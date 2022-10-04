ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porum, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Endangered Missing Advisory canceled after 57-year-old man is found

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: OHP says Vernard Smith has been located. TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Tulsa police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for 57-year-old Vernard Albenell Smit. Smith is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds. He was last seen...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

29-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-44 in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One man has died following a single-vehicle collision on I-44 near Lewis Avenue in Tulsa County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that 29-year-old Mitchell Dewayne Agent of Okmulgee was pronounced dead at the scene. On Oct. 8, at approximately 6:45 p.m., Agent drove off the road...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

29-Year-Old Man Dead After Fiery Crash In Tulsa On I-44, OHP Says

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 29-year-old man is dead after a fiery crash that happened Saturday evening. Troopers said Mitchell Agent was pronounced dead by the Tulsa Fire Department after crashing a 1968 GMC truck he was driving. OHP said Agent was driving westbound on I-44 at about 6:45...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Police locate missing Adair County woman

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Westville Police Department is searching for a missing 23-year-old woman. Police say Ashley Tanner was last seen Thursday at 5 p.m. on Williams Avenue in Westville, Okla. She was wearing a peach colored hoodie and jeans. Tanner's family has been unable to contact her and...
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Porum, OK
Warner, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Warner, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KTUL

Motorcycle crash in Muskogee County leaves one man dead

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Muskogee County. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Shawn Crawford of Vian was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson when he failed to negotiate a curve of an exit ramp. OHP says The motorcycle hit a curb...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert#Police#911#Ktul#Porum Police Department#The Armstrong Bank#Chevy
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for two men after downtown burglary

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for two men who are suspected of burglarizing a Home Depot near 11th and Peoria. Officers say on Sept. 29, two men came into the store and began loading a cart full of merchandise. One of the men went outside to wait in a white Volkswagen.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news9.com

Body Of Missing 66-Year-Old Man Recovered From Skiatook Lake

The body of a missing 66-year-old man was recovered from Skiatook lake, said Oklahoma High Patrol. Terry McGee was found dead in Skiatook lake by Tulsa Fire Department on Tuesday evening. According to OHP, McGee jumped into the water to help two kids and never resurfaced. McGee was a retired Assistant Fire Marshal with the Tulsa Fire Department.
SKIATOOK, OK
News On 6

Man Killed After Being Hit By Car In Tulsa

A man is dead after being hit by a car early Thursday morning, according to Tulsa Police. Officers say the crash happened near East Pine Street and North Mingo Road. Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash or if the vehicle's driver was injured. This is a developing...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Trails West set for weekend opening on Lookout Mountain

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's a little slice of the past on Lookout Mountain. A horse-drawn carriage is just one of the many things you can do at Tulsa Trails West when it opens this weekend in West Tulsa. "Hey man, this is all fun," said TTW Manager Greg...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy