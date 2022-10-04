ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, NY

Worker Justice Center of New York cheers farmworker overtime change

New York State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon has accepted a recommendation by the Farm Laborers Wage Board to lower the farmworker overtime threshold from 60 to 40 hours per week. The order follows years of debate and a 2-to-1 vote by the body in September. The change will be phased-in over a decade. Advocates say it’s overdue, but some elected officials from both parties and agricultural groups oppose the move, saying it will decimate small farms. Emma Kreyche is with the Worker Justice Center of New York, which advocated for the change.
Birding 10/4/22

Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart join us to talk birds today. Give us a call. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Rich Guthrie is retired from the New York state DEC and he is the regional reviewer for the premiere birding site, e-bird. Julie Hart is the project coordinator of the...
