Randolph, VT

Rutland, October 07 High School 🏈 Game Notice

RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Local teenager crosses barriers playing on the girls soccer and football teams

KEESEVILLE, N.Y. — It only took a few video clips for Ausable Valley High School’s football program to realize a female soccer player would be their starting kicker. Addie Stanley, a junior at Ausable Valley, along with her dad Matt Stanley went to the high school’s football field one day to kick the football around, a change from normally kicking the soccer ball as a midfielder for the school’s girls' varsity soccer squad.
KEESEVILLE, NY
newportdispatch.com

St. Johnsbury Academy van hits moose in Newbury

NEWBURY — A 31-year-old man from St. Johnsbury was involved in a single-vehicle crash with a moose in Newbury yesterday. The crash took place on I-91 north at around 3:35 p.m. The vehicle involved was a St. Johnsbury Academy transport van. No children were in the van at the...
NEWBURY, VT
high-profile.com

Construction Completed on Dartmouth Graduate Student Housing

Lebanon, NH – North Branch Construction recently completed the Dartmouth Graduate Student Housing Project at 401 Mt. Support Road in Lebanon. The project includes four 4-story apartment buildings providing 309 units with 628 beds featuring unit configurations of one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom floor plans. Each apartment building also provides student study, gathering, and fitness spaces, as well as bicycle and additional resident storage space.
LEBANON, NH
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for man responsible for thefts across Addison County

MIDDLEBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in multiple thefts in Addison and Chittenden County back in August. On August 30, police were contacted about an identity theft/fraud incident at multiple Vermont Federal Credit Union branches. According to the rep[ort,...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
sevendaysvt

Vermont’s School PCB Testing Program Is Off to a Rocky Start

The week before school started this fall, Caledonia Central Supervisory Union superintendent Mark Tucker got a call from the Department of Environmental Conservation. As part of a statewide mandate, the department had tested Cabot School for airborne PCBs, a class of chemicals considered a probable carcinogen. The test found high levels of PCBs around the stage in the school's gymnasium, so Tucker and Cabot's principal, Rebecca Tatistcheff, decided to close the gym.
CABOT, VT
Middlebury Campus

Vermont mycologist Meg Madden leads weekly mushroom walks

On a recent mid-September afternoon, I biked up to Wright Park to join Middlebury-based mycologist Meg Madden on one of her mushroom walks. Cars trailed into the Wright Park parking lot, the drivers greeting each other and Madden for the walk. Madden introduced herself and brought out a basket of...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Police investigating shooting at Comfort Inn in White River Junction

HARTFORD, Vt. — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting at the Comfort Inn in White River Junction that left a man with life-threatening injuries. Police say the shooting happened on Friday morning around 6:30 a.m. The victim is an adult man who sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident. He...
HARTFORD, VT
mynbc5.com

Diving group finds truck believed to belong to person reported missing in 2006, VSP investigating

DUXBURY, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a truck found in the Winooski River that is believed to belong to a man who was reported missing in 2006. Officials said they were notified of a potential new piece of evidence in the 16-year-old disappearance case of Donald Messier on Wednesday after the group Adventures with Purpose found the truck submerged in the water in Waterbury.
WAITSFIELD, VT
sevendaysvt

Man Faces Second Murder Charge Following Weekend Killings

A South Burlington man was arraigned Thursday on a second murder charge following a pair of fatal shootings over the weekend. Denroy Dasent, 52, is now formally accused of killing Brian K. Billings II at the Swiss Host Motel & Village in South Burlington on Sunday night, a few hours after police say Dasent shot and killed Sheiknoor Osman at an apartment in Burlington.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Dasent charged with murder in South Burlington shooting

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man now faces charges in a shooting death in the city that happened Sunday night. Denroy Dasent, 52, is accused of killing two men-- Sheikhnoor Osman at an apartment in Burlington and Brian Billings in South Burlington at the Swiss Host Motel.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington Police raid Old North End home, discover nonresidents

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some residents of Burlington’s Old North End saw a heavy police presence Wednesday evening along North Street. Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13 nonresidents staying at the address. Police say they ordered those people out at gunpoint. They also believe narcotics are tied to that location.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Fall foliage to peak this weekend in our region with stunning colors

Peak foliage is officially here in our region, according to NBC5 Chief Meteorologist Tyler Jankoski. If you've taken a drive over the past two weeks, you've likely noticed the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows beginning to burst through the foliage, particularly in high elevations. Tyler tells us this weekend will...
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Half of Hinesburg P.D.’s officers leave as budget comes up for vote

On Town Meeting Day in early March, voters rejected Hinesburg’s $815,483 police budget proposal for 2023. Half of the department’s full-time officers have given their notice since the election, and the town is struggling to replace them. Police Chief Anthony Cambridge and Selectboard Chair Merrily Lovell both said...
HINESBURG, VT

