Kyrie Irving's Message to Simmons After Nets Loss to Sixers
Here's what Kyrie Irving had to say to Ben Simmons at halftime of the Brooklyn Nets' preseason opener against the Sixers.
Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral
Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday's preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area.
Kevin Garnett urges Anthony Davis to 'literally take the keys' from LeBron James and put the Lakers on his back
In the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to need LeBron James and Anthony Davis to play at incredibly high levels if the team is going to have any shot at real success. Though Davis and James arguably make up the most talented duo in the NBA,...
Kawhi Leonard Reacts to John Wall's Clippers Debut
John Wall made his LA Clippers debut in a pre-season win over the Portland Trail Blazers
Kevin Durant Likes Tweet Calling Out Kareem Abdul-Jabbar For His Hypocrisy In Recent Comments Against Kyrie Irving
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the most outspoken athletes in the history of sports. KAJ made bold social and political moves in his career, aligning himself with the civil rights movement and later changing his name and religion to become Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. KAJ was a trailblazer for many of the...
'I'm really here': Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell still coming to grips with trade
INDEPENDENCE – A Cavaliers fan since he was young, Donovan Mitchell doesn’t know if he will flash back to his childhood when he puts the jersey on for the first time Wednesday. A three-time All-Star guard acquired from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster trade on Sept 1,...
The Lakers Fans Booed Their Team In The First Preseason Game As They Lost By 30 Points Against The Sacramento Kings
The new season tends to bring about hope of greater things to come for teams around the league and the Los Angeles Lakers were no different. With new head coach Darvin Ham now at the helm, there seemed to be a different feeling about them as compared to last season and fans were starting to believe that they were going to turn things around after that disastrous 2021-22 campaign.
Browns lose rookie running back to injury
The Cleveland Browns have officially placed rookie running back Jerome Ford on injured reserve.
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski's seat is warming, and deservedly so
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski’s seat is getting warmer. His play-calling decisions that have invited second-guessing cost the Browns (2-2) in both of their losses, including Sunday’s 23-20 setback at Atlanta. Continuing problems with blown coverages on defense and blunders on special teams, the latter kept to a relative...
Grizzlies star Ja Morant limps off the court vs. Magic, but allays fears of major injury with 1-word response
Ja Morant appeared to suffer a scary injury in the Memphis Grizzlies’ preseason game against the Orlando Magic on Monday, but the superstar guard quickly eased the concerns of the teams and fans with his in-game update. As Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported, as Morant limped off the court...
Sixers coach Doc Rivers out vs. Cavaliers; Dave Joerger to coach in his place
The Philadelphia 76ers continue their preseason schedule on Wednesday when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first of a preseason home-and-home with the Cavs. The Sixers will be without their head coach for the preseason’s second game. Doc Rivers is under the weather, and he will miss the...
A Jae Crowder deal to the Cleveland Cavaliers would seemingly include Cedi Osman and that’s a bad idea
If a Jae Crowder deal does happen it will apparently involve Cedi Osman, which is a bad idea. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a team that can be an NBA Finals contender for years to come. Making smart moves to fortify and improve the team are key to capitalizing on this bounty of riches, but adding the right pieces matters more than just making moves. That’s why it’s key that the Cleveland Cavaliers don’t make rash decisions by acquiring Jae Crowder.
The Los Angeles Clippers Have Waived Three Players
The Los Angeles Clippers announced on Tuesday that they have waived Juwan Morgan, Michael Devoe and Lucas Williamson, three players who had signed training camp deals with the team.
NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman
Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
Rival GMs Have Big Expectations for Donovan Mitchell, Cavs
According to the latest NBA.com poll of the league’s GMs, the Cavs’ acquisition of Donovan Mitchell was the best summer deal. In fact, 59 percent said that Mitchell will have the greatest impact on his new team (beating the Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert and the Knicks’ Jalen Brunson).
Warriors star Draymond Green says 'NBA players support the WNBA more than we probably support' our own league
Two-time WNBA champ and three-time league MVP Lisa Leslie discussed the WNBA pay gap with LeBron James and Draymond Green in a clip from "The Shop."
Dirk Nowitzki Speaks On Jalen Brunson's Mavericks Departure
The Dallas Mavericks had arguably the worst offseason of any team in the NBA. They suffered by far the biggest loss in free agency, as Jalen Brunson signed a four-year, $104 million deal with the New York Knicks to become their new starting point guard. It was a huge blow...
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut
Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
Cleveland Cavaliers Star Player Injured
View the original article to see embedded media. Evan Mobley was the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers after a successful season in college playing for the USC Trojans. During his rookie season for the Cavs, he averaged 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5...
'A family atmosphere': Cavs' Donovan Mitchell already feels at home in Cleveland
"It's a family atmosphere. It's a community. And what I mean by that is everybody’s close," Mitchell explained when asked what has made the team feel like such a good fit for him.
