After final start of 2022 season, Rich Hill gets emotional talking about his future in Boston

By AJ Nelson
 2 days ago

Hill also spoke about what it means to be able to share his experience in Boston with his son, Brice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iGmVe_0iLTrG0Q00
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rich Hill delivers during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Boston. AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

Rich Hill tossed six innings in Monday’s 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing one earned run and striking out six in his final start of the 2022 season.

After signing a 1-year, $5 million deal with Boston in the offseason, Hill finishes the campaign with a record of 8-7 across 124.1 innings in 26 starts, compiling an ERA of 4.27. He is set to become a free agent this winter.

Following Monday’s game, Hill got emotional when he addressed his future with the Red Sox.

Asked if he would like to come back to Boston next season, Hill responded, “We’ll see. I think at some point that conversation will be had. Right now, this is obviously a place that …”

Hill stopped for a moment, holding back tears.

“It would be nice to come back,” he went on to say. “It would be great to come back and obviously compete for a championship.”

Hill also joined the Red Sox broadcast crew on WEEI following the game, and teared up when speaking about being able to share his experience in Boston this year with his son, Brice.

“Having [Brice] come in, and especially being the age where he can understand what’s going on – it’s something he’ll have memories [of] for a lifetime, and hopefully someday I’ll get to watch him pitch up here,” Hill said.

He continued, “It’s been really special, and I think this is a place that has many memories for me, growing up, coming here …”

Hill’s voice trailed off as he again fought to hold back tears.

He went on to speak about the role of his Red Sox teammates in creating such a special experience for both himself and Brice this season.

“One of the things that’s been amazing is the guys in the locker room. They’ve been great to Brice, and that’s something that I’ll always remember. That just makes it even more special.”

After completing his 18th year in the big leagues, Hill is grateful for the time he has been able to spend in Boston.

“A lot of great memories growing up here, and obviously having the good fortune to pitch for the Red Sox,” he said regarding the city.

“And hopefully [for] another year,” he added.

