(Bellevue) -- As Sierra (Athen) Wilkinson's college volleyball career winds down, the former Red Oak star has done a little bit of everything to ensure a memorable finish. "It's been really good," Wilkinson said about her time at Bellevue. "I've made a lot of lifelong friends. Some of them are actually going to be in my wedding soon. We've grown through the years. Seeing everyone develop has been nice to see.

RED OAK, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO