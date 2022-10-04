The Granada Hills home that made national headlines due to its astronomical amount of junk filling the yard for years has reportedly been put up for sale. Since CBS first reported about the home back in 2021, the owners have been sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding, the city has spent $12k on cleaning, the home has appeared on "Hoarders," and re-filled with trash on many separate occasions. Now, after years of plaguing neighbors for much longer than just a year, the home, located on Bircher Street, has been listed on Redfin, for an asking price of $875,000. "We're all kinda relieved...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO