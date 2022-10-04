ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Soda City Biz WIRE

Army General Joins Boyer Construction

Columbia, SC – Boyer Commercial Construction, Inc. announced today that Brigadier General (Retired) Charles J. Masaracchia has joined Boyer Construction as Director of Organizational Development. Masaracchia, 52, retired from the United States Army on October 1, 2022 after 30 years of distinguished service as an officer in the United...
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Experienced litigator joins Richardson Thomas

COLUMBIA, SC – Amy L.B. Hill, a highly experienced attorney who’s practiced for more than 20 years in South Carolina, has joined Richardson Thomas. She will work in the firm’s Columbia office. Hill’s practice will focus on business and commercial litigation and financial disputes. She represents clients...
COLUMBIA, SC
QSR Web

Bojangles to implement Genesis redesign in 25 South Carolina stores

Bojangles will modernize more than 20 of its restaurants in the Columbia, South Carolina market, according to a press release. The remodels are part of Bojangles' ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current customer demands. "We are excited to upgrade Bojangles restaurants in Columbia,...
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Wingard’s Market Hosts Tatanka Bison Tour

Lexington, SC –Wingard’s Market hosts it’s Tatanka Bison Ranch Tour, led by Wingard’s Naturalist Zach Steinhauser. The Tatanka Bison Tour takes place Sunday, October 16th at 1:00 pm in York, SC. Members of the tour will join Captain Zach as they visit Tatanka Bison Ranch, where guests will learn the history of the bison herd, how to manage a bison herd, and experience the bison thunder across pastures from ranch owner Fred Ilse.
YORK, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
State
Louisiana State
City
Columbia, SC
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Witnesses Knocking on Doors Again

Columbia Jehovah’s Witnesses Return to Door-to-Door Ministry After 30-month Pandemic Pause. Over 2,800 of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Columbia area will resume their trademark. door-to-door ministry beginning September 1 when a two-and-half-year suspension of the. work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

School ‘swatting’ prank spares Aiken County but sweeps S.C.

AIKEN, S.C. - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an outbreak of hoax school threats that swept the state on Wednesday. While the hoaxes affected many districts, the largest South Carolina district in the CSRA – Aiken County Public Schools – was spared by the pranksters.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Cayce Police Department Unveils First-in-State E-Car Policing Initiative

CAYCE, SC –The Cayce Police Department is set to be the first police department in the state to unveil their e-car policing initiative on October 7 at 9:00 AM at the Lexington Two Innovation Center, located at 509 Bulldog Blvd. in Cayce. Guest Speakers:. Mayor Elise Partin, City of...
CAYCE, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Serve & Connect holds 14th Greg’s Groceries Packing Event on Oct. 6

Columbia, SC – Serve & Connect will host its 14th Greg’s Groceries Packing Day on Oct. 6, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walmart on Forest Drive in Columbia, SC. Greg’s Groceries, the signature initiative of the nonprofit’s Compassionate Acts Program, provides thousands of boxes of non-perishable food to individuals and families in need. The community-impact event is sponsored by Walmart, a Serve & Connect national brand partner, and Americans for Prosperity.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Howe
USC Gamecock

South Carolina Black Pride brings awareness to Columbia community

People regularly question Darius Jones, the president and CEO of South Carolina Black Pride, why the Black pride movement exists separate from statewide LGBTQIA+ communities. His answer: Black pride is important and distinctively different from the greater LGBTQIA+ community's pride. That is why, for the past 16 years, S.C. Black...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Mayor Rickenmann announces 20th annual Isabel Law Breakfast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The mayor of Columbia announced details for his campaign against breast cancer with the 20th annual Isabel Law Breakfast. Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and city leaders will be serving the community breakfast this Friday, October 7 at the Boyd Plaza from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tickets are $10 and Mayor Rickenmann is hoping to raise $50,000 to purchase a prone stereotactic unit for Prisma Health.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

McMaster, Clyburn say more than 100,000 SC homes added to broadband access

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Just one year into South Carolina’s nearly $480 million effort to increase the number of families with access to broadband internet, more than 100,000 homes have been brought online. Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn made the announcement in...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Vietnam War#Cold War#The U S Army#Communists
live5news.com

$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Florida family evacuates home, moves to Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter community is rallying around a family who has lost everything to Hurricane Ian. Aimee Boots and her family were already planning to move from their home in Pine Island, Florida to Sumter when Hurricane Ian forced them out earlier than expected. "If I don’t...
SUMTER, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

SSOE Group Announces Appointment of Robby Aull to its Board of Directors

COLUMBIA, South Carolinav - SSOE Group (www.ssoe.com), an internationally ranked architecture and engineering firm, is proud to announce the appointment of Robby Aull, AIA, ACHA to its Board of Directors. Robby's appointment to the Board of Directors follows SSOE’s 2021 acquisition of Stevens & Wilkinson. The acquisition broadened the firm’s...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: Lawyer challenges medical garnishment, finds programs predatory

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is one of six hospitals across the region taking money from South Carolinians’ paychecks or tax refunds to settle a medical debt. The I-TEAM found two programs that allow medical garnishments. We also found a pattern of people not being warned or told...
AUGUSTA, GA
News19 WLTX

Birnie Hope Center to undergo expansion

SUMTER, S.C. — The Birnie Hope Center is one of three community centers in Sumter. Right now, there are only 20 parking spots available. Soon, that will change after the City Council authorized a contract for the improvements project. Shelley Kile is the communications and tourism director for the...
SUMTER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy