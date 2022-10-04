Read full article on original website
hopeprescott.com
PHS names homecoming court
PRESCOTT – Homecoming for the Prescott Curley Wolves will be Friday, Oct. 7, when the Wolves entertain the Fouke Panthers. The annual homecoming parade will be Monday, Oct. 3, at 5:30 p.m., starting at City Park and ending at Central Baptist Church. The queen and her court will first be introduced at the pep rally at 2 p.m. in the Prescott Sports Complex.
Hartselle Enquirer
Hitting the right note: Priceville High band inspires clean-up initiative at football games
As the football players filed inside the locker rooms after the three-hour high school game, the parents, students and fans of the visiting team got to work picking up cups, plates and food containers littering the stadium. Ten minutes later, the stands at Fairview High School in Cullman were spotless.
