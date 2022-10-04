Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Logan-Magnolia wins fourth straight, shifts focus to AHSTW
(Logan) -- Following an 0-2 start to the 2022 campaign, the Logan-Magnolia Panthers (4-2) have righted the ship with four straight wins heading into a non-district matchup with Class A No. 4 AHSTW (6-0). In week six, the Panthers grinded out a 29-18 victory in a slugfest over IKM-Manning (1-5).
kmaland.com
KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings (10/6): Kuemper takes over No. 1 in 1A/2A
(KMAland) -- The KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings returns with Kuemper Catholic taking over the No. 1 spot in 1A/2A, nine others moving up and Woodbine moving in. As always, the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass teams are all eligible for the rankings. And we split this between 1A/2A and 3A/4A/5A.
kmaland.com
Red Oak alum Wilkinson leading Bellevue to success in final days of collegiate career
(Bellevue) -- As Sierra (Athen) Wilkinson's college volleyball career winds down, the former Red Oak star has done a little bit of everything to ensure a memorable finish. "It's been really good," Wilkinson said about her time at Bellevue. "I've made a lot of lifelong friends. Some of them are actually going to be in my wedding soon. We've grown through the years. Seeing everyone develop has been nice to see.
kmaland.com
AL sharpshooter Pomernackas picks Bellevue
(Council Bluffs) -- One of the area’s top 3-point shooters will continue to shoot at the next level. Abraham Lincoln senior Emily Pomernackas recently committed to Bellevue University and joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Thursday. “Over this past summer, I was invited out to a few open...
kmaland.com
Stanton, Treynor, Heelan join state volleyball rankings
(KMAland) -- Three KMAland teams joined the latest state volleyball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Stanton joined the Class 1A rankings while Treynor and Bishop Heelan are new to Class 2A and 4A, respectively. View the full rankings here. CLASS 1A. 7. Ankeny Christian (up...
kmaland.com
Undefeated Kuemper Catholic travels to Treynor for 1A-8 district showdown
(Carroll) -- Kuemper Catholic’s rise to one of the top teams in Class 1A has come behind pure dominance on both sides of the ball. The KMA state No. 4 and KMAland No. 2 Knights (6-0 overall, 3-0 1A District 8) have outscored opponents by over 38 points per game this season.
kmaland.com
Red Oak hoping for efficient passing attack in monster game with Clarke
(Red Oak) -- After two consecutive losses, the Red Oak football team is in the thick of the Class 2A District 6 playoff picture. The Tigers head into the final two weeks of the regular season at 4-2 after losses to Des Moines Christian (19-13) and Greene County (34-23) in the past two weeks.
kmaland.com
Lo-Ma's Troxel carries big role in big season for the Panthers
(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia standout Kattie Troxel is building off one of her strongest performances of the season last week. The latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Female Athlete of the Week, Troxel had a 25-assist, 12-kill, 10-dig, 5-ace triple-double during a five-set win over Underwood last Thursday. “Throughout the game,...
kmaland.com
Denison-Schleswig preaching consistency in stretch run
(Denison) – After alternating wins and losses through the first six weeks, the Denison-Schleswig football team is looking for consistency to close out the season. The Monarchs (3-3) put together a complete-game effort last week, taking down Storm Lake 42-7 to move to 1-1 in district play. "I think...
kmaland.com
Creighton's Hudepohl earns Big East Golfer of the Week
(Omaha) -- Creighton golfer Eleanor Hudepohl collected Big East Golfer of the Week honors on Wednesday. Hudepohl collected medalist honor at the Big O Classic on Tuesday with a 219 performance. View the full release from Creighton here.
kmaland.com
Elmwood-Murdock extends winning streak, readies for district title game against Weeping Water
(Murdock, Neb.) -- Carrying the momentum from three straight victories, the Elmwood-Murdock Knights (5-1) are preparing for a major district matchup with Weeping Water (3-3) Friday. Last week, Elmwood-Murdock extended its win streak with a 65-30 thrashing of Conestoga (1-5). “It’s great anytime you can get a win against a...
kmaland.com
Clarinda gearing up for pivotal district matchup with Des Moines Christian
(Clarinda) -- After suffering a tough loss to Greene County two weeks ago, Clarinda is ready to bounce back at home against a hungry Des Moines Christian team. The Clarinda Cardinals (3-3, 2-1) are looking to get above .500 for the first time season but will have to do so in a Class 2A District 8 matchup with the Des Moines Christian Lions (3-3, 2-1). However, Clarinda will need to rebound from a tough 43-12 loss to Greene County (5-1, 3-0).
kmaland.com
Creighton's Campbell named Big East Golfer of the Week
(Omaha) -- Creighton golfer Shaun Campbell was named the Big East Golfer of the Week on Wednesday. The junior won the Big O Classic in Elkhorn on Tuesday. He is the first Creighton golfer to win this award since Nate Vontz on October 6th, 2021. View the full release from...
kmaland.com
Harlan gearing for state-rated district tilt with ADM
(Harlan) -- One of the top games across the state goes down in Harlan Friday night when KMA State 3A No. 1 Harlan hosts KMA State No. 3 ADM in a Class 3A District 6 contest. The Cyclones come into the matchup at 5-1 after last week's 54-7 win over Atlantic.
kmaland.com
KMAland Softball (10/4): Platte Valley, Maryville, North Andrew grab wins
(KMAland) -- Platte Valley, Maryville and North Andrew all picked up wins in KMAland softball on Tuesday. Delaney Wolf struck out five and threw a complete game no-hitter for Platte Valley. Maggie Collins added two hits at the plate, and Brylie Angle drove in three runs. Ali Brown threw all...
WOWT
Coaches helping the Huskers deal with scar tissue from the past
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the way the the 2021 season went and the start of this one, it was natural to lack some confidence. The results didn’t justify it. After all that, the staff believes this team can win the west division and they are delivering that message.
kmaland.com
Improving Sacred Heart ready for key district matchup with Johnson-Brock
(Falls City) -- A key Class D2 District 1 showdown emanates from Falls City on Friday evening when Falls City Sacred Heart (4-2, 2-1) hosts Johnson-Brock (5-1, 2-1). The Irish have continually improved throughout the season, bouncing back from an opening-week loss to Elmwood-Murdock to win four of their next five.
kmaland.com
Audubon's breakout star Olsen reflects on another big week
(Audubon) -- Audubon sophomore quarterback Aaron Olsen has had one of the biggest breakout seasons in KMAland this year. Through seven games, Olsen has rushed for 793 yards, passed for 468 and accounted for 21 offensive touchdowns to lead the Wheelers. “I didn’t think I’d have such a year like...
kmaland.com
Funeral services set for legendary KMAland coach Blunt
(KMAland) -- Funeral services have been set for legendary KMAland boys basketball coach Kevin Blunt. The funeral service is set for Saturday morning at 10:30 at the Mamrelund Lutheran Church in Stanton while the visitation is at 5 PM Friday. Blunt, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 58,...
kmaland.com
Jack Cook, 76 of Sidney, IA
16811 Burdette Street, Ste 1, Omaha, Nebraska 68116. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
