DUXBURY, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a truck found in the Winooski River that is believed to belong to a man who was reported missing in 2006. Officials said they were notified of a potential new piece of evidence in the 16-year-old disappearance case of Donald Messier on Wednesday after the group Adventures with Purpose found the truck submerged in the water in Waterbury.

WAITSFIELD, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO