Here are five things you must know for Thursday, September 29:. 1. -- Stock Futures Slide As Dollar Resumes Market Grip. U.S. equity futures were firmly in retreat Thursday, while the dollar rebounded from its worst day in two and a half years, as investors continue to navigate extreme volatility on bond and currency markets heading to the final trading days of a difficult quarter for global stocks.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO