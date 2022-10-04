Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'A force to be reckoned with' | Tennessee leaders, musicians react to the death of Loretta Lynn
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tributes are pouring in for country music queen Loretta Lynn after she died in her sleep on Tuesday, Oct. 4. She was 90 years old. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," Lynn's family said on her official Instagram account.
PHOTOS: Remembering Loretta Lynn
Country music legend and one of Tennessee's sweethearts, Loretta Lynn, passed away at her home in Hurricane Mills.
Fans pay respects to Loretta Lynn at Hurricane Mills Ranch
Beloved country music queen Loretta Lynn was transported from her home in Hurricane Mills where she passed away to a funeral home in Waverly Tuesday afternoon.
1 killed, 3 injured in Clarksville crash
At least one fatality and several injuries have been reported following a crash in Clarksville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, Oct 3, 2022
Martha Joan “Momma Jo” Barnes, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. She was born July 6, 1930, in Metropolis, Illinois, to Wylie and Lula (Hill) Parker. She was a seamstress, and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she...
WSMV
Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
One killed in Clarksville crash on Tiny Town Road
One person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Tiny Town Road near Tara Boulevard in Clarksville.
Fort Campbell soldier killed in Kentucky motorcycle crash
A soldier stationed at Fort Campbell has been pronounced dead following a motorcycle crash last week.
RELATED PEOPLE
WBIR
TBI: Tennessee man arrested in Alabama nearly a year after 19-year-old woman's murder
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A New Johnsonville man is in custody for murder after an investigation into the murder of a 19-year-old woman. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents joined an investigation after authorities found the body of Felicity Nicole Inman at an address on Highway 412 in Decatur County in Nov. 2021.
Former THP Trooper reportedly spotted in Florida after going missing; car located near beach
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Florida has since put out an alert about the missing man. On Wednesday, the department posted on Facebook, saying Briggs' car was found at the boardwalk on Okaloosa Island on Tuesday.
WSMV
Nashville man arrested after month-long homicide investigation in Shelbyville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested after a month-long homicide investigation by the Shelbyville Police Department. 31-year-old Mohamed Miray, of Nashville, was arrested on Tuesday morning and was charged with criminal homicide in connection to the shooting death of Rafael Mendoza-Pineda. The Shelbyville Police Department was assisted...
The haunted house in Tennessee that will pay $20,000 to anyone who beats it
The McKamey Manor is a haunted house located in Summertown, Tennessee that offers visitors a sum of $20,000 if they manage to complete a tour of the house and stay inside for a full 8 hours. The longest anyone has lasted inside that house is for 6 hours. The reason behind having such a high sum of reward is that completing the challenge is an extremely difficult task.
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Nashville children endangered during shootout at apartment complex
A man was injured and sleeping residents were put in grave danger last month due to a shootout in the parking lot of an East Nashville apartment complex.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
fox17.com
Nashville serial offender deemed incompetent racks up nearly 200 arrests
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Thomas Harrell, a serial offender here in Nashville, has been arrested nearly 200 times since 2018. These crimes range from burglary to theft and criminal trespassing. Racking up 98 arrests in 2019 alone, with his latest arrest just a few days ago—where Harrell is accused of not paying for his $358 meal at The Palm, a high-end restaurant downtown.
fox17.com
Serial offender costing Nashville businesses thousands of dollars
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- FOX 17 News first brought you the story of Nashville serial offender Thomas Harrell in 2019 when he had racked up 98 arrests. Move ahead to 2022. Harrell is now nearing 200 arrests after his latest incident on September 30, where he is accused of not paying for his $358 meal at The Palm, a high-end downtown restaurant. The manager, who pressed charges, told police that Harrell has done this several times at the establishment ordering a large expensive meal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
murfreesboro.com
Two Women Wanted for Stealing Checks, Debit and Credit Cards
Detectives need help identifying two women believed to part of a Felony Lane Gang. They are accused of stealing checks, debit/credit cards and ID’s and committing fraudulent transactions using victims’ information. BOLO: Detectives need help identifying two women believed to part of a Felony Lane Gang. On July...
Clarksville boy starved to death, autopsy finds
The death of a 13-year-old Clarksville boy has been deemed a suspected homicide, according to an autopsy report.
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee inmate dies of drug overdose, fellow inmate charged with murder
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Midstate inmate accused of supplying drugs to another inmate who died of an overdose is now facing a second degree murder charge. Christopher Ellis, 44, died at the Benton County Jail back in May. Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) learned Jason Johnson, 47, was responsible for supplying the drugs to Ellis.
Former THP Trooper reported missing 1 day after being sentenced in assault case
A former Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper at the center of a recently-resolved assault case has been reported missing.
Comments / 0