ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

Sunbelt Business Brokers of the Carolinas Announces Sale of American Chillers and Cooling Tower Systems

By Soda City Biz Wire
Soda City Biz WIRE
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
QSR Web

Bojangles to implement Genesis redesign in 25 South Carolina stores

Bojangles will modernize more than 20 of its restaurants in the Columbia, South Carolina market, according to a press release. The remodels are part of Bojangles' ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current customer demands. "We are excited to upgrade Bojangles restaurants in Columbia,...
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

SSOE Group Announces Appointment of Robby Aull to its Board of Directors

COLUMBIA, South Carolinav - SSOE Group (www.ssoe.com), an internationally ranked architecture and engineering firm, is proud to announce the appointment of Robby Aull, AIA, ACHA to its Board of Directors. Robby's appointment to the Board of Directors follows SSOE’s 2021 acquisition of Stevens & Wilkinson. The acquisition broadened the firm’s...
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Experienced litigator joins Richardson Thomas

COLUMBIA, SC – Amy L.B. Hill, a highly experienced attorney who’s practiced for more than 20 years in South Carolina, has joined Richardson Thomas. She will work in the firm’s Columbia office. Hill’s practice will focus on business and commercial litigation and financial disputes. She represents clients...
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Wingard’s Market Hosts Tatanka Bison Tour

Lexington, SC –Wingard’s Market hosts it’s Tatanka Bison Ranch Tour, led by Wingard’s Naturalist Zach Steinhauser. The Tatanka Bison Tour takes place Sunday, October 16th at 1:00 pm in York, SC. Members of the tour will join Captain Zach as they visit Tatanka Bison Ranch, where guests will learn the history of the bison herd, how to manage a bison herd, and experience the bison thunder across pastures from ranch owner Fred Ilse.
YORK, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Columbia, SC
City
Columbia, SC
West Columbia, SC
Business
State
South Carolina State
Soda City Biz WIRE

Serve & Connect holds 14th Greg’s Groceries Packing Event on Oct. 6

Columbia, SC – Serve & Connect will host its 14th Greg’s Groceries Packing Day on Oct. 6, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walmart on Forest Drive in Columbia, SC. Greg’s Groceries, the signature initiative of the nonprofit’s Compassionate Acts Program, provides thousands of boxes of non-perishable food to individuals and families in need. The community-impact event is sponsored by Walmart, a Serve & Connect national brand partner, and Americans for Prosperity.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Chapin Commons is growing: Here's what to expect

CHAPIN, S.C. — New options will be popping up along Columbia Avenue in Chapin Commons in the next few months. You can see the shell of new beginnings across the street from Chapin High School, but not the whole picture. That's about to change. "We got construction gearing right...
CHAPIN, SC
live5news.com

$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
ORANGEBURG, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Cayce Police Department Unveils First-in-State E-Car Policing Initiative

CAYCE, SC –The Cayce Police Department is set to be the first police department in the state to unveil their e-car policing initiative on October 7 at 9:00 AM at the Lexington Two Innovation Center, located at 509 Bulldog Blvd. in Cayce. Guest Speakers:. Mayor Elise Partin, City of...
CAYCE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katherine Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brokers#Mergers And Acquisitions#Business Industry#Linus Business#American Chillers Llc
abccolumbia.com

Prisma Health expands with new facility in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health is now accepting appointments at its new Lexington facility. The 24,000 square-foot office building at 5336 Sunset Blvd will hold 36 exam rooms for internal medicine, cardiology and obstetrics/gynecology practices. Prisma Health Internal Medicine will open on Oct. 10. Physicians at this department will...
LEXINGTON, SC
USC Gamecock

South Carolina Black Pride brings awareness to Columbia community

People regularly question Darius Jones, the president and CEO of South Carolina Black Pride, why the Black pride movement exists separate from statewide LGBTQIA+ communities. His answer: Black pride is important and distinctively different from the greater LGBTQIA+ community's pride. That is why, for the past 16 years, S.C. Black...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Soda City Biz WIRE

Army General Joins Boyer Construction

Columbia, SC – Boyer Commercial Construction, Inc. announced today that Brigadier General (Retired) Charles J. Masaracchia has joined Boyer Construction as Director of Organizational Development. Masaracchia, 52, retired from the United States Army on October 1, 2022 after 30 years of distinguished service as an officer in the United...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy