PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Over the past few months, local leaders have been fighting an uphill battle to reduce violent crime within the city. On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey provided an update on how his plan for peace has been helping in at least one neighborhood. At the Homewood Community Empowerment Association on Kelly Street, Mayor Gainey, along with other members of his administration, hosted a follow-up discussion on how the "All-In" Homewood initiative has been reducing violence in the neighborhood. "Murders have gone down in this community since we took office and I want to thank the community for that," he said. According...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO