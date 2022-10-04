Read full article on original website
Daniel Cormier: Just Because A Fight With Brock Lesnar In WWE Makes Sense, Doesn't Mean It'll Happen
Daniel Cormier talks about potentially crossing paths with Brock Lesnar in WWE. Daniel Cormier is going to referee inside the Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules as Seth Rollins battles Matt Riddle. Now that the door is open for Daniel Cormier to do more with WWE, fans began to wonder whether or not WWE could host a match between Cormier and Brock Lesnar. Cormier and Lesnar have a history with one another, having a brief confrontation in the octagon at UFC 226 following Daniel Cormier's KO victory over Stipe Miocic.
MMA Fighting
Invicta FC signs prospect Elisandra Ferreira, fighter who lost recent controversial title bout in Calgary
Elisandra Ferreira is the newest addition to the Invicta FC atomweight division, the company announced Tuesday. A date and opponent for her promotional debut is yet to be decided, Ferreira told MMA Fighting. “I think I’ll probably make my debut on the December card,” Ferreira said. Ferreira has...
Yardbarker
Fight Facts: Bellator 286 ‘Pitbull vs. Borics’
Fight Facts is a breakdown of all of the interesting information and cage curiosities on every card, with some puns, references and portmanteaus to keep things fun. These deep stat dives delve into the numbers, providing historical context and telling the stories behind those numbers. * * *. TOTAL NUMBER...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Bo Nickal talks UFC debut, ‘If I’m on the prelims, I’ll retire’
It takes a lifetime of hard work and wrestling accomplishment to become an overnight sensation, but Bo Nickal is taking the MMA world by storm. Two effortless finish wins on “Contenders Series” have fans very excited about the Middleweight’s championship potential, but some have cautioned that too quick a rise could backfire.
Video: Can Mackenzie Dern still meet early expectations to become a UFC champion?
Mackenzie Dern entered the UFC as a highly-touted prospect due to her elite BJJ skills, and along with her arrival in 2018 came a lofty projection. Dern’s fifth professional MMA fight was her UFC debut. That alone speaks to the expectations of her career trajectory. She received early comparisons to UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey largely due to their grappling backgrounds, but being mentioned along with the former bantamweight champion suggests that a UFC title would also be in Dern’s near future.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Tito Ortiz predicts ‘rude awakening’ for Jake Paul in Anderson Silva boxing match
Jake Paul has very carefully and successfully managed his professional boxing career. He rose through the ranks in a unique fashion, moving from fellow social media stars to professional athletes to actual MMA fighters. Even the MMA fighters were carefully selected, as Paul took out both Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley — a pair of wrestlers closer to the end of their athletic careers than the start.
Video: Is Bo Nickal's UFC debut opponent the right matchup?
Just two days after his second Dana White’s Contender Series appearance, Bo Nickal had his UFC debut set. In his first fight with the promotion, the decorated collegiate-wrestler-turned-highly-touted MMA prospect will meet Jamie Pickett at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The bout will...
Saraya Gets Physical In A Wrestling Ring For The First Time Since 2017 On 10/5 AEW Dynamite
Saraya has gotten physical in a wrestling ring for the first time since 2017. After being in the promotion for only two weeks, Saraya threw punches at Britt Baker and delivered a super kick to Rebel following a six woman tag team match on Dynamite. The former Paige first debuted...
Jade Cargill: It'd Be A Total Disrespect To Go After The World Title, I'm Making My Title Mean More
Jade Cargill is biding her time before she decides to become the AEW Women's World Champion and in the meantime, she is making her championship belt mean more. Jade Cargill is 38-0 in AEW. She is also the first and only AEW TBS Champion as her legacy continues to build, a match for the World Championship seems inevitable. For now, she is happy biding her time and building her legacy but when the time comes, Jade plans on owning the division and shutting it down.
MMAmania.com
Thiago Santos explains jump to PFL from UFC: ‘The purse is financially better for me’
Thiago Santos is ready to make the big bucks in his last run at a mixed martial arts (MMA) title. The one-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight title challenger departed his long-time fighting home last month (Sept. 2022). In doing so, he immediately signed a deal with Professional Fighters League (PFL), where he’s now set to compete in the 2023 season.
Bray Wyatt, Sammy Guevara, Daniel Cormier-WWE, More | The List & Ya Boy 10/5/22
Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van discuss the week of news for October 5, 2022!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic Greens' AG1!...
Aspen Ladd issues statement after signing on with PFL: “I look forward to testing myself against the best women’s featherweights in the world”
Aspen Ladd has issued a statement after signing on with PFL. Ladd, 27, was recently released from the UFC roster after a seven-fight run with the promotion. The Californian had her struggles making weight as a UFC bantamweight and had lost her 2 most recent fights against Raquel Pennington (14-8 MMA) in April of this year, and Norma Dumont (8-2 MMA) in October of last year.
Daniel Cormier Says Seth Rollins Approached Him About Being Fight Pit Referee At WWE Extreme Rules
Though he may not use the moniker anymore, Seth Rollins continues to be "The Architect." On Saturday, October 8, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier will be the guest referee for Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle's Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion made his first WWE appearance on the October 3 episode of Raw, encouraging both men to keep it clean and train smart until Saturday's event.
A New Era..Again ! WWE NXT 10/4/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss the new era of NXT, kicking off tonight! Including:. -Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons, and Zoey Stark vs. Toxic Attraction. -Pretty Deadly give a State of the Common Wealth address. -Andre Chase vs. Von Wagner. ...and more! 90 minutes of review. 30 of silliness....
Andrade El Idolo Says He Wants More From Current AEW Run, Has Not Been in Contact With Triple H
Andrade Talks about wanting more from his AEW career. Andrade made his AEW Debut on June 4, 2022, paired with Vickie Guerrero as his manager. A year on, Andrade is currently the head of the faction Andrade Family Office and a part of a tag team with former ROH World Heavyweight Champion RUSH as a part of the tag team La Faccion Ingobernable. Despite his involvement in AEW Programming, he recently spoke about his dissatisfaction with his run in the company.
Khamzat Chimaev’s Manager Debunks Reports Of UFC Star Being Stuck In Russia
Contrary to reports, Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t have any travel restrictions, says his manager Majdi Shammas. On Tuesday, Combate would report that the UFC Welterweight star was unable to leave Russia after having his passport seized by authorities. According to the outlet, Chimaev was supposed to fly to Brazil to catch a film premiere on BJJ legend Fernando Terere. However, those plans went south when Russia came recruiting soldiers for the ongoing war against Ukraine.
mmanews.com
Kayla Harrison Reacts To The PFL Adding Aspen Ladd
Two-time PFL women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison has given her first thoughts on the PFL signing former UFC fighter Aspen Ladd. The PFL signed Ladd just days after the UFC parted ways with the female fighter following her recent weight miss ahead of UFC Vegas 60. She was to face Sara McMann in a bantamweight matchup before weighing in two pounds over the limit, forcing the UFC to cancel the fight.
Tony Khan Confirms AEW Will Continue Holding Media Scrums Despite The Fallout Of All Out 2022
AEW will continue to hold media scrums. AEW post-show media scrums have become a staple of their pay-per-view evenings. following their most recent pay-per-view, All Out, the media scrum was a major focal point as CM Punk, who had just won the world title, aired his grievances with The Elite's Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson while discussing his issues with Colt Cabana. Following his comments at the scrum, there was a backstage altercation between all parties, and multiple suspensions were handed out when all was said and done.
Tony Khan Announces That Andrade El Idolo vs. 10's AEW Rampage Match Is Off, Replacement Match Set
Changes are being made to Friday's Rampage lineup. In a new tweet sent out by AEW owner Tony Khan earlier this afternoon, it was revealed that Friday's scheduled AEW career vs. mask match between Andrade El Idolo and 10 has been canceled. Although a reason was not given by Khan, he did announce that Dark Order will now take on Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships in a replacement match.
Andrade El Idolo Says Sammy Guevara Complained He Hit Too Hard, Sammy Guevara Responds
Andrade El Idolo speaks on his AEW Run & Rumors. Andrade Signed to All Elite Wrestling on the June 4, 2021 edition of Dynamite with much anticipation, being first paired with Vickie Guerrero in AEW, as well as challenging then AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega in a losing effort to a match on AAA's magnum show, TripleMania 29. Despite the bright start, Andrade spoke about his recent run with the Company, as well as some of the backstage conundrums that have entailed.
