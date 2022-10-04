ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Nebraska vs. Rutgers picks, predictions: Scarlet Knights host Huskers in must-win game

For Rutgers, there is no realistic path to a bowl game that does not involve beating Nebraska. It’s one of the many reasons that the Scarlet Knights’ (3-2, 0-2) meeting with the Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) on Friday night is a must-win contest. A victory would snap multiple skids, mark their first-ever win over the Huskers and keep them on track to reach a bowl game through the traditional six-win route in head coach Greg Schiano’s third year back at the helm.
Nebraska vs. Rutgers prediction, spread pick and odds for Friday, 10/7

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Rutgers football fell to #3 Ohio State last Saturday and our experts’ best bet for that matchup pushed since the game finished 49-10. It wasn’t a pretty result for the Scarlet Knights, but they can bounce back with a big home win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers this Friday night.
Once again....Rutgers should not be in the Big Ten Conference

Through five games of the 2022 season, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football team sits 3-2. They started the season 3-0 with wins over national powerhouses Boston College, Temple, and FCS stalwart Wagner, who has not won a game in over two seasons. Their losses came in Big Ten conference play...
Rutgers vs. Nebraska tickets: How to get tickets to Scarlet Knights Blackout Game at SHI Stadium on Friday | Ticket prices, best deals, more

Rutgers faces Nebraska in a regular season game on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 (10/7/22) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans who want to watch the game in person can purchase tickets via StubHub, Vivid Seats, Ticketsmarter or Ticketmaster. According...
No. 6 DePaul over Paramus Catholic- Girls soccer recap

Jasmine Ouatu and Maggie Blum each scored for DePaul, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 2-0 win over Paramus Catholic in Paramus. Ella Guarini made one save to earn the shutout for DePaul (9-0). Paramus Catholic fell to 5-5 with the loss. The N.J. High School Sports...
Summit over South Plainfield - Field hockey recap

Lilah Darcy tallied two goals to lead Summit past South Plainfield, 5-0, in South Plainfield. Summit (8-3) totaled 22 shots on goal in the win and also got goals from Marrin Darcy, Ava Garvey, and Juliet Webb. Webb notched two assists as well while Marrin Darcy, Tanya Dev, and Darcey Chapman all had assists.
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 6

We said goodbye to September and hello to October last week and we’re already well past the midway point of the 2022 regular season. We enter Week 6 with questions that have been answered and a few more that will be as well this week. There are plenty of top matchups between public and non-public schools in North Jersey on the docket, and we have plenty of nuggets for you to digest while getting ready for the week of play.
Barnegat over Brick Memorial - Field hockey recap

Alyson Sojak led with four goals and one assist as Barnegat won on the road, 6-0, over Brick Memorial. Jayna Greenblatt tallied a goal and an assist while Camryn White score for Barnegat (8-2-1), which led 3-0 at the game’s midpoint. Brick Memorial is now 1-8-1. The N.J. High...
Manalapan over Brick Township - Field hockey recap

Alexis Rogers’ overtime goal off a feed from Samantha Sklar proved to be the difference as Manalapan defeated Brick Township, 2-1, in Brick. Rogers assisted on Milan Macciola’s game-tying goal in the second quarter for Manalapan (4-4). Daria Easton made five saves in the win. Brick Township (2-6-1)...
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 6

A battle for first place, a championship game rematch, a possible preview of another playoff showdown: Saturday’s game between Woodstown and Woodbury appears to have all the elements of a classic. With plenty of playmakers for each team on both sides of the ball, it shouldn’t have any trouble...
Robbinsville over Nottingham - Boys soccer recap

Bora Turker scored two goals to lead Robbinsville past Nottingham 4-0 in Hamilton. Stefano Muscara also had a goal and two assists, with Ethan Brown tallying two assists as well. Nana Kofi Appiah also had a goal with Ronit Rijhwani posting five saves to get the shutout. Robbinsville (10-2) held...
Girls Soccer: Manasquan rallies past Matawan in second half

Kali Saito scored two goals for Manasquan, as it rallied for three goals in the second half to defeat Matawan, 5-3 in Manasquan. Matawan (5-3-1) led, 3-2 at halftime thanks to a hat trick from Shannon Reiser. But Manasquan’s Bianca Chiarella tied it up in the second half, before Katie Beavis scored what proved to be the game-winner. Renee Herbert dished out two assists for Manasquan (8-3), while Gia Restivo made four saves.
No. 11 Warren Hills over Pingry - Field hockey recap

Gianni Cioni led the way for Warren Hills, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 3-0 win over Pingry in Washington. Addie Conaboy added one goal in the win and Sydney White made five saves in the shutout. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
Voorhees edges Belvidere in OT - Field hockey - H/W/S Tournament - 2nd Round

Amanda Korfin struck twice, including the game-winner in overtime, as ninth-seeded Voorhees won, 2-1, over eighth-seeded Belvidere in the second round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Belvidere. Voorhees (6-4) will face top-seeded Phillipsburg in the quarterfinal round on Saturday. James Robbins stopped 13 of 15 shots to preserve the win...
No. 6 West Orange over Belleville - Boys soccer recap

Jack Dvorin delivered both goals as West Orange, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 2-0, over Belleville. Mason Bashkoff and Jordan Turnbull each added an assist for West Orange (8-2), which led 1-0 at halftime. Belleville is now 7-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

