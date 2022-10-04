Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The Broad Street United Methodist Church Presents “A Christmas Carol” Performed by Gerald Charles DickensJerseyGirlBurlington, NJ
ESPN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
Ex-Eagles star: I’m ‘excited’ about 4-0 start but team is ‘a about a year or two away’
The Philadelphia Eagles have given their fans a lot to be happy about. For starters, they improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, the year they made it to Super Bowl XXXIX but lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Eagles injury report: Early statuses of Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Darius Slay revealed
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles held a closed walkthrough for Wednesday, preparing for their trip out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), kicker Jake Elliott (ankle), and linebackers Patrick Johnson (concussion) and Kyron Johnson (concussion) all did not participate in the walkthrough. The team says the designations placed on Wednesday were an estimation based on the fact that it was not a full-tilt practice session.
Yardbarker
Steelers New QB1 Kenny Pickett Says Team ‘Doesn’t Have A Shot’ Against Bills Without Paying Attention To Important Details
It seems as if a new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers has officially arrived at the quarterback position. Rookie first-round pick, Kenny Pickett will take over for Mitch Trubisky on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills . The first year player replaced Trubisky in the second half of the organization’s Week 4 matchup versus the New York Jets. He is going through preparation this week for his first career start and spoke with local and national media on Wednesday about the upcoming game and going head to head with one of the league’s best teams and quarterbacks.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers says potential Lambeau Field name change is 'definitely possible’
Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, is the second-oldest stadium in the NFL behind Chicago’s Soldier Field. In August, the Cincinnati Bengals renamed their home venue Paycor Stadium. Could iconic Lambeau Field, opened in 1957, get a name change, too?. When the topic of selling naming rights...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan On Which Player He'd Pay $5 To See Play: "I Would Pay To See Scottie Pippen Play. I Think He Is The Ultimate Team Player."
Over the course of the league's history, many iconic duos have been formed. Among them, the Chicago Bulls' duo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen is regarded as one of the best ever. Prior to Pippen's arrival to the Bulls, MJ may already be a great individual player, but he...
Yardbarker
Ken Griffey Jr. Says He And His Father Will Be Present When LeBron James And Bronny James Play Together In The NBA: "As Soon As They Get There, I'm Taking My Father To The Game."
LeBron James has already expressed his intention to make more history in the NBA, achieving one feat that nobody else in league history has been able to. The King has shown his desire to at least for one season team up with his firstborn, Bronny James, once the latter makes it to the league.
NBA・
Yardbarker
LeBron James Lights NBA World On Fire After Dominant Performance Against Phoenix Suns: "This Ain't The Year Y'all See The Downfall"
The opening night of the Lakers' preseason campaign didn't end up going well as the team fell to a 30-point loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. The starting lineup looked good together in the first half, but LeBron James was having an absolutely nightmarish performance. He ended that game with 4 points, going 0-7 from the field.
Former Phillies GM Ruben Amaro Jr.: Aaron Nola doubters 'can kiss my ass'
The Philadelphia Phillies clinched MLB's final berth for the 2022 postseason on Monday night behind 6 2/3 two-hit, shutout innings by Aaron Nola in a 3-0 blanking of the Houston Astros. Nola began the contest by setting down the first 20 Astros hitters he faced before running into trouble in the seventh, but the Philadelphia bullpen was able to close out the clinching victory.
Yardbarker
The Lakers Fans Booed Their Team In The First Preseason Game As They Lost By 30 Points Against The Sacramento Kings
The new season tends to bring about hope of greater things to come for teams around the league and the Los Angeles Lakers were no different. With new head coach Darvin Ham now at the helm, there seemed to be a different feeling about them as compared to last season and fans were starting to believe that they were going to turn things around after that disastrous 2021-22 campaign.
Yardbarker
Hines Ward calls Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett a 'gunslinger' with 'moxie'
Former Steelers great Hines Ward sees similarites between Ben Roethlisberger and rookie QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh's starter in Week 5 against Buffalo. "I thought he had an amazing year last year at the University of Pitt. Just watching him throughout his whole career, he's a gunslinger. He has a moxie to him," Ward told Rob Maaddi on the AP Pro Football Podcast.
Stephen A. Smith on Ravens defense: 'They have shamed the legacy of the Baltimore Ravens'
Entering Week 5, the Baltimore Ravens defense has allowed a league-high 1,261 passing yards at a league-most 315.3 yards per game clip. Their ability to stop the run thus far this fall has been more middle-of-the-pack, but they're still third worst in the NFL in total yards allowed (1,700) and yards allowed per game (425.0).
Yardbarker
Braves legend Greg Maddux trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East
On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East to cap an impressive comeback, and one of the franchise’s legends couldn’t resist gloating. The Braves trailed the New York Mets by 10.5 games in the division when June began. Undeterred, the Braves played great ball to chase down the Mets and clinch the division.
Yardbarker
Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa 'didn't want to play' against Michigan State after brother Tua's injury
Following Maryland’s win over Michigan State last week, Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley alluded to quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa struggling to get focused for the game. Tagovailoa’s brother and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua got stretchered off the field after a violent hit during "Thursday Night Football" against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts chastises Philly media for failing to ask questions about Week 5 opponent
The Philadelphia Eagles are off to a fantastic start to the 2022 NFL season, entering Week 5 as the league's only remaining undefeated team at 4-0. Currently the media darling of the NFL world, the spotlight shined a little too brightly on the team for quarterback Jalen Hurts' liking on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Ron Rivera hints at Commanders 'getting close' to making changes
The Washington Commanders are reeling on a three-game losing streak. The team hoped quarterback Carson Wentz would be the answer to turn around their fortunes entering head coach Ron Rivera’s third year. However, Wentz has shown glimpses of why the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts traded him in back-to-back...
Yardbarker
Colin Cowherd wants to see Baker Mayfield as a college football announcer
Colin Cowherd doesn't think that highly of Baker Mayfield the quarterback. If you've listened to Cowherd anytime since Mayfield was drafted No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2018, that would be clear. Cowherd didn't think Mayfield was worth the No. 1 overall pick then, and frankly, he was...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Former All-Pro WR Michael Thomas is at a crossroads with Saints
There's an adage in the NFL that a player's best ability is availability. If that's the case, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is on the verge of another disappointing season. After missing the entire 2021 season with an ankle injury, Thomas returned in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons and...
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson can return to Browns facility next week; not allowed to practice until November
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still serving his 11-game suspension, but starting next week he will be eligible to return to the team's practice facility where he will be able to work out on his own. He is not eligible to start practicing and doing team drills with the...
Yardbarker
Packers Hand Out Davante Adams’ Old No. 17 Jersey
There’s a new No. 17 on the Green Bay Packers. No, the Packers didn’t reacquire receiver Davante Adams, who starred in that jersey number the previous eight seasons. No, the Packers didn’t sign a veteran receiver – or even add one to their practice squad. Rather,...
Comments / 0