Soda City Biz WIRE
SSOE Group Announces Appointment of Robby Aull to its Board of Directors
COLUMBIA, South Carolinav - SSOE Group (www.ssoe.com), an internationally ranked architecture and engineering firm, is proud to announce the appointment of Robby Aull, AIA, ACHA to its Board of Directors. Robby's appointment to the Board of Directors follows SSOE’s 2021 acquisition of Stevens & Wilkinson. The acquisition broadened the firm’s...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Experienced litigator joins Richardson Thomas
COLUMBIA, SC – Amy L.B. Hill, a highly experienced attorney who’s practiced for more than 20 years in South Carolina, has joined Richardson Thomas. She will work in the firm’s Columbia office. Hill’s practice will focus on business and commercial litigation and financial disputes. She represents clients...
