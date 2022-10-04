Once again, the New York Knicks’ offseason was defined by the star they didn’t get. Donovan Mitchell, the New York native who seemingly wanted to return home, is in Cleveland and the Knicks are still searching for their guy … or at least some sustained success. After a breakthrough in 2020-21 — the East’s No. 4 seed and the league’s fourth-ranked defense — the Knicks took a big step backward last season. Their offensive upgrades didn’t pan out and their defense fell out of the top 10 as they finished six games out of the Play-In Tournament. Julius Randle went from accepting the Kia Most Improved Player Award to asking Knicks fans to be quiet. The Knicks still have won just a single playoff series in the last 22 seasons, also holding the NBA’s worst regular-season record over that stretch.

