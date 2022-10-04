Energy bills this year have been forecast to hit £4266 a year from January and so all available discounts are becoming a real necessity to UK residents. The warm home discount applies to bills in the 2022-2023 winter period and is one of several Government schemes rolled out for the winter months. This will come as a relief to many as energy costs spiral and the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite.

