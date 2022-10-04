ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 4

"end of quote. repeat the line."
5d ago

hahahahahaha... CONGRATULATIONS CA... this is what you wanted and voted for. CA voted for Biden almost double of TRUMP, then CA had a chance to vote for a black self made black man from Compton BUT clearly decided to go with a privileged middle aged white man from a political legacy family who is funded by big oil... (and the irony...) while your cult screams about equality and equity and white privilege and racism and global warming and climate change and fossil fuels and COVID-19 mask mandates and carbon footprint. funny

Reply
3
Related
CBS LA

Infamous Granada Hills hoarder house up for sale

The Granada Hills home that made national headlines due to its astronomical amount of junk filling the yard for years has reportedly been put up for sale. Since CBS first reported about the home back in 2021, the owners have been sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding, the city has spent $12k on cleaning, the home has appeared on "Hoarders," and re-filled with trash on many separate occasions. Now, after years of plaguing neighbors for much longer than just a year, the home, located on Bircher Street, has been listed on Redfin, for an asking price of $875,000. "We're all kinda relieved...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Record heat wave disproportionately hurt South L.A. residents

Andrea Contreras, a Santa Monica College student, felt a responsibility as a pet owner to purchase an air conditioner. She called local stores only to discover none had AC units in stock. The closest was a Costco in San Luis Obispo, about a three-and-half-hour drive from her house. “Because my...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
Local
California Business
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Government
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus money available to California homeowners and renters

money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Know you're not alone. Here's some good news. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in California? In addition, there are also some new government programs that will help you cover the cost of rent or your mortgage.
CALIFORNIA STATE
yovenice.com

Fault Line Along LA’s Coast Could Unleash Huge Earthquake on Scale of San Andreas

Study looks at potential of Palos Verdes fault zone. Three scientists, Franklin Wolfe, Structural Geologist at Chevron CTC, John H. Shaw, Harry C. Dudley Professor of Structural and Economic Geology at Harvard, and Andreas Plesch Senior Research Scientist at Harvard University’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences conducted a study that was published in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America. The study was entitled Origin of the Palos Verdes Restraining Bend and Its Implications for the 3D Geometry of the Fault and Earthquake Hazards in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil Company#Oil And Gas#Usc
travellemming.com

25 Best Restaurants in Long Beach (in 2022)

I hope you’re hungry because we’re about to explore the top Long Beach restaurants. Whether you’re in the mood for delicious fresh seafood, prime steaks, freshly baked pastries, or decadent desserts, Long Beach has it all. As a foodie and former Long Beach resident, I’ve spent a...
LONG BEACH, CA
Washington Examiner

After Iraq War horrors, this veteran can’t secure VA housing in Los Angeles

Josh Petitt lived through the nightmare of the Iraq War, working alongside Chris Kyle (of American Sniper fame) and surviving bomb blasts, ambushes, and bloody battles. After enduring what most people could never imagine, the Purple Heart recipient came home to Los Angeles . Tragically, his struggles have since continued on the home front 18 years later.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

UPS hiring 8,000 employees at Los Angeles job fairs this weekend

Delivery company UPS is hiring around 8,000 seasonal employees at job fairs taking place in Los Angeles this weekend. The company is ramping up hiring efforts across the nation in anticipation of the holiday shopping season. In-person Los Angeles-area job fairs will take place this Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. Those unable to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
SFGate

The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths

At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.
CALIFORNIA STATE
97X

California Woman Driving On 3 Wheels Confronted By Civillian

A motorist driving on the 405 Freeway in Orange County was captured on video driving down the interstate with her tailgate wide open and a missing passenger-side front tire. “Rather dangerous situation happening here on the 405, tailgate open. There’s no tailgate party going on in sight,” Instagram user Chad Towersey, who captured the video.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
seniorresource.com

Nursing Homes Near Los Angeles: Top 10 Highest-Rated

Knowledge is power, and here at SeniorResource.com, we believe that wholeheartedly! But we also understand the value of time. Nobody wants to spend hours combing the internet for answers. If you’re looking for nursing homes near Los Angeles, you’re already in the right place! No need to do another Google search because we’ve done your homework for you. We’ve scoured Los Angeles for the best senior care options. Here’s our top 10 list of the highest-rated nursing homes near Los Angeles!
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy