South Lake Tahoe, CA

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Flatstick partnering with nonprofit Clean Tahoe in October

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Flatstick Pub, an indoor mini golf course that also serves alcohol and food, is teaming up with Clean Tahoe in October. Each Sunday of October, Flatstick will donate $1 for every beer and $1 for every round of mini golf purchased from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. to the nonprofit that is dedicated to improving the visual environment of the South Shore of the Lake Tahoe Basin through proper litter and trash management and public education.
Tahoe Daily Tribune

SLTFR to host open house, pancake breakfast on Saturday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue is hosting an Open House/Pancake Breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8, at Fire Station 3, located at 2101 Lake Tahoe Boulevard. This event will kick off Fire Prevention Week for the department and will offer educational...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Drink of the Week: Crystal Basin Cellars’ Renegade Red

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin. Attention lovers of Cabernet Franc, Mourvedre, Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, Pinot Noir,...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Record-Courier

Update: Power restored to most Douglas customers

Power was restored to most of Douglas County by 11:35 a.m. after an outage that affected more than 9,000 homes and businesses from Minden to Lake Tahoe. The outage appeared to be focused on the Minden substation and knocked out the traffic lights at the intersections of highways 88 and 395 and Highway 88 and Mottsville.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe Douglas Rotary Club supports Bread & Broth meal

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Hosting their second Adopt A Day of Nourishment in the last two months, the Tahoe Douglas Rotary Club provided the funds and help needed to feed the 92 dinner guests who came to St. Theresa’s Grace Hall on Sept. 26 for the weekly Monday evening dinner.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Will & Ivey celebrating 1-year anniversary this weekend

STATELINE, Nev. — Will & Ivey, “a children’s clothing company with a purpose,” celebrates one year in business this weekend. According to their online store the “Modern yet timeless” clothing is made of soft sustainable fabric. The company also directs a portion of profits to help children in foster care.
STATELINE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Pet Network to host Barktoberfest fundraiser

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The 2nd annual Barktoberfest will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7, at Pet Network Humane Society in Incline Village. The festival is the most pet-friendly event in Lake Tahoe and invites families, friends and four-legged buddies for an evening of beer tasting, entertainment, games, and raffles.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

NV Energy warns of utility scams targeting northern Nevadans

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is seeing an uptick in utility scams targeting its northern Nevada customers. They say the scammer will call a customer and falsely identify themselves as an employee of NV Energy and make deceptive threats about their electric service and demand immediate payment. The scammer...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Mark your calendars for the 40th annual Great Italian Festival in downtown Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s once again that time of year for the best Italian festival in Nevada. You’ll find authentic Italian food, live entertainment, artisan shopping, family-friendly activities and more to THE ROW Reno this weekend. V.P. of Casino Operations and Community Relations, Tony Marini, stopped by...
RENO, NV

