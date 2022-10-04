Read full article on original website
Zendaya reveals ‘boyfriend’ Tom Holland was the first person she texted after her Emmys win
Zendaya gave a special shoutout to her boyfriend Tom Holland after she became the youngest two-time award winner at the 2022 Emmys. On Monday, the 26-year-old actress received the Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue Bennett in the HBO show Euphoria. During her acceptance speech, Zendaya paid tribute to the “incredible actresses” nominated in the category, adding that she felt “so honoured to be beside you”.
Collider
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
‘Velma’: Mindy Kaling’s Adult ‘Scooby-Doo’ Series Casts Sam Richardson, Constance Wu, ‘Weird Al’ and More
Fresh off the viral news that Velma is officially a lesbian in the latest “Scooby-Doo” movie, the Mystery Inc. member is getting more love in Mindy Kaling’s upcoming adult animated series set at HBO Max. During a Thursday panel at New York Comic Con, Kaling revealed the star-studded cast of “Velma,” which features Sam Richardson as Shaggy, Constance Wu as Daphne and Glenn Howerton as Fred. Kaling will voice Velma. The voice acting cast also features Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ming-Na Wen, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne...
John David Washington Says Dad Denzel Washington Taught Him About Embracing 'the Freedom to Fail'
John David Washington is following in his father's footsteps. The former pro football player and actor, 38, will make his Broadway debut later this month when August Wilson's The Piano Lesson begins performances Sept. 19 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. His dad, Denzel Washington, won a Tony Award 12 years ago for his work in another of Wilson's plays: Fences.
NFL・
Ken Jennings Admits He's 'Bowled Over' By 'Jeopardy!' Cohost Mayim Bialik's 'Sheer Force Of Personality'
Though Jeopardy! cohosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik never appear on the same episode, they finally got the chance to showcase their chemistry when the former appeared on the season 3 premiere of the actress' comedy, Call Me Kat.Prior to his historic run as a contestant on the game show, Jennings had a 9-to-5 job as a software engineer, so being on the set of a TV show was a memorable experience, as he admitted, "I’m very dazzled by everything."In the episode "Call Me Ken Jennings," which aired on Thursday, September 29, the father-of-two played himself, and he crossed paths...
purewow.com
Jennifer Coolidge Refused to Leave the Emmys Stage as They Played Her Off—She Started a Dance Party Instead
There were a number of iconic moments at the 74th Emmy Awards, but perhaps one of the best was when Jennifer Coolidge was awarded the prize for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her work in The White Lotus. The category was stacked with...
Sarah Jessica Parker Would Do a 'Hocus Pocus 3' If Bette Midler Does: 'No One Says No to' Her
Sarah Jessica Parker said costar Bette Midler "was the person who had this fervent wish that this [sequel] would happen and could not be deterred from the idea" Sarah Jessica Parker is always on board for more witchy fun with costar Bette Midler. The actress returns as the eccentric witch Sarah in Hocus Pocus 2 opposite her Sanderson sister cohorts Midler and Kathy Najimy as Winifred and Mary, respectively. At the New York City premiere on Tuesday, Parker, 57, told Extra she would sign on for a third...
Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Channels The Little Mermaid After Being Inspired by Halle Bailey
Watch: Halle Bailey Talks Pressure of Becoming Disney's Ariel. On Oct 1, Gabrielle Union posted a heartwarming video of her daughter Kaavia sporting the most epic Little Mermaid costume. Channeling her inner Ariel, the 3-year-old is seen posing up a storm in a long red wig, purple shell top and an iridescent green finned bottom. In one standout moment, as the song "Under The Sea" plays, Kaavia dances with her dad Dwayne Wade near the ocean.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sheryl Lee Ralph Gives Jennifer Hudson a Masterclass Lesson in ‘Dreamgirls’ Choreography
Sheryl Lee Ralph, fresh off her big Emmy win for Abbot Elementary, joined Jennifer Hudson on the Jennifer Hudson Show for a bit of nostalgia as she reflected on her turn in the original 1981 Broadway production of Dreamgirls. Hudson, of course, is more than familiar with the show, having starred in the 2006 film adaptation and winning a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for her work. Still, Hudson was reverent as she stood alongside Ralph, both draped in feather boas, and dutifully followed the latter’s lead as Ralph reiterated the proper way to step, sway, and sing along to...
