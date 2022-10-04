Read full article on original website
Candidates in New York’s 43rd state Senate district take part in virtual forum
Candidates for New York’s new 43rd state Senate District seat faced off Wednesday night in a public forum. Republican state Assemblyman Jake Ashby of the 107th district and former Democratic Rensselaer County Executive candidate Andrea Smyth-Massaroni faced off virtually in the hour-long event hosted by the League of Women Voters of Rensselaer County.
Worker Justice Center of New York cheers farmworker overtime change
New York State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon has accepted a recommendation by the Farm Laborers Wage Board to lower the farmworker overtime threshold from 60 to 40 hours per week. The order follows years of debate and a 2-to-1 vote by the body in September. The change will be phased-in over a decade. Advocates say it’s overdue, but some elected officials from both parties and agricultural groups oppose the move, saying it will decimate small farms. Emma Kreyche is with the Worker Justice Center of New York, which advocated for the change.
Democratic New York state Assemblymembers slam new lower farmworker overtime threshold
Democrats held a press conference Tuesday criticizing the New York State Labor Commissioner’s order to lower the farmworker overtime threshold from 60 to 40 hours over a decade. The order to phase-in a 40-hour week for farm workers by 2032 was issued Friday on recommendations made by the Farm...
Birding 10/4/22
Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart join us to talk birds today. Give us a call. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Rich Guthrie is retired from the New York state DEC and he is the regional reviewer for the premiere birding site, e-bird. Julie Hart is the project coordinator of the...
