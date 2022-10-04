Their offense came alive for an extra-innings victory, but the Brewers were still eliminated

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Christian Yelich gets brutally honest after Phillies knock Brewers out of playoff contention
The Milwaukee Brewers were officially eliminated from MLB playoff contention on Monday. They had been chasing the Philadelphia Phillies for the third NL Wild Card spot but ultimately fell just short. Brewers OF Christin Yelich got brutally honest on Milwaukee’s elimination, per Fuzzy and Adam McCalvy on Twitter. “Each...
FOX Sports
Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
theScore
Brewers' Counsell: Hader trade not an excuse for missing playoffs
The Milwaukee Brewers have missed the postseason for the first time since 2017 despite posting the best record through 50 games in franchise history - and some observers think they know why. Milwaukee was eliminated from postseason contention Monday, and many have pointed to the trade that sent All-Star closer...
Brewers fan goes all out for foul ball on final day of MLB regular season
A fan at American Family Field did everything he could to reach a foul ball during the Milwaukee Brewers' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rojas, Carroll HR, D-Backs win; Brews' Burnes tops NL in Ks
Josh Rojas and Corbin Carroll hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 Wednesday to close out the season.
tigerdroppings.com
Brewers Fan Dives Down Over Multiple Rows For Foul Ball
That's gonna leave a mark. This Milwaukee Brewers fan put in some serious effort in the team's final game against the Diamondbacks for a mere foul ball...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Lose 3rd Consecutive Game To Rockies
The Los Angeles Dodgers fell 5-2 to the Colorado Rockies, extending their losing streak to three games heading into the final day of the 2022 regular season. The Rockies had previously made MLB history as the first team with back-to-back victories against a 110-win team. Julio Urías allowed two solo...
Yardbarker
Cards pull out 10-inning win as Pirates take loss No. 100
Juan Yepez's RBI single in the top of the 10th inning gave the visiting St. Louis Cardinals an 8-7 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday, sending the Pirates to their 100th loss. With one out in the 10th inning, Yepez lined a single to right-center off Chase De Jong (6-3) to drive in automatic runner Ben DeLuzio.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pirates finish season with 5-3 win over Cardinals
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The chants for Albert Pujols began in earnest in the eighth inning, with most of the red-clad fans inside PNC Park yearning for one last regular season at bat for the St. Louis Cardinals slugger.Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol heard them. And ignored them."I think (Pujols) delivered what he needed to deliver over the last 162 (games)," Marmol said with a laugh about the future Hall of Fame slugger, who became one of four players in Major League history to reach 700 home runs behind a memorable second-half surge.It was a surge that coincided with St. Louis' push...
brewcrewball.com
Game #162: Milwaukee Brewers (86-75) vs Arizona Diamondbacks (73-88)
The Brewers will go for a season-ending sweep against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday afternoon as Corbin Burnes takes on Merrill Kelly. After the Brewers were officially eliminated Monday night due to a Phillies’ victory, they took game two against Arizona while the Astros nearly no-hit Philadelphia. While Milwaukee trails...
Comments / 0