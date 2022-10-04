ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to linger through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Weak trade winds will veer to the southeast as a front stalls just to our north this weekend. An area of enhanced tropical moisture will push across the island chain from the southeast, increasing clouds and showers across much of the state from Saturday into early next week.
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Some passing showers along the remnants of a weak front and then slower winds are on the way plus more pop up showers. Passing showers throughout the week especially mauka. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, October 3, 2022. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:20 AM HST. |
Cold front to stall near Maui County

Business Report: Hawaii Island home prices

After analyzing more than a decade's worth of Halloween candy sales in Hawaii, the top spot went to Hershey's Mini Bars. Do you agree?. Guy Hagi is joined by Chef Will Chen to scope out some delicious meals at H Mart's Food Hall in Kakaako. 11th Annual Signature Chefs Food...
GovExec.com

Hawaii to U.S. Navy: Quit Polluting Our Waters

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. The U.S. Navy confirmed last week that 1,000 gallons of raw sewage leaked into Pearl Harbor near Honolulu, just two days after Hawaii’s Health Department fined the Navy nearly $9 million for hundreds of safety violations at the military wastewater treatment plant.
Airfare wars continue: Hawaiian, Southwest both offering $29 inter-island flights

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The airfare wars continue. After Southwest Airlines announced its largest winter sale of the year — which includes inter-island flights for just $29 one way — Hawaiian Airlines has matched those prices. Hawaiian is having a “double miles, lower fares” promotion with inter-island flights also...
travelawaits.com

Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase

The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
What's Trending: Hawaii's favorite Halloween Candy

In this Business Report, Howard Dicus has a look at home prices on Hawaii Island. Guy Hagi is joined by Chef Will Chen to scope out some delicious meals at H Mart's Food Hall in Kakaako. 11th Annual Signature Chefs Food Festival to be held at HFD headquarters. Updated: 7...
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

This Hotel in Hawaii Distributed Monthly Ham or Turkey Dinners to Staff During the Pandemic

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Website: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/hawaii/grand-hyatt-kauai-resort-and-spa/kauai. Go: Get away to the soothing white sands of Poipu on Kauai’s sunny south shore at Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa. This luxury oasis with lush gardens and acres of pools offers ocean view dining, rooms with private lanais, championship golf and Anara Spa.
Former Hawaii Island woman found dead in a Washington state river

A sea of pink flooded Kapiolani park in support of breast cancer awareness. Hundreds of breast cancer survivors and their supporters hit the streets in Waikiki for the Susan G. Komen's 'More Than Pink' walk. Visitor spending jumped during the summers months, leaving some businesses relieved. Updated: 5 hours ago.
HAWAII STATE

