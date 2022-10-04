ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Axios

Scoop: Audacy hires bankers to explore sale of Cadence13

Audacy, the publicly traded radio and digital audio company, has hired bankers as it looks to sell Cadence13, one of its two podcast studios, three sources familiar with the process told Axios. Why it matters: Offloading the studio could help alleviate some of the company's debt as it faces financial...
BUSINESS
TIME

Crypto Goes to Washington

To the untrained ear, Hester Peirce’s comment sounded anodyne, but everyone in the audience knew what she was doing: selling out her boss. “It’s fairly clear,” the U.S. Securities and Exchange commissioner said from the Washington conference stage, “that we’ve been taking an enforcement-first approach in an area where we should be taking a regulatory-first approach. I think we’ve got the balance wrong right now.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios

Here are 5 Supreme Court cases to watch this term

The Supreme Court’s new term began this week with several major cases that could impact environmental regulations, voting rights, affirmative action and free speech. The big picture: The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, saw widespread criticism following June’s overturning of Roe v. Wade — ending nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

A reality check on Putin’s nuclear threat

Putin has said that Russia would use all available means to protect itself, with thinly veiled warnings about using nuclear weapons. He said last week, “This is not a bluff.” Just how credible are these threats?. Plus, why we stay and rebuild in the face of devastating storms.
POLITICS
Axios

Peloton has about six months to complete turnaround, CEO says

Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy just started the clock on the company's effort to remain independent. Driving the news: The personal fitness business has about six months — roughly until April — to reverse its spiraling fortunes, McCarthy reportedly told WSJ. That basically tracks to one year after McCarthy...
BUSINESS
Axios

Scoop: WaPo product chief Kat Downs Mulder joins Yahoo News

Kat Downs Mulder, formerly chief product officer and managing editor of the Washington Post, is joining Yahoo News as senior vice president and general manager, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Downs Mulder is the third longtime C-suite executive to leave the Post this year. Last month, the Washington Post's...
BUSINESS
Axios

Elon Musk's empire of risk

Elon Musk may be forced by a court to go through with his purchase of Twitter, raising questions about how his approach to risk-taking in business might play out on the platform. Why it matters: Musk's high tolerance for risk at his companies, including Tesla and SpaceX, has reshaped industries...
BUSINESS
Axios

New $100M private-public initiative targets entrepreneurs of color

A new initiative that mixes federal funding with private donations is seeking to help entrepreneurs of color start businesses. The big picture: Less than 1% of funds from the top 25 venture capital and private equity firms wind up in the hands of Latino-owned businesses. The project is one of several launched in recent months to tackle this inequality.
SMALL BUSINESS
Axios

Musk's Twitter to-do list

Elon Musk looks like he is once more poised to purchase Twitter, but the company hasn't changed much since he decided to walk away from acquiring it in July: It's financially hurting, beset by free-speech disputes and shaken by months of relentless criticism, much of it from its likely new owner.
BUSINESS
Axios

Biden: The US can "own" next decade of global tech race

The United States is better positioned to win the next decade of the 21st century with technological advancements and chip factories, President Biden said Thursday after touring the IBM plant in upstate New York. Why it matters: The Biden administration has been investing in chip factories through the CHIPS and...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Axios

What Puerto Ricans want to see happen after Fiona

More than two weeks after Hurricane Fiona swept across Puerto Rico and caused severe flooding, mudslides and loss of running water, Puerto Ricans are still picking up the pieces, and many are making clear what changes they want to see — starting with the local government. State of play:...
WORLD
Axios

D.C. wants to lead the fight against AI bias

There is a growing movement to stamp out bias in artificial intelligence systems, and D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine wants the District to be at the forefront. Why it matters: Automated systems can influence or even determine important aspects of Americans' lives, including healthcare, employment, housing, and education, Axios’ Margaret Harding McGill and Ina Fried report.
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios

Celsius Network execs made withdrawals pre-bankruptcy

Celsius Network's financial statements show a history of executives making withdrawals in the weeks leading up to the crypto lender's decision to halt customer withdrawals and file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Why it matters: The crypto lender has time and again insisted that it operates with "the entire community...
MARKETS
Axios

Report: Latino representation in media barely budged in past decade

Representation of U.S. Hispanics in the media industry stagnated over the past decade even though the population skyrocketed, the federal Government Accountability Office found. Why it matters: Despite promises by news outlets and movie studios to diversify, the GAO study requested by U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) showed little has...
SOCIETY
Axios

University of Florida says Nebraska senator is sole finalist for top job

The University of Florida announced Thursday that Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) has emerged as the sole finalist to serve as the university's president. Driving the news: "The University of Florida is the most interesting university in America right now," Sasse said in a statement shared by the university. Sasse’s team has not responded to a request for comment and he has not publicly confirmed the move.
NEBRASKA STATE
PYMNTS

Today in Crypto: Tether Cuts Commercial Paper Holdings; NYDIG Promotes Tejas Shah to CEO, Nate Conrad to President

Bitcoin company NYDIG has promoted executives Tejas Shah and Nate Conrad to the roles of CEO and President, respectively, a press release said. Shah and Conrad will focus on bolstering investment in its mining technology, along with the platform technology business, helping banks and other companies utilize tech for next-generation wallets and global payments.
MARKETS
