Give Kids the World’s Night of a Million Lights Returns at a New Location for 2022
Give Kids the World has announced they will be producing Night of a Million Lights again, but in a new location for 2022. Earlier this year, the nonprofit organization said they would not be able to hold the event because the village was fully reopening. Night of a Million Lights...
New Figment Purse Available at Walt Disney World
A new handbag inspired by every Disney fan's favorite purple dragon is now available at Walt Disney World. We found this Figment purse at ImageWorks in EPCOT. Figment Purse – $39.99. The scrunchy purse is...
NEW Pizza Planet Merchandise Collection at Disneyland Resort
Whether you love "Toy Story" or just pizza, this new Pizza Planet merchandise collection from Disneyland Resort is perfect for you. We found this merch in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District. Pizza Planet...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Tour a King Bed Downtown Disney District View Room at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel
Join us for a stay in a king bed room with a Downtown Disney District view at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel. If you prefer a video tour over photos, you’ll find that here:. In the entryway is a set of four hooks, perfect for hanging purses and jackets.
Multiple Pieces of Concept Art Leak for ‘Fast and Furious – Hollywood Drift’ Roller Coaster at Universal Studios Hollywood
Concept art of a potential Fast and Furious coaster for Universal Studios Hollywood has surfaced thanks to Screamscape.com. The working title of the coaster is Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift. It would be in the Upper Lot of Universal Studios Hollywood, descend towards the Lower Lot, and then come back up.
Baby Springbok Joins the Herd at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
A new baby springbok (a type of antelope) has arrived at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Dr. Mark Penning shared on Instagram. Dr. Penning, VP of Disney’s Animals, Science & Environment, wrote:. Meet the newest member of the springbok herd at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge! Born near the end of...
‘The Nightmare Before Christmas,’ Princess Tea Party, 50th Anniversary, & More NEW Pins Arrive at Walt Disney World
Even though it is only October, it's like Christmas for pin collectors as we found numerous pins — many limited release editions — hitting the shelves at Frontier Trading Post in Frontierland at the Magic Kingdom.
RUMOR: Disney Cruise Line In Talks To Purchase & Complete Unfinished Global Dream Cruise Ship
Shipmonk recently reported on news from a German radio report, stating that the Global Dream, a 19 story vessel filled with amenities, could be in negotiations for completion. With the original owner Genting Hong Kong going into administration due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the massive cruise ship was left unfinished and without a company to complete it. It is now rumored that Disney Cruise Line may be in negotiations with shipyard Meyer Werft to complete the massive vessel.
New Hollywood Tower Hotel Apparel Arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Fans of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney's Hollywood Studios won't want to miss the new Hollywood Tower Hotel-themed apparel we found at Tower Hotel Gifts!. Hollywood Tower Hotel Red Long-Sleeve Shirt –...
New Aladdin, Dumbo, Edna Mode, and Lotso Apparel at Disneyland Resort
New T-shirts and sweatshirts featuring Aladdin and Jasmine, Dumbo, Edna Mode, and Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear arrived at Disneyland Resort this week. We found all of this apparel in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District. Aladdin...
Shanghai Disneyland Temporarily Operating With Reduced Workforce Due to COVID-19
Starting today, October 9, 2022, Shanghai Disneyland is operating with a reduced workforce so employees can comply with COVID-19 pandemic control measures. Some experiences will not be available temporarily. Guests are able to get refunds or exchanges for their affected vacations. Read the announcement from Shanghai Disneyland:. In order for...
Disney Parks Exclusive Hercules Loungefly Backpack Goes The Distance to Walt Disney World
We found this beautifully adorned Hercules bags at Uptown Jewelers, creating the perfect bag for those trying to find where they belong. Hercules Loungefly Backpack – $85.00. This back features a pattern featuring Hercules, The Muses,...
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 10/5/22 (Pizza Planet Apparel, Disney Munchling Mystery Pins, & More)
We popped in to Celebrity 5&10 to see plenty of the new Baymax S'more Disney Munchling plush smiling at us. He is pretty cute. At Mickey's of Hollywood we found an entire wall devoted to all...
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 10/4/22 (Disney Munchlings, Crunchlings, and Decapitated Figment Purses)
Good morning from Magic Kingdom! It's another beautiful fall morning so we're taking our time on our walk to enjoy the cool weather. Starting things off spooky in the Emporium, there is a new Haunted...
UPDATE: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Reopening October 7
One of the last vestiges of the Hurricane Ian saga last week is the continued closure of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. But it seems work at the site is complete, and the resort will reopen tomorrow. A notice was posted on the Walt Disney World website informing...
Walt Disney World Hotel Bell Services Now Able to Hold Alcohol
Bell services at Walt Disney World Resort hotels can now hold alcohol deliveries and groceries. We spoke to Cast Members at Disney’s Contemporary Resort about the service. Guests having alcohol delivered from services like Amazon, Total Wine & More, and Door Dash must be at bell services when the alcohol is dropped off to be able to present ID. Cast Members recommend following the delivery tracking so you can be at the counter at the time of delivery. If you miss the delivery, bell services cannot accept the alcohol.
Discount Now Available on Frankenstein Popcorn Bucket at Universal Orlando Resort
There is now a purchase-with-purchase discount available on the Studio Screamers Frankenstein popcorn bucket from Universal Orlando Resort. This bucket was released with a $25 price, which was later raised to $38. Guests can now purchase the bucket for $28 with a qualifying purchase of $45 or more. The first...
The Creature From the Black Lagoon Mold-A-Rama Surfaces in Dead Coconut Club at Universal CityWalk Orlando
A Mold-A-Rama machine for The Creature from the Black Lagoon has been added to the Dead Coconut Club in Universal CityWalk Orlando. With these machines, guests can make their own molded figure. One figure is $8. The figures are limited edition and the machine’s signage indicates a new monster is...
Full List of Disney Christmas 2022 Food, Drinks, and Souvenir Items at Tokyo Disney Resort
Disney Christmas 2022 is almost upon us at Tokyo Disney Resort, and though the entertainment may be lackluster (as is sadly the norm these days), the food is still a welcome change as always! So here we have every single new item coming to both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea during the holidays.
‘Star Wars’ Ahsoka Tano Ear Headband Available in Disneyland
Embrace the powers of Ahsoka Tano wearing this new ear headband at The Star Trader in Disneyland Resort. “Star Wars” Ahsoka Tano Ear Headband – $29.99. This new headband features Ahsoka Tano’s head-tails called lekku, a brown crown, and of course, Mickey Mouse ears. Her lekku are...
