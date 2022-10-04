ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Tesla Motors is the largest holding across all of Cathie Wood's Ark Invest funds, and she added to that position as the stock fell on Monday. Roblox and UiPath were hot debutantes when they hit the market in the springtime of 2021, but they're broken IPOs now. Growth is slowing...
Yahoo!

Amazon stock has gotten too cheap to ignore, analyst argues

Amazon's stock has basically priced in elevated inflation and a potential recession, Jefferies long-time tech analyst Brent Thill says, meaning that it's an attractive investment. Shares of the tech giant have plunged 30% so far in 2022 as investors fret over whether higher interest rates and a potential recession will...
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
Motley Fool

3 Top Gaming Stocks to Buy in October

Electronic Arts' varied library of successful games makes it a company investors can count on. Meanwhile, Take-Two shows promise with a venture into mobile gaming and a highly anticipated sequel on the way. Microsoft has significant market share in a variety of lucrative industries. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool

Why AMD Stock Fell Before Recovering Earlier Today

Wells Fargo is concerned that AMD’s data center business could slow along with a weakening PC market. AMD’s business has performed well relative to a weak economic backdrop this year. Its client and gaming segments posted strong growth in the last quarter amid a decline in PC shipments.
TheStreet

Stocks Resume Slide, Amazon, Porsche, Nike And Hurricane Ian - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, September 29:. 1. -- Stock Futures Slide As Dollar Resumes Market Grip. U.S. equity futures were firmly in retreat Thursday, while the dollar rebounded from its worst day in two and a half years, as investors continue to navigate extreme volatility on bond and currency markets heading to the final trading days of a difficult quarter for global stocks.
tipranks.com

Nike Stock (NYSE:NKE): Compelling Value after Historic Plunge

Nike stock got clobbered following news of its inventory surge. With margin and supply-side headwinds to continue weighing heavily on future quarters, it’s hard to be bullish. Still, after such a historic plunge, many may be discounting the firm’s ability to stand up to a challenge. Shares of...
Benzinga

Twitter, RPM International And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects RPM International Inc. RPM to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion before the opening bell. RPM International shares fell 0.1% to $89.74 in after-hours trading.
