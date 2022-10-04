Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Gas taps can still be turned on to EU, says Vladimir Putin
President Vladimir Putin has said the gas taps can be still turned on for Russian supplies to the EU, despite sharp political disagreements. Russia has not delivered gas to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 line since August, and Nord Stream 2 was halted after Russia invaded Ukraine. The February...
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Russian military exhausted and US tech giant Meta blacklisted
Russian strikes on Ukraine continued for a second day on Tuesday, hitting energy and other key infrastructure targets across the country. The deadly attacks caused widespread blackouts in the western Lviv region, Dnipropetrovsk in the south-east and Vinnytsia in the south-west. Electricity rationing is in place in the capital Kyiv...
BBC
Crimea bridge attack arrests as market in Donetsk region attacked
Russia says it has detained eight people in connection with Saturday's explosion on a key bridge linking Russia to Crimea. Its FSB security service said five of those held were Russians, while the others were Ukrainian and Armenian. It says Kyiv was behind the attack but a Ukrainian official described...
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Inside Putin's head and Crimea bridge arrests
Russia says it has arrested eight people in connection with Saturday's dramatic explosion on the Kerch Strait bridge in Crimea. The bridge links Russia to Crimea, illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014. The damage was seen as symbolic blow to President Putin, who opened the bridge in 2018. We still...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
US midterm elections: Does Finland have the answer to fake news?
As the midterm elections approach in the US, the wave of false claims surrounding the vote is a reminder of how hard it is to combat fake news. Does Finland have the answer?. A few hours after Vladimir Putin called up 300,000 military reservists in September, a video showing long queues of cars at the Finnish-Russian border started circulating on social media.
BBC
Chinese technology poses major risk - GCHQ Chief
Chinese technology poses a major risk to the UK's security and prosperity, the head of GCHQ has said. In a lecture, Sir Jeremy Fleming said China's leadership was using technology to secure control at home and abroad. He argued that this was an urgent problem that needed to be addressed...
BBC
Ukraine's day of missile strikes in a minute
Russia has launched a day of missile strikes across Ukraine calling it retaliation for an attack on a bridge in Crimea on Saturday. Explosions were heard across the country including Kyiv, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia. Ukraine says 19 people have died. Watch how the day unfolded in a minute.
BBC
US and Mexico make deal to ease Venezuela migration
The US and Mexico have agreed to a plan that allows some Venezuelan migrants to enter the US - but those who arrive illegally will be sent back to Mexico. It is hoped the deal will ease pressure at the US-Mexico border, where a steady flow of Venezuelans continue to arrive as they flee the crisis-hit nation.
Comments / 0