PRESCOTT – Homecoming for the Prescott Curley Wolves will be Friday, Oct. 7, when the Wolves entertain the Fouke Panthers. The annual homecoming parade will be Monday, Oct. 3, at 5:30 p.m., starting at City Park and ending at Central Baptist Church. The queen and her court will first be introduced at the pep rally at 2 p.m. in the Prescott Sports Complex.

PRESCOTT, AR ・ 6 DAYS AGO