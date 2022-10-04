ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Bunny Spends Eighth Week at No. 1 on Artist 100 Chart

By Xander Zellner
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Bad Bunny rules the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Oct. 8) for an eighth week, holding as the top musical act in the U.S. thanks to his latest album, Un Verano Sin Ti .

The set scores a 12th week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 , with 87,000 equivalent album units earned in the Sept. 23-29 tracking week, according to Luminate. It’s just the fourth album to spend at least 12 weeks at No. 1 on the chart this century, following Adele’s 21 (24 weeks; 2011-12), Drake’s Views (13; 2016) and the Frozen soundtrack (13; 2014).

Bad Bunny concurrently places five songs on the latest Billboard Hot 100 and 13 on Hot Latin Songs from the set.

Here’s a recap of his total on the Hot 100:

Hot 100 Rank, Title:

  • No. 15, “Me Porto Bonito,” with Chencho Corleone
  • No. 16, “Tití Me Preguntó”
  • No. 36, “Moscow Mule”
  • No. 48, “Efecto”
  • No. 75, “Neverita”

Bad Bunny has tallied all eight of his weeks at No. 1 on the Artist 100 this year – the most among all acts in 2022 – starting on the May 21-dated chart.

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, 5 Seconds of Summer re-enter at No. 4, the band’s highest placement since April 2020. The act’s new album 5SOS5 opens at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 48,000 units, becoming its sixth top 10 effort.

Plus, Alice in Chains re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 11, a new peak, thanks to a new 30th-anniversary deluxe reissue of the group’s 1992 album Dirt . The LP re-enters the Billboard 200 at No. 9 (26,000 units), largely powered by sales of its double vinyl album (23,000 copies sold of the set on vinyl).

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.

