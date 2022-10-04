Read full article on original website
Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
If Liverpool want to cancel the apocalypse at any time this season, today would be a super-duper time to start. Unfortunately, Arsenal are flying high at the moment, and a victory today would put the gunners back at the top of the table. Alternatively, a win would take the Reds up to 7th in the table, but just three points off the Top 4. It’s already a long way back toward the top, but getting back in the winning habit will be necessary if the Reds want to salvage this season.
Sunday football open thread
Happy Sunday, Spurs fans! Yesterday was a rough day for the Tottenham Hotspur family, but the match against Brighton ended up being a solid away win. Those are tough to come by in the Premier League, so we’ll take it. There are more matches today, and a few of...
Everton vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United returns to Premier League action on Sunday evening, making the short trip to Merseyside to face Frank Lampard’s Everton at Goodison Park. United will be buoyed by their recent triumph in the Europa League on Thursday night, as a brace from Marcus Rashford and a goal from Anthony Martial ensured we took all three points against Omonia over in Cyprus.
Virgil Van Dijk Looking Forward To Upcoming Trip To Glasgow
When Liverpool travel to Glasgow on Wednesday for their Champions League match against Rangers, it will mark the first time Virgil van Dijk has been back to the city since he left Celtic to join Southampton in 2015. Glasgow was the first place van Dijk played outside of his native Netherlands, and he is excited to make a return to the city where he started his journey to becoming one of the best defenders in the Premier League.
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Get ready for another difficult top-four battle
There is no time to pause and reflect over the next two months, as it is a sprint to the World Cup for Tottenham Hotspur and the rest of the Premier League. Maybe there is a silver lining as the club cannot wallow on consecutive poor performances against Arsenal and Eintracht Frankfurt, but Antonio Conte will not be having uninterrupted full-week trainings anytime soon.
Lampard identifies where Iwobi can do more
Few players in the entire Premier League have had as remarkable a turnaround in 2022 as Alex Iwobi. Ever since Frank Lampard joined Everton right at the end of the January transfer window, the Nigerian international has been excellent wherever the manager has placed him on the pitch. It’s not...
Everton vs Manchester United - Match Preview | Can the Toffees maintain unbeaten run?
Upwardly mobile Everton chase a third successive Premier League win when they take on Manchester United at Goodison Park on Sunday. Last weekend’s win at Southampton was just their second league victory on the road in 2022, but it was enough to extend their unbeaten run to six games and put the top eight within sight.
Bournemouth vs Leicester City Preview and Prediction: Which club seizes momentum?
BOU Form - LDWDD. TV: Peacock (USA), BT Sport Score - Studio Updates Only (UK) Both Leicester City and Bournemouth are experiencing their best runs of form since the start of the league campaign. For Leicester, this meant getting their first win of the season. The Foxes had an offensive explosion and battered Nottingham Forest for a dominate 4-0 victory.
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Southampton
Pep Guardiola threw the old okie[doke at me and set up the squad in a 4-2-4 formation against Copenhagen. It obviously worked stunningly against the Danish champion, but I expect Manchester City to return to their usual 4-3-3 against Southampton. Pep could use this game for some experimentation. He’s paired...
Match Report: AFC Bournemouth 2 - 1 Leicester City
Leicester City came from ahead to fall to Bournemouth by a score of 2-1 on the south coast on Saturday afternoon. Patson Daka gave the Foxes the lead after just ten minutes, but the Cherries responded with two goals in four minutes in the second period to doom City to their (approximately) ten millionth away defeat on the trot.
Five Things From A Late Loss At QPR
A loss which bookended a frantic six days that contained a win, a draw and this defeat against QPR. On the surface of it, the performance and result were a disappointment. This fixture would always be a tough ask with QPR themselves flying high, but this was a game too far for some.
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Thuram linked, Dele Alli praise, Tarkowski speaks
Everton Under-21s midfielder Luke Butterfield signs new deal. [EFC]. “He [Dele Alli] will be more productive in the upcoming matches and will contribute a lot to us. Those who criticise him will be ashamed for they are making a big mistake...they even forget that he’s just come out of injury. I trust him and he trusts me too. Very soon we’ll all be having a standing ovation for Dele Alli. I promise that,” says Besiktas manager Valérien Ismaël. [Inside Futbol via Fotomac]
Fabinho Sees Arsenal Match As Opportunity
On Sunday, Liverpool head down to London to take on the current league leaders Arsenal. The Reds are not in a good moment, suffering of their worst starts to a season in years. The difficulties start with several key injuries, but that is not the whole story. The team looks lost on the pitch at times, frequently conceding the first goal in games and lacking their usual cutting edge in front of goal.
View From The Enemy: Q&A With An Arsenal Fan
We sat down with Aaron from the Short Fuse to ask about Arsenal’s season so far. I answered his questions here. TLO: Decent start to the season for Arsenal. Are Arsenal fully back? What’s the key to the good start?. TSF: I think Arsenal are fully back and...
Team News: Fitness Update Ahead of Arsenal
In his press conference, manager Jürgen Klopp provided a fitness update ahead of the trip to London. Curtis Jones is nearing a return, as the midfielder took part in team training on Thursday. He has featured only once thus far this campaign, as he struggled with both an initial injury and a recurrence already in 2022/23.
Paul Ince Disappointed With Decision Making In QPR Defeat
The Royals made their way to Loftus Road for a Friday night third vs fourth fixture under the lights. Reading took the lead after Lucas Joao was fouled in the box, with Andy Carroll slotting home the penalty. Lyndon Dykes scored two minutes later to take it to 1-1 at half time. Dykes scored the winner late on to give QPR the victory.
View From The Town End: QPR ‘Revitalised’ Under Michael Beale
Fresh off the back of one six-pointer, it’s onto another. After Reading earned an impressive 1-1 draw at home to second-placed Norwich City in midweek, now it’s a Friday night trip to fourth-placed QPR. Can we build on Tuesday’s performance and result?. Standing in our way is...
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Win at Home, 4-0
Manchester City 4, Joao Cancelo 20’, Phil Foden 32’, Riyad Mahrez 49’, Erling Haaland 65’. Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have won a great match where they played really well and Erling Haaland showed his goal scoring consistency. Manchester City win after playing a very...
Newcastle 5-1 Brentford - Match Report: He wears a magic hat
Everything looked rather weird one hour before the game. After rotating the squad a week ago in London to face Fulham with the team coming off a disappointing run, Howe was truly vindicated. A 4-1 victory over the promoted Cottagers was made possible by the appearance of an extraordinary Willock,...
Armando Broja celebrates father’s birthday with first senior Chelsea goal!
Here’s a fun little factoid that Armando Broja revealed in his post-match interview with Chelsea TV yesterday: it was his father’s birthday! And what did he get dear old dad? Why, a lovely first ever senior Chelsea goal! (And probably a few other things.) That timing of course...
