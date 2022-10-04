Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
Related
WAFF
Red Raiders prepare for Trojans
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two North Alabama High School Football programs with rich history will meet Friday night in what should be another classic contest. The eighth ranked Decatur Red Raiders (6-0, 3-0 6A, Region 7) will host the ninth ranked Muscle Shoals Trojans (5-1, 2-1 6A, Region 7). The...
Brother-against-brother coaches just one highlight of Sparkman vs. Bob Jones
A lot is on the line Friday night when Bob Jones travels to Sparkman Field in Harvest to meet the Senators in a 7 o’clock Class 7A, Region 4 football game. Both teams are 2-2 in region play – along with James Clemens – and a game out of second place with Florence and Huntsville.
5 Huntsville area high school football games to watch in Week 8
MUSCLE SHOALS (5-1) AT DECATUR (6-0) Time/location: 7 p.m., Friday, Ogle Stadium. Last week: Class 6A, No. 8-ranked Muscle Shoals lost 29-26 to visiting, sixth-ranked Hartselle. Tenth-ranked Decatur won 65-0 at Columbia. Region: Decatur is 3-0 in Region 8 and tied with Hartselle for first place. Muscle Shoals is a...
myjrpaper.com
Red Raiders rout Colts 22-16 for homecoming
GUIN – The Marion County High School Red Raiders defeated the visiting Clements Colts on homecoming night, Friday, Sept. 30. The Colts were the first to strike, scoring a touchdown on a long pass with 9:51 left in the first quarter. With the 2 point attempt, they were ahead 8-0.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Mountain Brook football coach Don Creasy dies in crash
A beloved former football coach in Colbert County died in a single-vehicle crash in Sheffield on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
Hartselle Enquirer
Hitting the right note: Priceville High band inspires clean-up initiative at football games
As the football players filed inside the locker rooms after the three-hour high school game, the parents, students and fans of the visiting team got to work picking up cups, plates and food containers littering the stadium. Ten minutes later, the stands at Fairview High School in Cullman were spotless.
Hall of Fame coach Don Creasy dies in traffic accident
AHSAA Hall of Fame football coach Don Creasy has died in a traffic accident, according to a report on social media. Facebook’s Shoals Insider reported that the accident occurred around 1:11 p.m. on Tuesday on Cox Boulevard In Sheffield. Creasy played for legendary Colbert County coach C.T. Manley and...
Alabama A&M announces contractor for animal services renovation
Alabama A&M has chosen a contractor for the upcoming renovation project for the animal science building on the Huntsville Campus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hartselle Enquirer
Meet James Spann downtown Oct. 29
Alabama’s Weather Warrior is coming to Hartselle Oct. 29. James Spann, television meteorologist and podcast host, known across the state will be signing books and autographs at Sherry’s Sparkle from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sherry’s Sparkle is located at 127 Main St. W. Store owner Sherry...
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County Health Ratings Sept. 19-24
Chow King Buffet & Grill, 1000 G Beltline Road, SW, Decatur, 79. Francesco’s Italian Restaurant, 2613 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 85. Tio Juan Mexican Grill, 1318 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 87. Moe’s Original BBQ, 3524 Deere Road, Decatur, 90. Pizza Hut, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur, 90. Taste...
Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County
The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
WAAY-TV
Athens community rallies behind 7-year-old as he begins chemotherapy treatment
Cancer. It's a word no parent ever wants to hear. One family in Limestone County is now facing that hurdle, but they have the support of the whole community backing them. Karson Collier is 7 years old. On Wednesday, he started his first day of chemotherapy. "To know Karson is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florence School program earns statewide honors
FLORENCE, Ala. — Florence High School’s Career Tech department received statewide recognition in September for their work-based learning programs Launch and 12 for Life. The Launch Program provides students with career internship and apprenticeship experiences with local and regional businesses to promote knowledge, skill improvement, and personal development. AlabamaWorks awarded the Launch Program the Innovator Award.
One dead in Tuscumbia crash
Authorities say one person died in a crash in Tuscumbia on Wednesday.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Italian Restaurants In Decatur AL
Decatur, Alabama, is known for its attractive neighborhoods, rich small businesses, and close-knit restaurant and diner culture. It’s a delightful city with the proper selection of typical Italian meals and exquisite dining alternatives for visitors and residents alike. I’ve got you covered if you’re seeking the top Italian restaurants...
18-wheeler overturned at Tennessee River bridge causes delay
Decatur Police are warning motorists to take another route or expect a delay after an 18-wheeler truck overturned near the Tennessee River Bridge.
Hartselle Enquirer
Town of Falkville appreciates Fire and Rescue Department
The Town of Falkville expresses their appreciation to their Fire and Rescue Volunteer Department for protecting the community and surrounding areas . During the month of August the Falkville Department responded to 78 calls for service. They had 39 EMS calls, 10 fire calls, 21 MVC calls, two hazmat calls and three weather related calls.
Loretta Lynn in Alabama: A look back at 3 memorable concerts by the country icon
Loretta Lynn performed several concerts in Alabama over the years, including some memorable shows in Birmingham, Huntsville and Montgomery. The country legend, who died on Tuesday at age 90, had always been a big draw in the state. However, when Lynn was in her 70s, she was riding -- and greatly enjoying -- a renewed wave of fame after a 2004 album with Jack White, “Van Lear Rose.”
WAFF
Madison neighborhood homeowners still concerned with builders
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Burgreen Farms is a neighborhood in Madison mostly developed by Goodall Homes. Samuel and Sequela Erskine said they and some of their neighbors are concerned about their homes. The Erskines said the floor near their back door has flooded since they moved in two years ago.
WAFF
UAH alumna receives achievement award
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday a 2014 University of Alabama in Huntsville alumna was named the 2022 Alumni of Achievement award for the College of Business. Violet Edwards is not only an award-winning alumna, but she is also the Madison County Commissioner for District Six. “It is an honor...
Comments / 0