Larry Brown Sports

Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral

Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
Yardbarker

The Lakers Fans Booed Their Team In The First Preseason Game As They Lost By 30 Points Against The Sacramento Kings

The new season tends to bring about hope of greater things to come for teams around the league and the Los Angeles Lakers were no different. With new head coach Darvin Ham now at the helm, there seemed to be a different feeling about them as compared to last season and fans were starting to believe that they were going to turn things around after that disastrous 2021-22 campaign.
FanSided

A Jae Crowder deal to the Cleveland Cavaliers would seemingly include Cedi Osman and that’s a bad idea

If a Jae Crowder deal does happen it will apparently involve Cedi Osman, which is a bad idea. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a team that can be an NBA Finals contender for years to come. Making smart moves to fortify and improve the team are key to capitalizing on this bounty of riches, but adding the right pieces matters more than just making moves. That’s why it’s key that the Cleveland Cavaliers don’t make rash decisions by acquiring Jae Crowder.
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman

Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
Yardbarker

Rival GMs Have Big Expectations for Donovan Mitchell, Cavs

According to the latest NBA.com poll of the league’s GMs, the Cavs’ acquisition of Donovan Mitchell was the best summer deal. In fact, 59 percent said that Mitchell will have the greatest impact on his new team (beating the Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert and the Knicks’ Jalen Brunson).
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut

Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
Yardbarker

Cleveland Cavaliers Star Player Injured

View the original article to see embedded media. Evan Mobley was the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers after a successful season in college playing for the USC Trojans. During his rookie season for the Cavs, he averaged 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5...
