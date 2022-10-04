Read full article on original website
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to linger through the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Weak trade winds will veer to the southeast as a front stalls just to our north this weekend. An area of enhanced tropical moisture will push across the island chain from the southeast, increasing clouds and showers across much of the state from Saturday into early next week.
Some passing showers along the remnants of a weak front and then slower winds are on the way plus more pop up showers. Passing showers throughout the week especially mauka. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, October 3, 2022.
Cold front to stall near Maui County
Mauna Loa Summit closed due to increase in seismic activity
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is closing Mauna Loa Summit backcountry due to an increase in seismic activity.
DLNR: North Shore homeowner used concrete, rebar to shore up his beachfront property
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a particularly flagrant rebuff of Hawaii conservation laws, a North Shore homeowner faces fines of $15,000 a day after state officials say he used concrete and rebar to fill in the exposed foundation of his beachfront home and harden a stretch of sand with an apparent glue.
Business Report: Hawaii Island home prices
After analyzing more than a decade's worth of Halloween candy sales in Hawaii, the top spot went to Hershey's Mini Bars.
Hawaii to U.S. Navy: Quit Polluting Our Waters
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. The U.S. Navy confirmed last week that 1,000 gallons of raw sewage leaked into Pearl Harbor near Honolulu, just two days after Hawaii’s Health Department fined the Navy nearly $9 million for hundreds of safety violations at the military wastewater treatment plant.
Morning Beat: Why tour groups are banned at stopping at some Oahu beaches
In this Business Report, Howard Dicus has a look at home prices on Hawaii Island.
At Hawaii school safety conference, the message in the wake of Uvalde is one of vigilance
One month in, improvements seen under Waikiki 'Safe and Sound' initiative. Residents say they're seeing fewer criminals and illegal campers in the state's prime tourist area.
Airfare wars continue: Hawaiian, Southwest both offering $29 inter-island flights
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The airfare wars continue. After Southwest Airlines announced its largest winter sale of the year — which includes inter-island flights for just $29 one way — Hawaiian Airlines has matched those prices. Hawaiian is having a “double miles, lower fares” promotion with inter-island flights also...
Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase
The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
Hirono to hold field hearing to discuss services for Hawaii veterans
On Oahu's north shore, a property owner was told to remove an illegal erosion barrier or pay up. Amid rising energy bills, here's some easy tips to save power and cut costs.
What's Trending: Hawaii's favorite Halloween Candy
In this Business Report, Howard Dicus has a look at home prices on Hawaii Island.
‘We need action now’: With just about every rain, this historic Maui church and its cemetery flood
Here's a look Loretta Lynn's unique home she owned on the Big Island. The late "Queen of Country" at one time owned a home at Kiholo Bay.
COVID-19 case count continues to drop in Hawaii
COVID-19 cases have declined since early June in Hawaii with the omicron subvariant BA.5 still the dominant strain.
5 DUI accidents on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Sept. 26 through Oct. 2.
Tentative deal reached in dispute over $34M contract to market, manage Hawaii tourism
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tentative deal has been reached in the dispute over the $34 million contract to market and manage tourism for the islands, Hawaii News Now has learned. Under what’s called a tentative and conceptual plan, the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau — which has managed the visitor...
Hawaii leads the way on EV ownership. A new project aims to do the same for charging stations
Despite strong need, youth drug treatment center on Kauai sits empty 3 years after it was built. Construction on Kauai's Adolescent Treatment and Healing Center wrapped up three years ago. Commander overseeing Red Hill's defueling says he's 'committed to getting this right'.
This Hotel in Hawaii Distributed Monthly Ham or Turkey Dinners to Staff During the Pandemic
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Website: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/hawaii/grand-hyatt-kauai-resort-and-spa/kauai. Go: Get away to the soothing white sands of Poipu on Kauai’s sunny south shore at Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa. This luxury oasis with lush gardens and acres of pools offers ocean view dining, rooms with private lanais, championship golf and Anara Spa.
Former Hawaii Island woman found dead in a Washington state river
A sea of pink flooded Kapiolani park in support of breast cancer awareness. Hundreds of breast cancer survivors and their supporters hit the streets in Waikiki for the Susan G. Komen's 'More Than Pink' walk. Visitor spending jumped during the summers months, leaving some businesses relieved.
