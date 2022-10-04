Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public park
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously Abandoned
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisory
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekend
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
New Kensington-Arnold superintendent receives raise, statewide award
New Kensington-Arnold Superintendent Chris Sefcheck received his first raise the same night it was announced that he won a statewide award. The school board approved a 2.5% pay increase for Sefcheck on Tuesday, shortly after getting word that he had been chosen to receive an Education Innovation Award from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship teacher named ChangeMaker
Multiplying Good Pittsburgh’s goal is to cultivate the next generation of servant leaders in southwestern Pennsylvania. The organization recently announced the inaugural Pittsburgh class of ChangeMakers — community leaders who have demonstrated a commitment to service and the potential to truly move our community forward. Among them is...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley area student news for the week of Oct. 4, 2022
Six area students were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists. Quaker Valley High School seniors Eric Weicht and Keira Currier and Sewickley Academy students Grace Armutat, Leon Jiao, Jayne Miner and Maria Silvaggio were among about 16,000 students in the nation picked to be in the running for the award, which is for students who have shown exceptional academic ability and potential for success in college studies.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel Area HS to host blood drive
Fox Chapel Area High School is conducting a community blood drive Oct. 19 from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the high school’s large group instruction room. People people 16 and older can donate blood. Donations can be scheduled by going to: https://donateblood.centralbloodbank.org/. Choose “Donor Login” if you have donated blood...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park businessman honored with state library award
Andy Amrhein was named 2022 Trustee of the Year by the Pennsylvania Library Association. Each year the organization honors the service of its members, as well as those community volunteers, who go above and beyond to support the work of libraries throughout the commonwealth. During his six years of service...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Silent auction, ethnic dinner, pickleball clinic, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
‘What Oakmont is all about’: Chamber organizes fall festival
The Oakmont Chamber of Commerce is coordinating a day of Halloween-themed activities for the whole family in presenting the Oakmont Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29. “I have owned a business here for 22 years, and each and every year we do this, it’s such a...
sopghreporter.com
Knoxville free food distribution at library
The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Knoxville and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank are providing groceries at no cost on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The no cost groceries will be available at the Knoxville Branch, 400 Brownsville Road. Groceries will be set up on tables in front of the library. Pick out produce to take home. It's suggested to bring carts or bags, if possible.
wtae.com
Mario Lemieux Foundation donates $5 million for new cancer research institute in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — The Mario Lemieux Foundation is teaming up with the UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation to bring a new cancer research institute to Pittsburgh. Named for Lemieux, the pediatric cancer research institute will be established at Children's Hospital. This is made possible by a $5 million gift from the Lemieux Foundation. UPMC and the Children's Hospital Foundation matched that donation.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Tribute to Monroeville’s rural past: Historical society hosts successful Heritage Day Festival
Monroeville Historical Society hosted the Heritage Day Festival on Oct. 1. Despite the overcast skies and scattered rain, spirits were high during the “tribute to Monreoville’s rural past.”. Tents were added throughout the property to house crafting activities and vendors. Entering the event, guests were invited to stop...
New Kensington job fair features 12 local employers
CareerLink Alle-Kiski will hold a job fair Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its New Kensington office, 1150 Fifth Ave. Registration is not required. A dozen local companies will be recruiting at the event, said Phil Grove, account representative for CareerLink in New Kensington, which includes portions of Allegheny, Westmoreland and Butler counties.
butlerradio.com
BHS Adds New Heart Doctor
A new heart doctor has joined the Butler Health System. Dr. Avinash Linganna is the newest member of the BHS Heart team specializing in non-invasive cardiology. He will be seeing patients at the Butler and Ellwood City locations. Dr. Linganna attended Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia and completed...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Oct. 6, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Burtner House to host annual fall festival. The Burtner House...
butlerradio.com
New Credit Union Proposed Across Butler Senior High
A regional credit union is planning to construct a new facility across New Castle Road from the Butler Senior High School. Following a presentation by representatives the Top Tier Federal Credit Union, the Butler Township Planning Commission approved land development plans for 170 New Castle Road. Top Tier was known as Clarion Credit Union until a name change in August and has three branches with two more in the planning stages.
Mayor Gainey's administration provides update on Homewood 'All-In' initiative
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Over the past few months, local leaders have been fighting an uphill battle to reduce violent crime within the city. On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey provided an update on how his plan for peace has been helping in at least one neighborhood. At the Homewood Community Empowerment Association on Kelly Street, Mayor Gainey, along with other members of his administration, hosted a follow-up discussion on how the "All-In" Homewood initiative has been reducing violence in the neighborhood. "Murders have gone down in this community since we took office and I want to thank the community for that," he said. According...
District: Alleged threat made against Plum High School not credible
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — An alleged threat made against Plum High School was deemed not credible after a police investigation, according to a letter to families from the school district. In the letter, the school district said they have no reason to believe the allegation has any merit. District...
monvalleyindependent.com
Monessen hires Motte as new superintendent
The Monessen school board hired a new superintendent during a special meeting Tuesday. The board brought on Dr. Robert Motte to a three-year term, replacing interim Superintendent Dr. Garrette Edmonds on a date yet to be determined. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s...
wtae.com
Local sportsmen's club says facility rented 'under false pretenses' for event promoting white supremacy
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A local sportsmen’s club was allegedly misled when an event held at its facility turned out to be an event promoting white supremacy and Neo-Nazism. Special Counsel for the Pitcairn Monroeville Sportsmen’s Club, Phil DiLucente said the club’s management understood a recent event booked...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland set to return portion of unspent rental assistance funds as program continues
Low-income Westmoreland County renters lost out on more than $10 million in federal funds from 2021 because the program was mired in red tape, an official said. Qualifications for the program — designed to help renters who suffered direct financial losses during the coronavirus pandemic — were onerous and difficult to document. As a result, none of that cash was spent, said Dan Carney, executive director of the Union Mission in Latrobe, which serves as the coordinator for the program.
Quality of Life mandates could be put in action for Pittsburgh
Too much garbage or high grass could be costly in the future in Pittsburgh. In addition, every day there is a violation may be considered a separate offense, with additional fines.
