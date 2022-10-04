ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles injury report: Early statuses of Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Darius Slay revealed

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles held a closed walkthrough for Wednesday, preparing for their trip out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), kicker Jake Elliott (ankle), and linebackers Patrick Johnson (concussion) and Kyron Johnson (concussion) all did not participate in the walkthrough. The team says the designations placed on Wednesday were an estimation based on the fact that it was not a full-tilt practice session.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers New QB1 Kenny Pickett Says Team ‘Doesn’t Have A Shot’ Against Bills Without Paying Attention To Important Details

It seems as if a new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers has officially arrived at the quarterback position. Rookie first-round pick, Kenny Pickett will take over for Mitch Trubisky on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills . The first year player replaced Trubisky in the second half of the organization’s Week 4 matchup versus the New York Jets. He is going through preparation this week for his first career start and spoke with local and national media on Wednesday about the upcoming game and going head to head with one of the league’s best teams and quarterbacks.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Arizona State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
Yardbarker

Ken Griffey Jr. Says He And His Father Will Be Present When LeBron James And Bronny James Play Together In The NBA: "As Soon As They Get There, I'm Taking My Father To The Game."

LeBron James has already expressed his intention to make more history in the NBA, achieving one feat that nobody else in league history has been able to. The King has shown his desire to at least for one season team up with his firstborn, Bronny James, once the latter makes it to the league.
NBA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Lights NBA World On Fire After Dominant Performance Against Phoenix Suns: "This Ain't The Year Y'all See The Downfall"

The opening night of the Lakers' preseason campaign didn't end up going well as the team fell to a 30-point loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. The starting lineup looked good together in the first half, but LeBron James was having an absolutely nightmarish performance. He ended that game with 4 points, going 0-7 from the field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Nfc#Cardinals
Yardbarker

Former Phillies GM Ruben Amaro Jr.: Aaron Nola doubters 'can kiss my ass'

The Philadelphia Phillies clinched MLB's final berth for the 2022 postseason on Monday night behind 6 2/3 two-hit, shutout innings by Aaron Nola in a 3-0 blanking of the Houston Astros. Nola began the contest by setting down the first 20 Astros hitters he faced before running into trouble in the seventh, but the Philadelphia bullpen was able to close out the clinching victory.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Lakers Fans Booed Their Team In The First Preseason Game As They Lost By 30 Points Against The Sacramento Kings

The new season tends to bring about hope of greater things to come for teams around the league and the Los Angeles Lakers were no different. With new head coach Darvin Ham now at the helm, there seemed to be a different feeling about them as compared to last season and fans were starting to believe that they were going to turn things around after that disastrous 2021-22 campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Hines Ward calls Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett a 'gunslinger' with 'moxie'

Former Steelers great Hines Ward sees similarites between Ben Roethlisberger and rookie QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh's starter in Week 5 against Buffalo. "I thought he had an amazing year last year at the University of Pitt. Just watching him throughout his whole career, he's a gunslinger. He has a moxie to him," Ward told Rob Maaddi on the AP Pro Football Podcast.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Yardbarker

Braves legend Greg Maddux trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East to cap an impressive comeback, and one of the franchise’s legends couldn’t resist gloating. The Braves trailed the New York Mets by 10.5 games in the division when June began. Undeterred, the Braves played great ball to chase down the Mets and clinch the division.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Ron Rivera hints at Commanders 'getting close' to making changes

The Washington Commanders are reeling on a three-game losing streak. The team hoped quarterback Carson Wentz would be the answer to turn around their fortunes entering head coach Ron Rivera’s third year. However, Wentz has shown glimpses of why the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts traded him in back-to-back...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Colin Cowherd wants to see Baker Mayfield as a college football announcer

Colin Cowherd doesn't think that highly of Baker Mayfield the quarterback. If you've listened to Cowherd anytime since Mayfield was drafted No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2018, that would be clear. Cowherd didn't think Mayfield was worth the No. 1 overall pick then, and frankly, he was...
NFL
Yardbarker

Former All-Pro WR Michael Thomas is at a crossroads with Saints

There's an adage in the NFL that a player's best ability is availability. If that's the case, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is on the verge of another disappointing season. After missing the entire 2021 season with an ankle injury, Thomas returned in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Packers Hand Out Davante Adams’ Old No. 17 Jersey

There’s a new No. 17 on the Green Bay Packers. No, the Packers didn’t reacquire receiver Davante Adams, who starred in that jersey number the previous eight seasons. No, the Packers didn’t sign a veteran receiver – or even add one to their practice squad. Rather,...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy