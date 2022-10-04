ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

WAFF

Red Raiders prepare for Trojans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two North Alabama High School Football programs with rich history will meet Friday night in what should be another classic contest. The eighth ranked Decatur Red Raiders (6-0, 3-0 6A, Region 7) will host the ninth ranked Muscle Shoals Trojans (5-1, 2-1 6A, Region 7). The...
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
AL.com

5 Huntsville area high school football games to watch in Week 8

MUSCLE SHOALS (5-1) AT DECATUR (6-0) Time/location: 7 p.m., Friday, Ogle Stadium. Last week: Class 6A, No. 8-ranked Muscle Shoals lost 29-26 to visiting, sixth-ranked Hartselle. Tenth-ranked Decatur won 65-0 at Columbia. Region: Decatur is 3-0 in Region 8 and tied with Hartselle for first place. Muscle Shoals is a...
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
myjrpaper.com

Red Raiders rout Colts 22-16 for homecoming

GUIN – The Marion County High School Red Raiders defeated the visiting Clements Colts on homecoming night, Friday, Sept. 30. The Colts were the first to strike, scoring a touchdown on a long pass with 9:51 left in the first quarter. With the 2 point attempt, they were ahead 8-0.
ATHENS, AL
AL.com

Hall of Fame coach Don Creasy dies in traffic accident

AHSAA Hall of Fame football coach Don Creasy has died in a traffic accident, according to a report on social media. Facebook’s Shoals Insider reported that the accident occurred around 1:11 p.m. on Tuesday on Cox Boulevard In Sheffield. Creasy played for legendary Colbert County coach C.T. Manley and...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Meet James Spann downtown Oct. 29

Alabama’s Weather Warrior is coming to Hartselle Oct. 29. James Spann, television meteorologist and podcast host, known across the state will be signing books and autographs at Sherry’s Sparkle from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sherry’s Sparkle is located at 127 Main St. W. Store owner Sherry...
HARTSELLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Morgan County Health Ratings Sept. 19-24

Chow King Buffet & Grill, 1000 G Beltline Road, SW, Decatur, 79. Francesco’s Italian Restaurant, 2613 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 85. Tio Juan Mexican Grill, 1318 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 87. Moe’s Original BBQ, 3524 Deere Road, Decatur, 90. Pizza Hut, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur, 90. Taste...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County

The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
FOX54 News

Florence School program earns statewide honors

FLORENCE, Ala. — Florence High School’s Career Tech department received statewide recognition in September for their work-based learning programs Launch and 12 for Life. The Launch Program provides students with career internship and apprenticeship experiences with local and regional businesses to promote knowledge, skill improvement, and personal development. AlabamaWorks awarded the Launch Program the Innovator Award.
FLORENCE, AL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Italian Restaurants In Decatur AL

Decatur, Alabama, is known for its attractive neighborhoods, rich small businesses, and close-knit restaurant and diner culture. It’s a delightful city with the proper selection of typical Italian meals and exquisite dining alternatives for visitors and residents alike. I’ve got you covered if you’re seeking the top Italian restaurants...
DECATUR, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Town of Falkville appreciates Fire and Rescue Department

The Town of Falkville expresses their appreciation to their Fire and Rescue Volunteer Department for protecting the community and surrounding areas . During the month of August the Falkville Department responded to 78 calls for service. They had 39 EMS calls, 10 fire calls, 21 MVC calls, two hazmat calls and three weather related calls.
FALKVILLE, AL
AL.com

Loretta Lynn in Alabama: A look back at 3 memorable concerts by the country icon

Loretta Lynn performed several concerts in Alabama over the years, including some memorable shows in Birmingham, Huntsville and Montgomery. The country legend, who died on Tuesday at age 90, had always been a big draw in the state. However, when Lynn was in her 70s, she was riding -- and greatly enjoying -- a renewed wave of fame after a 2004 album with Jack White, “Van Lear Rose.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Madison neighborhood homeowners still concerned with builders

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Burgreen Farms is a neighborhood in Madison mostly developed by Goodall Homes. Samuel and Sequela Erskine said they and some of their neighbors are concerned about their homes. The Erskines said the floor near their back door has flooded since they moved in two years ago.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

UAH alumna receives achievement award

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday a 2014 University of Alabama in Huntsville alumna was named the 2022 Alumni of Achievement award for the College of Business. Violet Edwards is not only an award-winning alumna, but she is also the Madison County Commissioner for District Six. “It is an honor...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

