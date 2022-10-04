Read full article on original website
KTUL
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled after 57-year-old man is found
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: OHP says Vernard Smith has been located. TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Tulsa police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for 57-year-old Vernard Albenell Smit. Smith is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds. He was last seen...
KTUL
29-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-44 in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One man has died following a single-vehicle collision on I-44 near Lewis Avenue in Tulsa County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that 29-year-old Mitchell Dewayne Agent of Okmulgee was pronounced dead at the scene. On Oct. 8, at approximately 6:45 p.m., Agent drove off the road...
News On 6
29-Year-Old Man Dead After Fiery Crash In Tulsa On I-44, OHP Says
KTUL
Police locate missing Adair County woman
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Westville Police Department is searching for a missing 23-year-old woman. Police say Ashley Tanner was last seen Thursday at 5 p.m. on Williams Avenue in Westville, Okla. She was wearing a peach colored hoodie and jeans. Tanner's family has been unable to contact her and...
KTUL
Motorcycle crash in Muskogee County leaves one man dead
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Muskogee County. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Shawn Crawford of Vian was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson when he failed to negotiate a curve of an exit ramp. OHP says The motorcycle hit a curb...
43-Year-Old Killed In Muskogee County Motorcycle Crash
KTUL
Wagoner County to install license plate reading devices to solve, reduce crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office announced that they will be installing ten Flock Safety automated license plate reading cameras in strategic areas around the county. WCSO says these devices will help to solve and reduce crime in the community. They serve to assist law enforcement...
UPDATE: Silver alert cancelled for missing Oklahoma man
Update 10/4, 3:23 p.m. - Officials say 65-year-old Glenn Wiggins has been located, so the Silver Alert has been cancelled.
OSBI identifies man shot and killed by Rogers County authorities after chase in stolen car
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) released new details about a man shot and killed by Rogers County authorities after he led them on a chase in a stolen car Wednesday. The OSBI said in a Facebook post, they were requested by the FBI to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for men suspected of road rage, injuring one with machete
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police responded to an early morning road rage attack near I-244 and South Harvard Avenue just past 7 a.m. on October 6. Police say the victim was driving a pickup truck when he pulled off the highway. Three suspects pulled off the highway as...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for two men after downtown burglary
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for two men who are suspected of burglarizing a Home Depot near 11th and Peoria. Officers say on Sept. 29, two men came into the store and began loading a cart full of merchandise. One of the men went outside to wait in a white Volkswagen.
Police Identify Murder Suspect In McLain Homecoming Shooting
The murder suspect in the shooting at McLain High School's homecoming game has been identified by Tulsa police. A murder warrant was issued for 16-year-old Ni'avien Lee Golden, police said. Golden is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough on Sept. 30 after a homecoming game at McLain High...
KOCO
Law enforcement shoots, kills suspect following pursuit in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating after law enforcement shot and killed a suspect following a pursuit and crash Wednesday on Interstate 44 in northeastern Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said a suspect broke into a Claremore home and accosted a woman before stealing a cell...
KTUL
Wagoner police officer stops man from swallowing lethal dose of fentanyl, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner Police Department arrested a man after he attempted to swallow fentanyl, WPD said. Officers say they stopped the man, James Wells, for a city ordinance violation while riding a bicycle. Wells then admitted to having paraphernalia on his person and police said they noticed him trying to conceal something.
Man dead after Claremore police shooting, chase
Agencies Investigating After Claremore Police Chase Ends In Shooting
news9.com
Body Of Missing 66-Year-Old Man Recovered From Skiatook Lake
The body of a missing 66-year-old man was recovered from Skiatook lake, said Oklahoma High Patrol. Terry McGee was found dead in Skiatook lake by Tulsa Fire Department on Tuesday evening. According to OHP, McGee jumped into the water to help two kids and never resurfaced. McGee was a retired Assistant Fire Marshal with the Tulsa Fire Department.
News On 6
Man Killed After Being Hit By Car In Tulsa
A man is dead after being hit by a car early Thursday morning, according to Tulsa Police. Officers say the crash happened near East Pine Street and North Mingo Road. Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash or if the vehicle's driver was injured. This is a developing...
KTUL
Tulsa Trails West set for weekend opening on Lookout Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's a little slice of the past on Lookout Mountain. A horse-drawn carriage is just one of the many things you can do at Tulsa Trails West when it opens this weekend in West Tulsa. "Hey man, this is all fun," said TTW Manager Greg...
Tulsa police say road rage led to machete attack on I-244
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was attacked by a machete after a road rage incident in north Tulsa Thursday morning. Police were called to the road rage incident around 7:15 a.m. that started between a pickup driver and three motorcyclists on westbound Interstate 244 near Harvard.
