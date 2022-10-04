Read full article on original website
Michigan vs. Indiana: Mark Cuban trolls Wolverines, buys GoBlue.com to use for Indiana NIL store
Indiana faces off with No. 4 Michigan in Bloomington today, and IU alum Mark Cuban wanted to do some trolling ahead of the matchup. Cuban joined Big Noon Kickoff and expressed his fandom for the Hoosiers, but also said he dove into a business venture. “You guys know I’m a...
Elite shooter Darren Harris breaks down his final four schools
One of the top shooters in the class of 2024 Darren Harris is down to four schools. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound small forward from Fairfax, Va., will choose from Duke, Maryland, Miami and Ohio State with no timetable for a decision. “This is a final four,” Harris said. “Each school has...
What they were saying about Arkansas' 40-17 loss to Mississippi State
Arkansas put up plenty of yards, but that's about all that went right in Saturday's 40-17 loss at No. 23 Mississippi State in Starkville (Miss.). The Razorbacks got a respectable effort from third-team quarterback Malik Hornsby, who threw for 234 yards and a touchdown against two interceptions while also rushing for a team-high 114 yards. However, the Hogs went 0 for 3 on fourth down while the Bulldogs converted 3 of 5.
Sam Pittman addresses quarterback questions following loss at Mississippi State
The quarterback position was the hot topic of conversation around Arkansas leading up to Saturday's trip to Starkville (Miss.), and head coach Sam Pittman had plenty of questions to answer on the matter in the aftermath of a disappointing 40-17 loss to No. 23 Mississippi State. KJ Jefferson dressed out...
Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month
Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
Security amped up for Arkansas rivalry game after threats
A rivalry football game is preparing to amp up security after the Fordyce School District and the Dallas County Sheriff's Department says they received tips concerning a threat of violence at the October 14 matchup against Rison.
Oregon jumps back to No. 1 in Pac-12 team rankings following OL commitment
With the surprise announcement of Bryce Boulton's commitment to Oregon, the Ducks have surpassed USC for the No. 1 class in the Pac-12 just mere days after the Trojans regained high ground. The race to finish in the top spot is now a two-headed race with 50 composite point leads...
247Sports
Auburn football's slide started with Steven Leath
How did Auburn football team get to this place, where it is a 29 ½ - point underdog at Georgia? It all started with ill-fated president Steven Leath. Leath, who took over as Auburn’s president in 2017, almost immediately got crossways with basketball coach Bruce Pearl, not the Auburn person you want to be crossways with. Leath talked like he was ready to cut Pearl loose, but he soon came to the realization that doing that would be a really bad idea that would put his own job security in doubt. He settled for firing two lower-level support staffers for the flimsiest of reasons.
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Texas A&M
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 1 Alabama defeated Texas A&M, 24-20, Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s SEC matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 6-0 on the season. "It's always great to win when you...
Arkansas loses four-star commitment
Benton (Ark.) four-star running back Braylen Russell has decommitted from the Arkansas Razorbacks. The 6-1, 225-pounder went public with his decision via Twitter late Sunday morning. "After consideration, I'd like to announce that I will be decommitting from the University of Arkansas," Russell wrote. "Everything for me is still 100%...
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 7
The Texas Longhorns are a different team with Quinn Ewers at quarterback and made a statement on Saturday against Oklahoma, potentially bullying their way into the Week 7 AP Top 25. One team that will move up in our projection for the latest rankings is Tennessee, who stayed unbeaten with a dominant victory at previously 25th-ranked LSU. The Vols led from start to finish and left a mark in Baton Rouge, setting up next weekend's gargantuan matchup against top-ranked Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
Alabama Falls To Third In AP Poll
One never knows what to expect from the sports journalists and broadcast personalities who are selected to vote in the once-prestigious Associated Press college football poll. This is not to say that Alabama didn’t deserve to be penalized for its under-achieving, yet winning, performance against Texas A&M Saturday. Alabama played without its Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young, at quarterback, and the offense sputtered badly in the 24-20 win.
Nick Saban, Jalen Milroe assess QB's first start vs. Texas A&M
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – For the first time since January of 2021, a player other than Bryce Young started a game at quarterback for Alabama. With last year’s Heisman winner still dealing with an injured shoulder, the Crimson Tide turned to Jalen Milroe against the Texas A&M Aggies. Milroe,...
OSU football sets new program record for consecutive weeks ranked in top 15 of AP Poll
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football set a new program record for consecutive weeks ranked inside the top 15 of the Associated Press Poll, which was released on Sunday. The undefeated Cowboys dropped one spot to No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25, despite earning a 41-31 win against Texas Tech inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday.
Finalists and decision date for Top247 DB Tavoy Feagin
Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day Top247 2024 safety Tavoy Feagin has his finalists and commitment date. Tabbed by the Top247 as the No. 6 safety in the junior class and No. 73 prospect overall, the 6-foot, 170-pound Feagin will decide between Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, LSU and Miami. The date is set for Nov. 20.
CJ Fredrick to miss Pro Day with ankle injury
Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick will miss Sunday's Pro Day and is day-to-day with an ankle injury, head coach John Calipari announced. "I have good news and bad news this morning," Calipari posted to Twitter Sunday. "Good news is that today is our Pro Day and multiple reps from all 30...
WR Terry Lockett no longer with Michigan State's program
Junior wide receiver Terry Lockett is no longer a member of the Michigan State football program, a team spokesperson confirmed Saturday. Lockett has not appeared in a game for the Spartans this season and was not seen on the field warming up ahead of Saturday's game against Ohio State. The...
UCLA Rises in both the Coaches and AP Polls
UCLA came in at No. 12 in the just-released USA Today Coaches Poll. Shortly after that, the AP Poll was released and the Bruins rose to No. 11. The Bruins, 6-0, defeated Utah, on Saturday, 42-32, and jumped up 7 spots from No. 18 in the AP Poll and No. 19 in the Coaches Poll.
Daily Delivery: Kansas State crosses a bridge to the top of the Big 12 standings
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State is now 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in Big 12 Conference play heading into their midseason bye week. While many may have predicted the Wildcats to be 5-1 at this point in the season, no one expected the sole loss coming at home to Tulane. With no game this coming weekend, the Cats will recharge as they make a charge for a spot in the Big 12 Championship game. With six games remaining, will they be able to do it? Stay tuned...
Everything Mickey Joseph said after Nebraska's win: 'It's just keep swinging, keep swinging'
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – It sure wasn't looking too hot for the Huskers at halftime. Shoot, all the way to the final snap in the victory formation, which was fumbled, there was stress involved. But Mickey Joseph's team ended up in the winner's circle, 14-13 over Rutgers on Friday night,...
