroit neighborhood told to stay inside after someone fired shots at police officers
Residents on Detroit’s west side are being told to stay inside as a police situation unfolds after someone fired shots at police in the area of Ford Road and the Southfield Freeway.
Footage released of fatal shooting
Good morning, readers. Today is Wednesday. Detroit police have released body camera footage of officers fatally shooting Porter Burks. The video shows five Detroit police officers shooting at Burks in 3 seconds, using 38 rounds. Burks, 20, was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the shooting, and the family is describing the killing as “flat out murder.”
Man enters plea on day 2 of murder trial
An Oakland County jury seated to hear the case of a man accused of killing his stepfather and injuring his mother during a fight over video game playing was unexpectedly dismissed on the second day of trial after a plea deal was reached. On Oct. 4, Christopher McKinney, 30, pleaded...
Man shoots co-worker at deli before taking his own life
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Police in Bloomfield Township are investigating following a shooting at Steve’s Deli on Oct. 2. At approximately 10 a.m., police were dispatched to the restaurant, 6646 Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township, for a shooting. According to reports, a 52-year-old man from Detroit — identified by...
At least 1 injured as police respond to 'active shooting scene' at Hampton Inn in Dearborn, Michigan
DEARBORN, Mich. -- Michigan State Police are actively negotiating with a shooting suspect they have contained in a Hampton Inn hotel in Dearborn, Police Chief Issa Shahin said during a news conference. The suspect is barricaded in a hotel room with a long gun, Shahin said. Dearborn police tweeted that...
What we know about alleged racially motivated attack on 59-year-old woman in Monroe County
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. – A 59-year-old woman from Temperance says that she was attacked in Monroe County over the summer, and she believes it was racially motivated. On August 20, in a parking lot outside of a Monroe County liquor store, Tracy Douglas was left bloody and bruised -- yet some charges have been filed against the couple that allegedly attacked her.
Road rage incident on I-94 escalates after suspect pulls gun on pursuing driver
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A case of road rage turned violent when a driver involved in a hit-and-run pursued the fleeing suspect who pulled a gun out and fired a shot at the victim's car. The dangerous driving happened on I-94 heading westbound at the I-75 ramp in Detroit. Michigan...
Multiple Detroit police officers reportedly placed on leave after deadly shooting of man having mental health crisis
At least four Detroit police officers have reportedly been placed on administrative leave after the fatal shooting of a man who was having a mental health crisis early Sunday morning.
Shot fired after man follows car that rear-ended him on I-94, pulls up to yell at other driver
DETROIT – A shot was fired Tuesday night in Detroit after a man followed a car that had rear-ended him on I-94 and pulled up alongside that car to yell at the driver, police said. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 4) on westbound I-94 at the...
Man accused of shooting at teen outside Oxford youth facility
A man is facing federal charges in connection with allegedly firing a gun at a teen outside a northern Oakland County facility for at-risk youth last week, court records show. Dartez Tremayne Downs, 30, was arrested shortly after the incident Sept. 26 at Crossroads for Youth in Oxford, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.
No criminal charges in road rage shooting that killed 18-year-old in Eastpointe
No criminal charges will be filed against a man accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old in Eastpointe last week during an alleged road rage incident last week, officials said.
Detroit serial killer DeAngelo Martin gets 45 to 70 years in prison for murders of 4 women
DETROIT (FOX 2) - On Thursday, DeAngelo Martin, who terrorized Detroit's east side in 2019 and killed four different women, will spend at least 45 years in prison after pleading guilty last month to second-degree murder charges. Martin pleaded guilty in early September to the murders of four women and...
2 in custody after shots fired at Detroit officers on city’s west side, police say
DETROIT – Two people are in custody after shots were fired at Detroit police officers on the city’s west side, authorities said. The shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 5) in the 6090 block of Westwood Street on Detroit’s west side. That’s in the area of Ford and Evergreen roads.