Zendaya’s mother says security stopped her at the Emmys
Zendaya’s mother said she had to “name drop” her own daughter in order to get past security at the Emmy Awards on Monday (12 September).At the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, Zendaya won her second Emmy for her lead role in HBO’s unflinching teen drama Euphoria.On Tuesday (13 September), Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer, posted a photo of her hugging her daughter at the Emmys on Instagram stories.However, in her caption, she noted that she was stopped from approaching the star’s table by security, and was asked who she was.“Made my way to Z before they awarded her...
Licorice Pizza star Skyler Gisondo is suing film's hairstylist Lori Guidroz for allegedly giving him a botched MASSAGE on set that left him injured
Skyler Gisondo is taking hairstylist Lori Guidroz to court over claims that she caused severe injury to his neck while working on the set of Licorice Pizza. The actor, 26, alleges that the stylist was supposed to do his hair and makeup for the 2021 film, but ended up giving him a massage.
AOL Corp
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
Inside Nova
WILLOW puts a lot of 'pressure' on herself to be a 'better musician'
WILLOW admits she puts pressure on herself to be a "better musician". The 21-year-old star - who is the daughter of Hollywood power couple Will and Jada Pinkett Smith - has set herself the challenge of nailing all of the "high notes" and is always seeking ways to "evolve" and improve as a performer.
Inside Nova
Love Goes: Sam Smith claims they lost fans to 'homophobia and transphobia'
Sam Smith believes they have lost fans to "homophobia and transphobia". The 'Unholy' hitmaker came out as non-binary in 2019 and asked to be referred to as they/them, and the pop star believes some people have since stopped listening to his music. Sam explained: “In terms of music I definitely...
sheenmagazine.com
‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ Starring Shawn Mendes, Constance Wu & Javier Bardem Is A Must-See!
If you have a child, or if you’re a fan of good movies, definitely make it a priority to go see Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. The film is based on a children’s book written by Bernard Waber, originally published in 1965, centered around a crocodile that lives in New York City… a singing crocodile at that.
‘Frasier’ Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Picked Up To Series At Paramount+
EXCLUSIVE: The long-in-the-works Frasier followup is finally a reality. Paramount+ has given a series greenlight to the multi-camera comedy, executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. As Deadline reported exclusively, Grammer in 2018 started fielding interest for a new Frasier series that would feature the title character in a new city and has been the driving force behind the efforts ever since. The project was eventually set up at Paramount+ and was announced as being in development at the streamer’s February 2021 launch event. It has now been formally picked up to...
Actor and author Tamera Mowry-Housley discusses new memoir
Actor, producer and Emmy Award-winning TV host Tamera Mowry-Housley joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss her new memoir, "You Should Sit Down for This: A Memoir About Life, Wine, + Cookies." In it, she opens up about the pressures of being a teenage star, struggling with rejection and the challenges of balancing family and career.
Inside Nova
Eva Longoria to star in Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day adaptation
Eva Longoria will star in a new adaptation of 'Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day'. The 'Desperate Housewives' actress has been cast with George Lopez in the Latino-centric take on the best-selling children's book by Judith Viorst. Marvin Lemus is to direct the feature that is...
‘Alaska Daily’: Hilary Swank Says Eileen Fitzgerald Is a ‘No-Nonsense’ Journalist and ‘Very New York’
Hilary Swank recently teased her character, Eileen Fitzgerald, in ABC's upcoming drama series 'Alaska Daily,' calling Eileen a 'no-nonsense' person.
