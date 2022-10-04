ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' 40-17 loss to Mississippi State

Arkansas put up plenty of yards, but that's about all that went right in Saturday's 40-17 loss at No. 23 Mississippi State in Starkville (Miss.). The Razorbacks got a respectable effort from third-team quarterback Malik Hornsby, who threw for 234 yards and a touchdown against two interceptions while also rushing for a team-high 114 yards. However, the Hogs went 0 for 3 on fourth down while the Bulldogs converted 3 of 5.
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Fayetteville, AR
Basketball
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Basketball
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
247Sports

Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month

Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Auburn football's slide started with Steven Leath

How did Auburn football team get to this place, where it is a 29 ½ - point underdog at Georgia? It all started with ill-fated president Steven Leath. Leath, who took over as Auburn’s president in 2017, almost immediately got crossways with basketball coach Bruce Pearl, not the Auburn person you want to be crossways with. Leath talked like he was ready to cut Pearl loose, but he soon came to the realization that doing that would be a really bad idea that would put his own job security in doubt. He settled for firing two lower-level support staffers for the flimsiest of reasons.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Musselman
247Sports

Arkansas loses four-star commitment

Benton (Ark.) four-star running back Braylen Russell has decommitted from the Arkansas Razorbacks. The 6-1, 225-pounder went public with his decision via Twitter late Sunday morning. "After consideration, I'd like to announce that I will be decommitting from the University of Arkansas," Russell wrote. "Everything for me is still 100%...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 7

The Texas Longhorns are a different team with Quinn Ewers at quarterback and made a statement on Saturday against Oklahoma, potentially bullying their way into the Week 7 AP Top 25. One team that will move up in our projection for the latest rankings is Tennessee, who stayed unbeaten with a dominant victory at previously 25th-ranked LSU. The Vols led from start to finish and left a mark in Baton Rouge, setting up next weekend's gargantuan matchup against top-ranked Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Alabama Falls To Third In AP Poll

One never knows what to expect from the sports journalists and broadcast personalities who are selected to vote in the once-prestigious Associated Press college football poll. This is not to say that Alabama didn’t deserve to be penalized for its under-achieving, yet winning, performance against Texas A&M Saturday. Alabama played without its Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young, at quarterback, and the offense sputtered badly in the 24-20 win.
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Hoop Hogs#Elite Eight#Bleacher Report#Razorbacks#Nba Mock Draft#Council Going No#The Phoenix Suns#Sec
247Sports

Finalists and decision date for Top247 DB Tavoy Feagin

Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day Top247 2024 safety Tavoy Feagin has his finalists and commitment date. Tabbed by the Top247 as the No. 6 safety in the junior class and No. 73 prospect overall, the 6-foot, 170-pound Feagin will decide between Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, LSU and Miami. The date is set for Nov. 20.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

CJ Fredrick to miss Pro Day with ankle injury

Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick will miss Sunday's Pro Day and is day-to-day with an ankle injury, head coach John Calipari announced. "I have good news and bad news this morning," Calipari posted to Twitter Sunday. "Good news is that today is our Pro Day and multiple reps from all 30...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
247Sports

UCLA Rises in both the Coaches and AP Polls

UCLA came in at No. 12 in the just-released USA Today Coaches Poll. Shortly after that, the AP Poll was released and the Bruins rose to No. 11. The Bruins, 6-0, defeated Utah, on Saturday, 42-32, and jumped up 7 spots from No. 18 in the AP Poll and No. 19 in the Coaches Poll.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Kansas State crosses a bridge to the top of the Big 12 standings

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State is now 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in Big 12 Conference play heading into their midseason bye week. While many may have predicted the Wildcats to be 5-1 at this point in the season, no one expected the sole loss coming at home to Tulane. With no game this coming weekend, the Cats will recharge as they make a charge for a spot in the Big 12 Championship game. With six games remaining, will they be able to do it? Stay tuned...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
381K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy