Domestic violence charge casts shadow over judge’s race
MUSKEGON, Mich (AP) — A Michigan judicial candidate is facing domestic assault charges partly based on video footage suggesting he hit his girlfriend repeatedly with a belt. Domestic violence advocates in the community say they felt compelled to actively speak out against his candidacy. The candidate’s girlfriend and his attorney deny that he actually struck her. According to the Detroit Free Press, Jason Kolkema was arraigned on the charges in mid-September. Kolkema is a 51-year-old attorney running for Muskegon County’s 14th Circuit Court judicial seat. He has told supporters that he was striking a chair with a belt and not his girlfriend as suggested by the video shot by an office worker in a neighboring building.
Maryland AG joins family’s appeal in ‘Serial’ murder case
BALTIMORE (AP) — The office of Maryland’s attorney general is supporting an appeal by a slain woman’s family after a Baltimore judge overturned a man’s murder conviction in a case chronicled by a groundbreaking podcast. Hae Min Lee’s brother has asked the Maryland Court of Special Appeals to halt court proceedings for Adnan Syed, whose conviction for Lee’s 1999 killing was reversed in September. Lee’s brother argues that his family didn’t get adequate notice of a the hearing last month where Syed’s conviction was reversed. Attorney General Brian Frosch’s office said in a court filing Friday that Lee’s brother has a right to appeal given his status as the victim’s representative.
Sexauer’s 3 TD passes lead St. Thomas past Davidson 27-16
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Cade Sexauer threw three touchdowns passes — all in the first half — and St. Thomas of Minnesota held off Davidson 27-16. Sexauer threw for scores of 23 and 19 yards to Andrew McElroy and 6 yards to Jacob Wildermuth. Sexauer was 11 of 19 for 136 yards passing and the Tommies won despite managing only 251 yards of total offense. Davidson, the FCS leader in rushing offense, relied on its ground game and compiled 235 yards rushing. Jayden Waddell was 9-of-17 passing for 93 yards for the Wildcats.
