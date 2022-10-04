ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDW News Today

New Figment Purse Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new handbag inspired by every Disney fan’s favorite purple dragon is now available at Walt Disney World. We found this Figment purse at ImageWorks in EPCOT. Figment Purse – $39.99. The scrunchy purse is...
WDW News Today

NEW Pizza Planet Merchandise Collection at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Whether you love “Toy Story” or just pizza, this new Pizza Planet merchandise collection from Disneyland Resort is perfect for you. We found this merch in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District. Pizza Planet...
Florida State
WDW News Today

Baby Springbok Joins the Herd at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

A new baby springbok (a type of antelope) has arrived at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Dr. Mark Penning shared on Instagram. Dr. Penning, VP of Disney’s Animals, Science & Environment, wrote:. Meet the newest member of the springbok herd at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge! Born near the end of...
WDW News Today

RUMOR: Disney Cruise Line In Talks To Purchase & Complete Unfinished Global Dream Cruise Ship

Shipmonk recently reported on news from a German radio report, stating that the Global Dream, a 19 story vessel filled with amenities, could be in negotiations for completion. With the original owner Genting Hong Kong going into administration due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the massive cruise ship was left unfinished and without a company to complete it. It is now rumored that Disney Cruise Line may be in negotiations with shipyard Meyer Werft to complete the massive vessel.
Walt Disney
WDW News Today

New Aladdin, Dumbo, Edna Mode, and Lotso Apparel at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New T-shirts and sweatshirts featuring Aladdin and Jasmine, Dumbo, Edna Mode, and Lots-o’-Huggin’ Bear arrived at Disneyland Resort this week. We found all of this apparel in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District. Aladdin...
WDW News Today

Shanghai Disneyland Temporarily Operating With Reduced Workforce Due to COVID-19

Starting today, October 9, 2022, Shanghai Disneyland is operating with a reduced workforce so employees can comply with COVID-19 pandemic control measures. Some experiences will not be available temporarily. Guests are able to get refunds or exchanges for their affected vacations. Read the announcement from Shanghai Disneyland:. In order for...
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Reopening October 7

One of the last vestiges of the Hurricane Ian saga last week is the continued closure of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. But it seems work at the site is complete, and the resort will reopen tomorrow. A notice was posted on the Walt Disney World website informing...
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Hotel Bell Services Now Able to Hold Alcohol

Bell services at Walt Disney World Resort hotels can now hold alcohol deliveries and groceries. We spoke to Cast Members at Disney’s Contemporary Resort about the service. Guests having alcohol delivered from services like Amazon, Total Wine & More, and Door Dash must be at bell services when the alcohol is dropped off to be able to present ID. Cast Members recommend following the delivery tracking so you can be at the counter at the time of delivery. If you miss the delivery, bell services cannot accept the alcohol.
WDW News Today

‘Star Wars’ Ahsoka Tano Ear Headband Available in Disneyland

Embrace the powers of Ahsoka Tano wearing this new ear headband at The Star Trader in Disneyland Resort. “Star Wars” Ahsoka Tano Ear Headband – $29.99. This new headband features Ahsoka Tano’s head-tails called lekku, a brown crown, and of course, Mickey Mouse ears. Her lekku are...
