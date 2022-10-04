Read full article on original website
Flatstick partnering with nonprofit Clean Tahoe in October
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Flatstick Pub, an indoor mini golf course that also serves alcohol and food, is teaming up with Clean Tahoe in October. Each Sunday of October, Flatstick will donate $1 for every beer and $1 for every round of mini golf purchased from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. to the nonprofit that is dedicated to improving the visual environment of the South Shore of the Lake Tahoe Basin through proper litter and trash management and public education.
Caldor, King and Mosquito: the Sierra Foothill’s largest wildfires in recorded history
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Burning a total of 396,340 acres in a span of eight years, these three fires threatened communities and lives but represent an evolution in firefighting. FOX40 spoke with CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) Chief Brian Estes, who served with CAL FIRE on all three of these fire, about the similarities […]
Former Lakeside Inn and Casino in Tahoe demolished for new health care facility
It was known as "the spot for locals."
Ask Joe: Has water stopped flowing into Little Washoe Lake again?
WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Viewer Robert McAllister wrote in saying he's noticed there is no water flowing from the creek that feeds Little Washoe Lake. He wants to know what happened and if there's a danger the lake could dry up again?. I checked...
Get ready for the return of the Beer and Chili Festival at the Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cold beers team up with spicy hot bowls of chili at the Grand Sierra Resort for a taste of fall next weekend!. David Wimberly, director of restaurants and assistant executive chef, and Kaycea Wallin, executive director of marketing, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the Beer and Chili Festival.
Roundabout Catering owners launch new event venue in Fernley
Campo restaurant in downtown Reno sold to Roundabout Catering owners; to get overhaul Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: ...
Tahoe Action: Night ride, Harvest Fest, wedding show, live music at Stateline on deck
Join the South Lake Tahoe Library from 11 a.m-2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, for some fall fun at the Harvest Fest. All ages are welcome to the fun, with trick-or-treating on the agenda, along with a photo booth and pie giveaways. Kids are encouraged to dress up in costumes. This...
Estate Homes on 5 Acres
At 4670 Old Clear Creek Rd in Carson City are 2.8 miles beyond Costco. The HUGE main home includes an INDOOR SWIMMING POOL and SPA.This BEAUTIFUL HOME must be seen. IN PERSON to be appreciated. TheReplacement cost for these two homes would be over $3,000,000.00!. Call STAR REALTY - DAVID...
SLTFR to host open house, pancake breakfast on Saturday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue is hosting an Open House/Pancake Breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8, at Fire Station 3, located at 2101 Lake Tahoe Boulevard. This event will kick off Fire Prevention Week for the department and will offer educational...
Drink of the Week: Crystal Basin Cellars’ Renegade Red
In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin. Attention lovers of Cabernet Franc, Mourvedre, Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, Pinot Noir,...
‘They’re out there’: Why California mountain lion sightings are on the rise
California's mountain lions face a "genetic mix-up." Now what can we do to fix it?
Update: Power restored to most Douglas customers
Power was restored to most of Douglas County by 11:35 a.m. after an outage that affected more than 9,000 homes and businesses from Minden to Lake Tahoe. The outage appeared to be focused on the Minden substation and knocked out the traffic lights at the intersections of highways 88 and 395 and Highway 88 and Mottsville.
EAT This Week: Alibi Ale Works’ Rude Boi Chicken Meltdown Sandwich
To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next. Sandwiches...
Some Washoe, Churchill County areas experiencing 911 Calling Issues
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is letting the public know about some issues with 911 calls throughout northern Nevada. As of 5:25 p.m. today, Oct. 5, 911 calls are working in Incline Village but could be busy. If you get a busy signal when dialing 911, call back or...
Tahoe Douglas Rotary Club supports Bread & Broth meal
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Hosting their second Adopt A Day of Nourishment in the last two months, the Tahoe Douglas Rotary Club provided the funds and help needed to feed the 92 dinner guests who came to St. Theresa’s Grace Hall on Sept. 26 for the weekly Monday evening dinner.
Will & Ivey celebrating 1-year anniversary this weekend
STATELINE, Nev. — Will & Ivey, “a children’s clothing company with a purpose,” celebrates one year in business this weekend. According to their online store the “Modern yet timeless” clothing is made of soft sustainable fabric. The company also directs a portion of profits to help children in foster care.
Pet Network to host Barktoberfest fundraiser
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The 2nd annual Barktoberfest will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7, at Pet Network Humane Society in Incline Village. The festival is the most pet-friendly event in Lake Tahoe and invites families, friends and four-legged buddies for an evening of beer tasting, entertainment, games, and raffles.
NV Energy warns of utility scams targeting northern Nevadans
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is seeing an uptick in utility scams targeting its northern Nevada customers. They say the scammer will call a customer and falsely identify themselves as an employee of NV Energy and make deceptive threats about their electric service and demand immediate payment. The scammer...
Mark your calendars for the 40th annual Great Italian Festival in downtown Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s once again that time of year for the best Italian festival in Nevada. You’ll find authentic Italian food, live entertainment, artisan shopping, family-friendly activities and more to THE ROW Reno this weekend. V.P. of Casino Operations and Community Relations, Tony Marini, stopped by...
