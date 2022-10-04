ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Oakland Press

Psych evaluation ordered for woman accused of punching deputy, breaking facial bone

A Pontiac woman accused of punching an Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy in the face, fracturing his orbital bone, will undergo a psychiatric evaluation as ordered by a judge. At a pretrial hearing Oct. 3, Oakland County Circuit David Cohen granted defense attorney William Hatchett’s request to have Andrea Ariel-Jones Sheppard evaluated at the state’s Center for Forensic Psychiatry. Sheppard, 34, is charged with assaulting a police officer causing injury for a June 6, 2021 incident in Pontiac.
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
wrtv.com

Police report 'active shooting scene' near Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are telling people to stay away from a Hampton Inn in Dearborn, just west of Detroit. Police are calling the situation "a current active shooting scene" and they say the situation is "active and dangerous." Police said Thursday afternoon that the shooter is still firing shots.
DEARBORN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Footage released of fatal shooting

Good morning, readers. Today is Wednesday. Detroit police have released body camera footage of officers fatally shooting Porter Burks. The video shows five Detroit police officers shooting at Burks in 3 seconds, using 38 rounds. Burks, 20, was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the shooting, and the family is describing the killing as “flat out murder.”
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Man enters plea on day 2 of murder trial

An Oakland County jury seated to hear the case of a man accused of killing his stepfather and injuring his mother during a fight over video game playing was unexpectedly dismissed on the second day of trial after a plea deal was reached. On Oct. 4, Christopher McKinney, 30, pleaded...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Man shoots co-worker at deli before taking his own life

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Police in Bloomfield Township are investigating following a shooting at Steve’s Deli on Oct. 2. At approximately 10 a.m., police were dispatched to the restaurant, 6646 Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township, for a shooting. According to reports, a 52-year-old man from Detroit — identified by...
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

What we know about alleged racially motivated attack on 59-year-old woman in Monroe County

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. – A 59-year-old woman from Temperance says that she was attacked in Monroe County over the summer, and she believes it was racially motivated. On August 20, in a parking lot outside of a Monroe County liquor store, Tracy Douglas was left bloody and bruised -- yet some charges have been filed against the couple that allegedly attacked her.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Man accused of shooting at teen outside Oxford youth facility

A man is facing federal charges in connection with allegedly firing a gun at a teen outside a northern Oakland County facility for at-risk youth last week, court records show. Dartez Tremayne Downs, 30, was arrested shortly after the incident Sept. 26 at Crossroads for Youth in Oxford, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

