High School

NJ.com

Defensive MVPs, Players of the Week in all 15 girls soccer conferences, Oct. 6

The latest week of girls soccer action featured standout performances all over the field for teams across New Jersey. Each week, NJ Advance Media will select Players of the Week in every conference on both offense and defense, highlighting the best individual efforts around the state. This includes forwards, midfielders, defenders and goalkeepers. Today, we look at the defensive playmakers.
NJ.com

HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 6

We said goodbye to September and hello to October last week and we’re already well past the midway point of the 2022 regular season. We enter Week 6 with questions that have been answered and a few more that will be as well this week. There are plenty of top matchups between public and non-public schools in North Jersey on the docket, and we have plenty of nuggets for you to digest while getting ready for the week of play.
NJ.com

Boys Soccer: Spitaleri’s 4-goal performance lifts Bernards over Warren Hills

Finn Spitaleri scored four times to help Bernards earn a 4-1 win over Warren Hills in Washington. It was the first time Spitaleri has scored four goals in a game for Bernards (10-1), and he now has a team-high 14 goals and seven assists to his name this season. Elliott Buzby dished out two assists, while Giancarlo Acosta-Jiminez made seven saves in the win.
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Wood-Ridge slips by Cresskill for 5th win

Freshman Lia Russo and Fiona Helly each had a goal to pace Wood-Ridge past Cresskill 2-1 in Wood-Ridge. Wood-Ridge (5-4) has won five of its last six matches after opening the season up with three consecutive losses. Cresskill (3-6) lost its third straight game. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Audubon blanks Camden Catholic for 7th win

Senior Hayden Wiltsey and sophomore Tyler Wiltsey each had a goal as Audubon shut out Camden Catholic 2-0 in Audubon. Senior Kaine Ugonna-Ufere got an assist while sophomore goalie Trent Bantle finished with six saves for Audubon (7-3). Camden Catholic fell to 1-7-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
NJ.com

Girls Soccer: Morris County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022

The Morris County Tournament seeds have been finalized and Mount Olive, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The preliminary round must be played by Saturday, Oct. 8, and the first round must be played before Wednesday, Oct. 12. The quarterfinal round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 15, and the semifinals will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at Roxbury at 7:30 p.m.
NJ.com

Cherry Hill East over Cedar Creek- Girls soccer recap

Elizabeth Sommeling scored two goals to lead Cherry Hill East to a 4-1 win over Cedar Creek in Cherry Hill. Jenna McGovern had a goal and an assist and Kira Fowler added two assists for Cherry Hill East (5-6). Julia Maher added a goal, while Maddie Shultz made 14 saves in the win.
New Jersey Herald

Girls soccer: 2022 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament bracket, scores, schedule

Defending champion Hunterdon Central received the No. 2 seed and a double-bye in the 2022 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls soccer tournament. The Red Devils, as well as top seed Sparta, both advance straight to the quarterfinals in the 20-team field. Six first-round matchups are scheduled to be played by Oct. 10, with the winners facing six additional teams that received a bye. Second-round matchups must be played by Oct. 12. ...
NJ.com

Union County Tournament Preliminary rd boys soccer roundup, Oct 6: Oratory, New Providence advance

Krystian Kornacki led the way for 13th-seeded New Providence in its 3-1 win over 12th-seeded Plainfield in the first round of the Union County Tournament in Plainfield. Van Lawler and Jordan Pellegrino added one goal each in the victory. Alessandro Siaque netted the goal for Plainfield. New Providence will play at fifth-seeded Union in the second round.
NJ.com

