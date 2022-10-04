Read full article on original website
5d ago
hahahahahaha... CONGRATULATIONS CA... this is what you wanted and voted for. CA voted for Biden almost double of TRUMP, then CA had a chance to vote for a black self made black man from Compton BUT clearly decided to go with a privileged middle aged white man from a political legacy family who is funded by big oil... (and the irony...) while your cult screams about equality and equity and white privilege and racism and global warming and climate change and fossil fuels and COVID-19 mask mandates and carbon footprint. funny
Infamous Granada Hills hoarder house up for sale
The Granada Hills home that made national headlines due to its astronomical amount of junk filling the yard for years has reportedly been put up for sale. Since CBS first reported about the home back in 2021, the owners have been sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding, the city has spent $12k on cleaning, the home has appeared on "Hoarders," and re-filled with trash on many separate occasions. Now, after years of plaguing neighbors for much longer than just a year, the home, located on Bircher Street, has been listed on Redfin, for an asking price of $875,000. "We're all kinda relieved...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
2urbangirls.com
Las Vegas stabbing suspect in U.S. illegally, with criminal record in CA
LAS VEGAS – The man accused of killing two people and wounding six others in a stabbing spree on the Las Vegas Strip had been living in the Los Angeles area, and even spoke to a Telemundo 52 camera crew downtown just days before the attack. Yoni Barrios, 32,...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Record heat wave disproportionately hurt South L.A. residents
Andrea Contreras, a Santa Monica College student, felt a responsibility as a pet owner to purchase an air conditioner. She called local stores only to discover none had AC units in stock. The closest was a Costco in San Luis Obispo, about a three-and-half-hour drive from her house. “Because my...
Stimulus money available to California homeowners and renters
money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Know you're not alone. Here's some good news. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in California? In addition, there are also some new government programs that will help you cover the cost of rent or your mortgage.
6 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings, or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
yovenice.com
Fault Line Along LA’s Coast Could Unleash Huge Earthquake on Scale of San Andreas
Study looks at potential of Palos Verdes fault zone. Three scientists, Franklin Wolfe, Structural Geologist at Chevron CTC, John H. Shaw, Harry C. Dudley Professor of Structural and Economic Geology at Harvard, and Andreas Plesch Senior Research Scientist at Harvard University’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences conducted a study that was published in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America. The study was entitled Origin of the Palos Verdes Restraining Bend and Its Implications for the 3D Geometry of the Fault and Earthquake Hazards in Los Angeles, California.
casarevista.com
4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Santa Rosa, Calif; “ShakeAlert” Network Put to the Test
A mid-sized earthquake hit the city of Santa Rosa on Sept. 13, 2022, registering as a 4.4 on the Moment Magnitude Scale. It was felt for miles around the Bay Area—as far south as San Jose and as far north as Clear Lake. The quake only lasted for a...
spectrumnews1.com
Dozens arrested in mail fraud operation involving nearly $5 million in losses
PASADENA, Calif. — Authorities Friday announced the arrests of 56 people across Southern California allegedly involved in a long-running mail-and check-fraud scheme that officials say bilked more than 700 victims out of nearly $5 million. Beginning in 2018, perpetrators "allegedly deposited altered checks stolen from the U.S. mail into...
signalscv.com
More than 50 tenants to be displaced from Cali Lake RV Resort, pending permit process
Agencies cite health and environmental concerns, ask owner to reduce RV park spots from 103 to 47. East of Canyon Country, away from Highway 14, and toward the rocky terrain of the Agua Dulce area, you’ll find a community of people who’ve made a home at Cali Lake RV Resort.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County urges families to file for expanded child tax credit before Nov. 15
LOS ANGELES — For more than 30 years, Gabriela Gomez has been helping families access critical benefits through the LA County Department of Public Social Services. "People a lot of times don’t know what programs are out there for them that can help them," Gomez said. Because of...
travellemming.com
25 Best Restaurants in Long Beach (in 2022)
I hope you’re hungry because we’re about to explore the top Long Beach restaurants. Whether you’re in the mood for delicious fresh seafood, prime steaks, freshly baked pastries, or decadent desserts, Long Beach has it all. As a foodie and former Long Beach resident, I’ve spent a...
Washington Examiner
After Iraq War horrors, this veteran can’t secure VA housing in Los Angeles
Josh Petitt lived through the nightmare of the Iraq War, working alongside Chris Kyle (of American Sniper fame) and surviving bomb blasts, ambushes, and bloody battles. After enduring what most people could never imagine, the Purple Heart recipient came home to Los Angeles . Tragically, his struggles have since continued on the home front 18 years later.
UPS hiring 8,000 employees at Los Angeles job fairs this weekend
Delivery company UPS is hiring around 8,000 seasonal employees at job fairs taking place in Los Angeles this weekend. The company is ramping up hiring efforts across the nation in anticipation of the holiday shopping season. In-person Los Angeles-area job fairs will take place this Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. Those unable to […]
Caught on video: Bioluminescent blue waves return to California's coastline
Bioluminescent blue waves are back on the California coast.
LA community mourns death of 2 shop workers killed while trying to stop crimes in their stores
Steven Reyes, a Highland Park liquor store worker, died after he tried to stop a group of teenagers from stealing beer. Du Young Lee was fatally stabbed while he was confronting two teens who were trying to shoplift wigs.
SFGate
The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths
At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.
California Woman Driving On 3 Wheels Confronted By Civillian
A motorist driving on the 405 Freeway in Orange County was captured on video driving down the interstate with her tailgate wide open and a missing passenger-side front tire. “Rather dangerous situation happening here on the 405, tailgate open. There’s no tailgate party going on in sight,” Instagram user Chad Towersey, who captured the video.
seniorresource.com
Nursing Homes Near Los Angeles: Top 10 Highest-Rated
Knowledge is power, and here at SeniorResource.com, we believe that wholeheartedly! But we also understand the value of time. Nobody wants to spend hours combing the internet for answers. If you’re looking for nursing homes near Los Angeles, you’re already in the right place! No need to do another Google search because we’ve done your homework for you. We’ve scoured Los Angeles for the best senior care options. Here’s our top 10 list of the highest-rated nursing homes near Los Angeles!
