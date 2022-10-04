Read full article on original website
Related
Sal Marchese prepares to pass Delsea football mentor, next-door neighbor in wins
Sal Marchese is 55 years old and has been the head coach of the Delsea Regional High School football team for 30 years, but John Oberg Jr. still refers to Marchese as a “good kid.”. Oberg was 10 years older than Marchese when his 5-year-old next-door neighbor would come...
Week 6 HS football picks: Who’ll win big games in Big Central, SFC, Shore, WJFL?
What is it football coaches always say? Competition is a good thing?. This fall, the six NJ.com football writers will have their own “friendly” competition. The six writers will all make picks on every New Jersey high school football game every week from the Battle at the Beach to the NJSIAA Group championships in December.
Defensive MVPs, Players of the Week in all 15 girls soccer conferences, Oct. 6
The latest week of girls soccer action featured standout performances all over the field for teams across New Jersey. Each week, NJ Advance Media will select Players of the Week in every conference on both offense and defense, highlighting the best individual efforts around the state. This includes forwards, midfielders, defenders and goalkeepers. Today, we look at the defensive playmakers.
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 6
We said goodbye to September and hello to October last week and we’re already well past the midway point of the 2022 regular season. We enter Week 6 with questions that have been answered and a few more that will be as well this week. There are plenty of top matchups between public and non-public schools in North Jersey on the docket, and we have plenty of nuggets for you to digest while getting ready for the week of play.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Field hockey recap: Passaic Valley records first win of the year vs. Demarest
Deyanah Hamdan and Ava Guarente scored the goal that allowed Passaic Valley to post a 2-0 victory over Demarest Thursday in Little Falls. Rachel Harraka made seven saves as the Hornets (1-8-1) picked up their first win of the season. Demarest (1-9) suffered its third loss in a row. The...
Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Thursday, Oct. 6
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Thursday, Oct. 6, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Thursday night.
No. 10 Cranford girls soccer extends unbeaten streak behind play of D1 commits (PHOTOS)
Seniors Olivia Russomanno and Gabby Baiada know what it feels like to win a championship. The chills that take over your body as you realize that every second of hard work you put in was worth it. And the D1 commits are ready to be flooded with that feeling again.
Girls soccer recap: Collingswood scored five times in 2nd half to down Gateway
Mia Vukovic Gartlan and Gabby Verdone (three assists) each scored twice as Collingswood erupted for five second-half goals en route to a 6-1 victory over Gateway Thursday in Collingswood. Alexandra Rudio and Avery Sullenberger also scored for the Panthers (6-6) who won their fifth in a row. Penelope Floyd had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Field hockey recap: No. 6 Point Pleasant Boro and No. 9 Shore settle for tie
No. 6 Point Pleasant Boro and No. 9 Shore Regional played to a 2-2 tie Thursday in Point Pleasant Borough. Scoring for the Blue Devils (8-1-1) was Samantha Zacharczyk. Briella Elias picked up an assist. Teagan Harmon tallied 15 saves in goal. For the Panthers (11-0-1), Ryane Fisahn found the...
Who are favorites, contenders in 2022 county/conference girls soccer title races?
Some county tournaments are underway in New Jersey, while other brackets are still in the process of being determined. Either way, by the end of the this month we will have county champions. NJ Advance Media is breaking down all the title races, highlighting a favorite as well as a...
Boys Soccer: Spitaleri’s 4-goal performance lifts Bernards over Warren Hills
Finn Spitaleri scored four times to help Bernards earn a 4-1 win over Warren Hills in Washington. It was the first time Spitaleri has scored four goals in a game for Bernards (10-1), and he now has a team-high 14 goals and seven assists to his name this season. Elliott Buzby dished out two assists, while Giancarlo Acosta-Jiminez made seven saves in the win.
Girls soccer: Wood-Ridge slips by Cresskill for 5th win
Freshman Lia Russo and Fiona Helly each had a goal to pace Wood-Ridge past Cresskill 2-1 in Wood-Ridge. Wood-Ridge (5-4) has won five of its last six matches after opening the season up with three consecutive losses. Cresskill (3-6) lost its third straight game. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Union County Tournament first round field hockey roundup, Oct. 6 : SPF, Johnson move on
Kayla Murray, Meredith Reilly and Olivia Stahley scored one goal each for sixth-seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood in its 3-2 overtime win over 11th-seeded Cranford in the first round of the Union County Tournament in Scotch Plains. Claire Sorensen and Audrey McMahon had the goals for Cranford. Gabbie Rijo was the winning...
Boys soccer: Audubon blanks Camden Catholic for 7th win
Senior Hayden Wiltsey and sophomore Tyler Wiltsey each had a goal as Audubon shut out Camden Catholic 2-0 in Audubon. Senior Kaine Ugonna-Ufere got an assist while sophomore goalie Trent Bantle finished with six saves for Audubon (7-3). Camden Catholic fell to 1-7-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Field hockey recap: Sayreville end four-game losing streak vs. N. Plainfield
Sayreville shut out North Plainfield Thursday in Sayreville, 7-0, to snap a four-game losing streak. The Bombers (4-5) got goals from Ruby Heil, Ashley Ament, Ameeka Patel, Morgan Moskal, Mackenzie Hastings and Ryann Schlaline. Danielle Zapoticzny added an assist. North Plainfield dropped to 0-10. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Girls soccer recap: McCartney wins it for Old Bridge over Edison in overtime
Gianna Tuso set up Cara McCartney for the game-winner in overtime as Old Bridge topped Edison, 2-1, Thursday in Edison. Jenna Scopellite also scored for the Knights (7-5) who won their second in a row. Morgan Nelson added an assist. Isabella Charles, with Victoria Charles assisting, accounted for the goal...
Girls Soccer: Morris County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Morris County Tournament seeds have been finalized and Mount Olive, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The preliminary round must be played by Saturday, Oct. 8, and the first round must be played before Wednesday, Oct. 12. The quarterfinal round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 15, and the semifinals will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at Roxbury at 7:30 p.m.
Cherry Hill East over Cedar Creek- Girls soccer recap
Elizabeth Sommeling scored two goals to lead Cherry Hill East to a 4-1 win over Cedar Creek in Cherry Hill. Jenna McGovern had a goal and an assist and Kira Fowler added two assists for Cherry Hill East (5-6). Julia Maher added a goal, while Maddie Shultz made 14 saves in the win.
Girls soccer: 2022 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament bracket, scores, schedule
Defending champion Hunterdon Central received the No. 2 seed and a double-bye in the 2022 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls soccer tournament. The Red Devils, as well as top seed Sparta, both advance straight to the quarterfinals in the 20-team field. Six first-round matchups are scheduled to be played by Oct. 10, with the winners facing six additional teams that received a bye. Second-round matchups must be played by Oct. 12. ...
Union County Tournament Preliminary rd boys soccer roundup, Oct 6: Oratory, New Providence advance
Krystian Kornacki led the way for 13th-seeded New Providence in its 3-1 win over 12th-seeded Plainfield in the first round of the Union County Tournament in Plainfield. Van Lawler and Jordan Pellegrino added one goal each in the victory. Alessandro Siaque netted the goal for Plainfield. New Providence will play at fifth-seeded Union in the second round.
NJ.com
NJ
223K+
Followers
125K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0