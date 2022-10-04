NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A young man is on the run after allegedly shooting a 16-year-old inside a convenience store in late September. Metro Nashville Police Violent Crimes detectives said the suspect was seen entering the Z-Mart at 2610 Clarksville Pike just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 28 with a handgun in his waistband. He was then seen getting into an argument with a 16-year-old inside the store and shooting him.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO