Hurricane Mills, TN

Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, Oct 3, 2022

Martha Joan “Momma Jo” Barnes, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. She was born July 6, 1930, in Metropolis, Illinois, to Wylie and Lula (Hill) Parker. She was a seamstress, and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she...
MURRAY, KY
WSMV

Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville man arrested after month-long homicide investigation in Shelbyville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested after a month-long homicide investigation by the Shelbyville Police Department. 31-year-old Mohamed Miray, of Nashville, was arrested on Tuesday morning and was charged with criminal homicide in connection to the shooting death of Rafael Mendoza-Pineda. The Shelbyville Police Department was assisted...
NASHVILLE, TN
Ricky

The haunted house in Tennessee that will pay $20,000 to anyone who beats it

The McKamey Manor is a haunted house located in Summertown, Tennessee that offers visitors a sum of $20,000 if they manage to complete a tour of the house and stay inside for a full 8 hours. The longest anyone has lasted inside that house is for 6 hours. The reason behind having such a high sum of reward is that completing the challenge is an extremely difficult task.
SUMMERTOWN, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Nashville serial offender deemed incompetent racks up nearly 200 arrests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Thomas Harrell, a serial offender here in Nashville, has been arrested nearly 200 times since 2018. These crimes range from burglary to theft and criminal trespassing. Racking up 98 arrests in 2019 alone, with his latest arrest just a few days ago—where Harrell is accused of not paying for his $358 meal at The Palm, a high-end restaurant downtown.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Serial offender costing Nashville businesses thousands of dollars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- FOX 17 News first brought you the story of Nashville serial offender Thomas Harrell in 2019 when he had racked up 98 arrests. Move ahead to 2022. Harrell is now nearing 200 arrests after his latest incident on September 30, where he is accused of not paying for his $358 meal at The Palm, a high-end downtown restaurant. The manager, who pressed charges, told police that Harrell has done this several times at the establishment ordering a large expensive meal.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Two Women Wanted for Stealing Checks, Debit and Credit Cards

Detectives need help identifying two women believed to part of a Felony Lane Gang. They are accused of stealing checks, debit/credit cards and ID’s and committing fraudulent transactions using victims’ information. BOLO: Detectives need help identifying two women believed to part of a Felony Lane Gang. On July...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Middle Tennessee inmate dies of drug overdose, fellow inmate charged with murder

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Midstate inmate accused of supplying drugs to another inmate who died of an overdose is now facing a second degree murder charge. Christopher Ellis, 44, died at the Benton County Jail back in May. Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) learned Jason Johnson, 47, was responsible for supplying the drugs to Ellis.
BENTON COUNTY, TN

