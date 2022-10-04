Read full article on original website
Rutland, October 07 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Bellows Free Academy - St. Albans football team will have a game with Rutland High School on October 07, 2022, 16:00:00.
Local teenager crosses barriers playing on the girls soccer and football teams
KEESEVILLE, N.Y. — It only took a few video clips for Ausable Valley High School’s football program to realize a female soccer player would be their starting kicker. Addie Stanley, a junior at Ausable Valley, along with her dad Matt Stanley went to the high school’s football field one day to kick the football around, a change from normally kicking the soccer ball as a midfielder for the school’s girls' varsity soccer squad.
St. Johnsbury Academy van hits moose in Newbury
NEWBURY — A 31-year-old man from St. Johnsbury was involved in a single-vehicle crash with a moose in Newbury yesterday. The crash took place on I-91 north at around 3:35 p.m. The vehicle involved was a St. Johnsbury Academy transport van. No children were in the van at the...
Gov. Scott calls for empathy following dispute over trans athlete's locker room use
RANDOLPH, Vt. — The situation erupted into public employees receiving death threats and Vermont’s governor calling for calm and kindness. “I just think we all have an obligation to dial down the rhetoric,” Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, said Tuesday in response to a question about divisiveness swirling around Randolph Union High School.
Construction Completed on Dartmouth Graduate Student Housing
Lebanon, NH – North Branch Construction recently completed the Dartmouth Graduate Student Housing Project at 401 Mt. Support Road in Lebanon. The project includes four 4-story apartment buildings providing 309 units with 628 beds featuring unit configurations of one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom floor plans. Each apartment building also provides student study, gathering, and fitness spaces, as well as bicycle and additional resident storage space.
Police looking for man responsible for thefts across Addison County
MIDDLEBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in multiple thefts in Addison and Chittenden County back in August. On August 30, police were contacted about an identity theft/fraud incident at multiple Vermont Federal Credit Union branches. According to the rep[ort,...
Murder Victim's Family Thanks Vt. Detective for Key Role in Suspect Arrest
The family of a woman who was murdered in Vermont in a gruesome fashion traveled to the State House in Montpelier Friday to see a member of law enforcement honored for her critical role in the case — which involved a lucky break. Adrienne and David Bass of Northfield,...
Vermont’s School PCB Testing Program Is Off to a Rocky Start
The week before school started this fall, Caledonia Central Supervisory Union superintendent Mark Tucker got a call from the Department of Environmental Conservation. As part of a statewide mandate, the department had tested Cabot School for airborne PCBs, a class of chemicals considered a probable carcinogen. The test found high levels of PCBs around the stage in the school's gymnasium, so Tucker and Cabot's principal, Rebecca Tatistcheff, decided to close the gym.
Vermont LGBTQ+ groups contend with anti-trans protesters
Reports of an incident during the Vermont Pride Parade on Sept. 18 circulated online, bringing attention to a gay man’s campaign against the transgender community. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont LGBTQ+ groups contend with anti-trans protesters.
Vermont mycologist Meg Madden leads weekly mushroom walks
On a recent mid-September afternoon, I biked up to Wright Park to join Middlebury-based mycologist Meg Madden on one of her mushroom walks. Cars trailed into the Wright Park parking lot, the drivers greeting each other and Madden for the walk. Madden introduced herself and brought out a basket of...
Police investigating shooting at Comfort Inn in White River Junction
HARTFORD, Vt. — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting at the Comfort Inn in White River Junction that left a man with life-threatening injuries. Police say the shooting happened on Friday morning around 6:30 a.m. The victim is an adult man who sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident. He...
Vermont State Police to patrol in Burlington under new agreement
State troopers can sign up for elective overtime in the city Wednesday through Saturday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont State Police to patrol in Burlington under new agreement.
Diving group finds truck believed to belong to person reported missing in 2006, VSP investigating
DUXBURY, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a truck found in the Winooski River that is believed to belong to a man who was reported missing in 2006. Officials said they were notified of a potential new piece of evidence in the 16-year-old disappearance case of Donald Messier on Wednesday after the group Adventures with Purpose found the truck submerged in the water in Waterbury.
VSP concludes search operations in Winooski River connected to Donald Messier missing-persons case
VSP divers and a dredging firm work to remove a vehicle from the Winooski River in Waterbury on Thursday. The vehicle located belonged to Donald Messier, who was reported missing in 2006. VermontBiz photo. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont State Police has concluded operations in and around the Winooski River...
Man Faces Second Murder Charge Following Weekend Killings
A South Burlington man was arraigned Thursday on a second murder charge following a pair of fatal shootings over the weekend. Denroy Dasent, 52, is now formally accused of killing Brian K. Billings II at the Swiss Host Motel & Village in South Burlington on Sunday night, a few hours after police say Dasent shot and killed Sheiknoor Osman at an apartment in Burlington.
Dasent charged with murder in South Burlington shooting
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man now faces charges in a shooting death in the city that happened Sunday night. Denroy Dasent, 52, is accused of killing two men-- Sheikhnoor Osman at an apartment in Burlington and Brian Billings in South Burlington at the Swiss Host Motel.
Burlington Police raid Old North End home, discover nonresidents
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some residents of Burlington’s Old North End saw a heavy police presence Wednesday evening along North Street. Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13 nonresidents staying at the address. Police say they ordered those people out at gunpoint. They also believe narcotics are tied to that location.
Fall foliage to peak this weekend in our region with stunning colors
Peak foliage is officially here in our region, according to NBC5 Chief Meteorologist Tyler Jankoski. If you've taken a drive over the past two weeks, you've likely noticed the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows beginning to burst through the foliage, particularly in high elevations. Tyler tells us this weekend will...
Half of Hinesburg P.D.’s officers leave as budget comes up for vote
On Town Meeting Day in early March, voters rejected Hinesburg’s $815,483 police budget proposal for 2023. Half of the department’s full-time officers have given their notice since the election, and the town is struggling to replace them. Police Chief Anthony Cambridge and Selectboard Chair Merrily Lovell both said...
Suspect on run after alleged Rutland TD bank robbery
Late Wednesday morning, the Rutland City Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Rutland Town Police, and Vermont State Police were all sent to the area of 89 Merchants Row—the TD Bank in Rutland—for a reported robbery.
