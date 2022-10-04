Sunbelt Business Brokers of the Carolinas Announces Sale of American Chillers and Cooling Tower Systems

Read full article on original website
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
QSR Web
Bojangles to implement Genesis redesign in 25 South Carolina stores
Bojangles will modernize more than 20 of its restaurants in the Columbia, South Carolina market, according to a press release. The remodels are part of Bojangles' ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current customer demands. "We are excited to upgrade Bojangles restaurants in Columbia,...
Soda City Biz WIRE
SSOE Group Announces Appointment of Robby Aull to its Board of Directors
COLUMBIA, South Carolinav - SSOE Group (www.ssoe.com), an internationally ranked architecture and engineering firm, is proud to announce the appointment of Robby Aull, AIA, ACHA to its Board of Directors. Robby's appointment to the Board of Directors follows SSOE’s 2021 acquisition of Stevens & Wilkinson. The acquisition broadened the firm’s...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Experienced litigator joins Richardson Thomas
COLUMBIA, SC – Amy L.B. Hill, a highly experienced attorney who’s practiced for more than 20 years in South Carolina, has joined Richardson Thomas. She will work in the firm’s Columbia office. Hill’s practice will focus on business and commercial litigation and financial disputes. She represents clients...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Wingard’s Market Hosts Tatanka Bison Tour
Lexington, SC –Wingard’s Market hosts it’s Tatanka Bison Ranch Tour, led by Wingard’s Naturalist Zach Steinhauser. The Tatanka Bison Tour takes place Sunday, October 16th at 1:00 pm in York, SC. Members of the tour will join Captain Zach as they visit Tatanka Bison Ranch, where guests will learn the history of the bison herd, how to manage a bison herd, and experience the bison thunder across pastures from ranch owner Fred Ilse.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Serve & Connect holds 14th Greg’s Groceries Packing Event on Oct. 6
Columbia, SC – Serve & Connect will host its 14th Greg’s Groceries Packing Day on Oct. 6, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walmart on Forest Drive in Columbia, SC. Greg’s Groceries, the signature initiative of the nonprofit’s Compassionate Acts Program, provides thousands of boxes of non-perishable food to individuals and families in need. The community-impact event is sponsored by Walmart, a Serve & Connect national brand partner, and Americans for Prosperity.
Chapin Commons is growing: Here's what to expect
CHAPIN, S.C. — New options will be popping up along Columbia Avenue in Chapin Commons in the next few months. You can see the shell of new beginnings across the street from Chapin High School, but not the whole picture. That's about to change. "We got construction gearing right...
live5news.com
$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Cayce Police Department Unveils First-in-State E-Car Policing Initiative
CAYCE, SC –The Cayce Police Department is set to be the first police department in the state to unveil their e-car policing initiative on October 7 at 9:00 AM at the Lexington Two Innovation Center, located at 509 Bulldog Blvd. in Cayce. Guest Speakers:. Mayor Elise Partin, City of...
WJCL
Reba McEntire extends tour dates and is coming to Columbia, South Carolina
Reba McEntire is extending her "Reba: Live In Concert" tour and will make a stop in South Carolina. The Palmetto State concert will be on March 10 at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. McEntire recently announced 14 additional dates set for spring of 2023, featuring special guests Terri Clark...
More money coming for people in rural areas without internet
EASTOVER, S.C. — Officials say South Carolina is making progress on expanding rural broadband access. According to state leaders, the plan is to distribute another $180 million by the end of the year to get more internet access to homes in rural areas. The $180 million is part of...
South Carolina man left $300K lottery ticket unscratched in car for 2 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina man did not realize he was driving around with an unscratched $300,000 winning ticket until he discovered it in his console two days later. The man, who lives in the Midlands area of the state, bought a $10 scratch-off in the $300,000 Fun Fortune game, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.
wach.com
'It was the biggest surprise of my life:' $1M Midlands winner reacts to winning ticket
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — On her lunch hour, a Midlands woman cashed in a lottery ticket worth $1 million. She bought the ticket at the King Fuel on Two Notch Rd. in Columbia on her way to work, but waited until she got to her desk to scratch it.
abccolumbia.com
Prisma Health expands with new facility in Lexington
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health is now accepting appointments at its new Lexington facility. The 24,000 square-foot office building at 5336 Sunset Blvd will hold 36 exam rooms for internal medicine, cardiology and obstetrics/gynecology practices. Prisma Health Internal Medicine will open on Oct. 10. Physicians at this department will...
Traffic slowed on Highway 1 near Lugoff after collision between tractor-trailer, power line
LUGOFF, S.C. — A collision on Highway 1 near Lugoff is blocking traffic Thursday afternoon. The collision is on U.S. Highway 1 South near Highway 34. While the details of what led up to the incident haven't been released, pictures posted online show a tractor-trailer with fallen electrical lines on it. A power pole nearby was also on the ground.
USC Gamecock
South Carolina Black Pride brings awareness to Columbia community
People regularly question Darius Jones, the president and CEO of South Carolina Black Pride, why the Black pride movement exists separate from statewide LGBTQIA+ communities. His answer: Black pride is important and distinctively different from the greater LGBTQIA+ community's pride. That is why, for the past 16 years, S.C. Black...
The Post and Courier
70-foot-tall oak tree crashes through Columbia musicians' house during Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA — Roger Caughman was suspicious of the position of the tire swing in his backyard. The swing that normally swayed at least a foot above the grass from the sturdy behemoth of an oak tree was now resting on the ground. He thought maybe the rope had come...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Relic Room lecture to explain how soldiers were trained for the war in Vietnam
COLUMBIA, S.C. – One of the things America has done particularly well through its history is turn civilians into soldiers. In World War II, for instance, the U.S. Army went from fewer than 188,000 active-duty members to 8.3 million soldiers who swept victoriously across battlefields around the globe. Vietnam...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Army General Joins Boyer Construction
Columbia, SC – Boyer Commercial Construction, Inc. announced today that Brigadier General (Retired) Charles J. Masaracchia has joined Boyer Construction as Director of Organizational Development. Masaracchia, 52, retired from the United States Army on October 1, 2022 after 30 years of distinguished service as an officer in the United...
wach.com
"I want to buy a house and a car": Midlands woman wins the lottery on her day off
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — On her day off, a Midlands woman played the South Carolina Education Lottery and won $200,000. “Wow!” was her reaction to the win. For fun, she says she dropped by the Neel Mart on the Paxville Hwy. in Manning and picked out the $5 Payday Bonus Play scratch-off that won her the game’s top prize.
blufftontoday.com
Private island owned by Alex Murdaugh and suspected drug smuggler for sale in SC
A Beaufort County island co-owned by disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh and a deceased drug-smuggling suspect is up for sale, pending court approval. Jailed in Richland County and facing more than 90 criminal charges and 11 lawsuits, Murdaugh has had his assets placed under...
