Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
Soda City Biz WIRE
Army General Joins Boyer Construction
Columbia, SC – Boyer Commercial Construction, Inc. announced today that Brigadier General (Retired) Charles J. Masaracchia has joined Boyer Construction as Director of Organizational Development. Masaracchia, 52, retired from the United States Army on October 1, 2022 after 30 years of distinguished service as an officer in the United...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Experienced litigator joins Richardson Thomas
COLUMBIA, SC – Amy L.B. Hill, a highly experienced attorney who’s practiced for more than 20 years in South Carolina, has joined Richardson Thomas. She will work in the firm’s Columbia office. Hill’s practice will focus on business and commercial litigation and financial disputes. She represents clients...
QSR Web
Bojangles to implement Genesis redesign in 25 South Carolina stores
Bojangles will modernize more than 20 of its restaurants in the Columbia, South Carolina market, according to a press release. The remodels are part of Bojangles' ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current customer demands. "We are excited to upgrade Bojangles restaurants in Columbia,...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Wingard’s Market Hosts Tatanka Bison Tour
Lexington, SC –Wingard’s Market hosts it’s Tatanka Bison Ranch Tour, led by Wingard’s Naturalist Zach Steinhauser. The Tatanka Bison Tour takes place Sunday, October 16th at 1:00 pm in York, SC. Members of the tour will join Captain Zach as they visit Tatanka Bison Ranch, where guests will learn the history of the bison herd, how to manage a bison herd, and experience the bison thunder across pastures from ranch owner Fred Ilse.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Witnesses Knocking on Doors Again
Columbia Jehovah’s Witnesses Return to Door-to-Door Ministry After 30-month Pandemic Pause. Over 2,800 of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Columbia area will resume their trademark. door-to-door ministry beginning September 1 when a two-and-half-year suspension of the. work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring...
WRDW-TV
School ‘swatting’ prank spares Aiken County but sweeps S.C.
AIKEN, S.C. - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an outbreak of hoax school threats that swept the state on Wednesday. While the hoaxes affected many districts, the largest South Carolina district in the CSRA – Aiken County Public Schools – was spared by the pranksters.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Cayce Police Department Unveils First-in-State E-Car Policing Initiative
CAYCE, SC –The Cayce Police Department is set to be the first police department in the state to unveil their e-car policing initiative on October 7 at 9:00 AM at the Lexington Two Innovation Center, located at 509 Bulldog Blvd. in Cayce. Guest Speakers:. Mayor Elise Partin, City of...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Serve & Connect holds 14th Greg’s Groceries Packing Event on Oct. 6
Columbia, SC – Serve & Connect will host its 14th Greg’s Groceries Packing Day on Oct. 6, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walmart on Forest Drive in Columbia, SC. Greg’s Groceries, the signature initiative of the nonprofit’s Compassionate Acts Program, provides thousands of boxes of non-perishable food to individuals and families in need. The community-impact event is sponsored by Walmart, a Serve & Connect national brand partner, and Americans for Prosperity.
RELATED PEOPLE
Day of school threats, hoaxes plagues South Carolina schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Local, state, and federal law enforcement are investigating after they say a social media challenge led to threats and disruptions at schools across South Carolina Wednesday. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the hoax that he dealt with appears to have started on TikTok, where he...
USC Gamecock
South Carolina Black Pride brings awareness to Columbia community
People regularly question Darius Jones, the president and CEO of South Carolina Black Pride, why the Black pride movement exists separate from statewide LGBTQIA+ communities. His answer: Black pride is important and distinctively different from the greater LGBTQIA+ community's pride. That is why, for the past 16 years, S.C. Black...
abccolumbia.com
Mayor Rickenmann announces 20th annual Isabel Law Breakfast
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The mayor of Columbia announced details for his campaign against breast cancer with the 20th annual Isabel Law Breakfast. Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and city leaders will be serving the community breakfast this Friday, October 7 at the Boyd Plaza from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tickets are $10 and Mayor Rickenmann is hoping to raise $50,000 to purchase a prone stereotactic unit for Prisma Health.
live5news.com
McMaster, Clyburn say more than 100,000 SC homes added to broadband access
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Just one year into South Carolina’s nearly $480 million effort to increase the number of families with access to broadband internet, more than 100,000 homes have been brought online. Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn made the announcement in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hoax school shooting calls made nationwide, including South Carolina, deputies say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Two Lancaster County schools are being checked out by deputies after reports of a shooter on campus Wednesday, but officials say there appear to be no signs of a shooting. Several other agencies also say this appears to be part of a larger trend of likely hoax calls.
live5news.com
$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
Florida family evacuates home, moves to Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter community is rallying around a family who has lost everything to Hurricane Ian. Aimee Boots and her family were already planning to move from their home in Pine Island, Florida to Sumter when Hurricane Ian forced them out earlier than expected. "If I don’t...
Soda City Biz WIRE
SSOE Group Announces Appointment of Robby Aull to its Board of Directors
COLUMBIA, South Carolinav - SSOE Group (www.ssoe.com), an internationally ranked architecture and engineering firm, is proud to announce the appointment of Robby Aull, AIA, ACHA to its Board of Directors. Robby's appointment to the Board of Directors follows SSOE’s 2021 acquisition of Stevens & Wilkinson. The acquisition broadened the firm’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Lawyer challenges medical garnishment, finds programs predatory
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is one of six hospitals across the region taking money from South Carolinians’ paychecks or tax refunds to settle a medical debt. The I-TEAM found two programs that allow medical garnishments. We also found a pattern of people not being warned or told...
Birnie Hope Center to undergo expansion
SUMTER, S.C. — The Birnie Hope Center is one of three community centers in Sumter. Right now, there are only 20 parking spots available. Soon, that will change after the City Council authorized a contract for the improvements project. Shelley Kile is the communications and tourism director for the...
WYFF4.com
3 caregivers arrested after victim dies of 'chronic neglect' in South Carolina, SLED says
SALUDA, S.C. — Three people have been charged in connection with the death of a person who was in their care, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Kelle Nicole Bedenbaugh, 40, Brett Allen Burkett, 27, and Pam Fulmer Burkett, 62, all of Saluda, South Carolina, are charged with neglect resulting in death.
Comments / 1