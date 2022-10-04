Read full article on original website
Related
fox17.com
Amazon looking to hire 3,900 Tennesseans for the holiday season, some full-time
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Amazon is looking to hire 2,000 people in Nashville for the holiday season with the potential to stay on as full-time employees. The marketplace and technology giant is looking to fill 150,000 positions throughout the country for seasonal, full-time, and part-time roles. In Tennessee, Amazon is searching for 3,900 people to fill roles with 2,000 in Nashville.
Verizon customers reportedly having problems when calling 911 in Tennessee. Here's the list of Shelby County emergency numbers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Emergency officials said Tuesday morning they have received reports some Verizon customers are having trouble connecting to emergency dispatchers when dialing 911. According to the City of Memphis Office of Emergency Management, Verizon said the problem is occurring through several parts of Tennessee. Below...
wcyb.com
Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival
ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the more than $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox17.com
Nashville animal rescue center heads to Florida to help displaced dogs after Hurricane Ian
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville animal rescue center is heading to Florida to help clear local shelters and make room for dogs displaced by the Category 4 Hurricane Ian that hit the Sunshine State last week. Agape Animal Rescue is currently on the way to Orlando, Florida to...
WBBJ
Dogs attack family in Tennessee, killing two children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.
Aircraft to drop raccoon rabies vaccines in Tennessee
Wildlife officials will begin distributing rabies vaccine packets by aircraft this week in East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and North Carolina.
fox17.com
Medical professionals to evaluate serial offender again, arrested nearly 200 times
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A repeat offender was arrested close to 200 times, but a Tennessee law protects him from being punished for those crimes. FOX 17 News has updates from the courthouse where a review was held. Due to concerns with HIPAA, we were not able to sit inside the courtroom. But after the review was complete, we were able to speak with the judge and mental health court to find out what happened behind closed doors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox17.com
Tennessee police search for vehicle connected to 'despicable' Boy Scouts theft
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn.--The Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is asking for help identifying the person(s) responsible for stealing from Boy Scouts. The agency reports a group of Boy Scouts were camping at Camp Arrowhead in the Capitol Hill area of Winchester, Tennessee when some items were stolen from campers and personnel.
wvlt.tv
Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - In light of recent accidents resulting in the injury and deaths of responders on the road, here is what the “Move Over Law” means for drivers across Tennessee. Frustration is growing among the ranks in the first responder community after two Memphis paramedics were...
Former Tennessee politician sentenced for using COVID-19 funds on Bitcoin
A Spring City man who previously served as a Rhea County Executive has been sentenced and charged to pay over $680 thousand after he admitted to using using federal COVID-19 aid for himself back in April.
wvlt.tv
Tenn. Representative Ron Gant airlifted to Memphis after fatal crash in Hardeman Co.
HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Representative Ron Gant was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Wednesday night after surviving a head-on collision with a driver in Hardeman County, according to the county sheriff. Sheriff John Doolen says that around 6 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennessee National Guard continues Florida assistance in Ian aftermath
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Aircrews from the Tennessee National Guard are continuing to help Floridians in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Three helicopters from Nashville and Jackson are currently in Fort Myers helping with rescue and recovery efforts. They flew to Tallahassee last Wednesday ahead of the storm and...
fox17.com
Police dog sniffs out 92 pounds of weed from luggage at Nashville airport
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two men were arrested Tuesday at Nashville International Airport after a police dog sniffed out 92 pounds of marijuana packed into luggage from an arriving flight. The American Airlines flight—which originated from Los Angeles—had just arrived at BNA from Dallas, Texas, according to the arrest...
actionnews5.com
Once endangered Tennessee fish makes epic recovery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The snail darter, a tiny Southeastern fish at the center of an epic battle over Endangered Species Act protection in the 1970s, is no longer considered imperiled. The snail darter held up construction of the Tellico Dam in Tennessee for more than two years as...
wvlt.tv
What your vote for Amendment 1 could mean this upcoming November
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennesseans heading out to the polls in November will have the chance to vote on Amendment 1 which would make the Right-to-Work statute become part of the state constitution. So what does your vote yes or no mean? Lincoln Memorial University Law Associate Dean William Gill said...
Rare all-black fish caught in East Tennessee river
(WJHL) – A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River. According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Greg Ursin Jr. was fishing on the river with a captain from the Smoky Mountain Fishing Co. when he hooked a gar. This particular gar […]
Fewer Tennessee students going to college, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The number of Tennessee high school students going to college is down, and state education officials are working to get those numbers back up. Meanwhile, in a changing world, some say they’re choosing other alternatives outside of college. “If you want to educate yourself, that’s...
fox17.com
City of Dickson issues burn ban until 'significant rainfall' eliminates risk
DICKSON, Tenn.--The City of Dickson has issued a burn ban for all outdoor burning until the area receives "significant rainfall." Dickson Fire Department Fire Marshal Robby Street said in a statement "conditions in the City of Dickson have deteriorated to the point that we don't believe we can safely allow any outdoor burning."
Cottontown residents stop demolition of historic post office and home
After News 2 arrived residents say demolition of the two properties has since be put on hold.
Comments / 0