Click10.com
Man shot at Lauderhill gas station, crashes twice trying to drive to hospital
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating a shooting that ended in a pair of crashes. It all started Wednesday night at a Valero gas station on busy State Road 7 just north of Sunrise Boulevard in Lauderhill. Police said the victim was at the gas station...
NBC Miami
Man Crashes Car After Getting Shot in Lauderhill: Police
A man who was shot and tried to drive himself to the hospital crashed into another vehicle Wednesday in Lauderhill, police said. Lauderhill Police responded after 7 p.m. to the intersection of Northwest 12 Street and North State Road 7 after receiving a 911 call of a shooting. The victim...
Click10.com
Broward school bus, vehicle collide in Tamarac
TAMARAC, Fla. – One student was onboard a Broward County school bus when it collided with another vehicle Thursday morning, authorities confirmed. The crash occurred in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and Prospect Road in Tamarac. Local 10 photojournalist Lani Yasuk-Carrier was at the scene as one of...
Click10.com
Pedestrian killed in Allapattah hit-and-run crash
MIAMI – A driver struck and killed a pedestrian in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood and left the scene late Wednesday night, according to police. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department, said officers were called to the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 21st Terrace at around 11:30 p.m. to investigate the hit-and-run crash.
WSVN-TV
Pickup truck catches fire on Palmetto Expressway
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An incident off the Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah caused a pickup truck to go up in flames, late Tuesday morning. The fire was put out, but crews closed off several lanes afterwards. Many cars were backed up on the Gratiney as well as Interstate 75’s southbound...
NBC Miami
Man Fatally Struck by Pickup Truck in Fontainebleau: FHP
A male pedestrian was struck and killed in Fontainebleau in Miami-Dade County Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP officials said the incident occurred at approximately 6:20 a.m. when a white Toyota pickup truck was traveling south on Northwest 87th Avenue in the area of Northwest 7th Street. The...
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian struck and killed by pickup truck in West Miami-Dade
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian lost his life after he was struck by a car in West Miami-Dade. The fatal incident happened near Northwest 87th Avenue and Seventh Street, Wednesday. According to Miami-Dade Police, a man was attempting to cross when he was struck by a white pickup...
Click10.com
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Wednesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported around 6:20 a.m. in the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and Seventh Street. According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, the victim, identified only as...
Click10.com
Police: Man stabs Little Havana apartment manager over rent increase
MIAMI – A tenant of a Little Havana apartment building is accused of taking out his anger over a rent increase by stabbing the building’s manager twice Wednesday, according to Miami police. Reinaldo Cuni-Garcia, 75, faced a Miami-Dade judge Thursday on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated...
Click10.com
2 men found shot to death inside northwest Miami-Dade apartment
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after two men were found shot to death Wednesday night. According to authorities, a friend of the victims went to the apartment in the 2500 block of Northwest 92 Street around 8:50 p.m. to conduct a welfare check and found the front door unlocked.
NBC Miami
Woman Hospitalized After Being Stabbed While Riding Bicycle in Fort Lauderdale: Police
A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after she was stabbed while riding her bicycle on a Fort Lauderdale street, police said. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived at the scene in the 1200 block of Northwest 15th Terrace just after midnight in response to calls of a stabbing in the area.
South Florida mom arrested for leaving kids home along while working
A South Florida mom was arrested for leaving her young children alone while she went to work at her restaurant job.
NBC Miami
Driver Sought After Man Struck and Killed in Hit-and-Run in Miami
Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in Miami late Wednesday night. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 21st Terrace in Allapattah. Miami Police officials said officers responded and found a man who'd been struck...
WSVN-TV
Student dies after jumping from building at Fort Lauderdale High School
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida student has died after he jumped off the third-story building at his school, and fire rescue officials are calling it a suicide. “The individual had taken his own life in an act of suicide,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, “and had left messaging prior to doing that.”
NBC Miami
Firefighters Battle Early Morning Flames at Commodore Plaza in Coconut Grove
Miami Fire Rescue is investigating an early morning fire Monday at Commodore Plaza in Coconut Grove. The incident occured around 3:30 a.m. Monday when fire crews saw heavy flames coming from the Bridgeprep Academy of Arts and Minds located at 3138 Commodore Plaza. The fire has since been put out...
Click10.com
Woman stabbed from behind while riding bike in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a stabbing that injured a woman early Tuesday morning. The stabbing was reported just after 12:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Northwest 15th Terrace. According to Detective Ali Adamson, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the victim...
WSVN-TV
Police find missing girl from Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has found Sophia Morota. She was last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt with black pants and was carrying a luggage with cheetah print on it. Morota has brown eyes and brown straight hair. She is approximately five feet and...
WSVN-TV
BSO stop 2 suspects near Fort Lauderdale accused of armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office has taken two suspects into custody who are accused of being involved in an armed robbery. According to deputies, they received a call about an armed robbery along the 4800 block of Northwest 24th Court near Lauderdale Lakes, just after 12:30 p.m., Tuesday.
calleochonews.com
A shooting in Overtown leaves one man dead
Another shooting in Overtown leaving a 20-something-year-old man dead saddens the community. Miami’s second oldest neighborhood which dates back to 1896 is also known for having many violent incidents on a regular basis. Unfortunately, Overtown is one of Miami’s most dangerous neighborhoods with a significant crime rate. Earlier this month, a shooting took place in the neighborhood, injuring one man and now another shooting in Overtown occurs,
NBC Miami
WATCH VIDEO: Police Chase Through Broward Ends With 2 in Custody
At least two people are in custody Tuesday after a police chase through the streets of Broward County, authorities said. A 911 call for an armed robbery in the 4800 block of NW 24th Court in Lauderdale Lakes came in after 12:30 p.m., according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. Deputies...
