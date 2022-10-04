ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral

Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse

The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Astonishing stat about Justin Fields goes viral

The Chicago Bears have had a hard time establishing their passing game this season (to put it mildly), but the true extent of their struggles is staggering. An absurd stat went viral about Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Tuesday. Fields somehow has fewer completions through the first four weeks of the NFL season (34) than Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has receptions (42), per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Caruso
NBA

2022-23 Season Preview: New York Knicks

Once again, the New York Knicks’ offseason was defined by the star they didn’t get. Donovan Mitchell, the New York native who seemingly wanted to return home, is in Cleveland and the Knicks are still searching for their guy … or at least some sustained success. After a breakthrough in 2020-21 — the East’s No. 4 seed and the league’s fourth-ranked defense — the Knicks took a big step backward last season. Their offensive upgrades didn’t pan out and their defense fell out of the top 10 as they finished six games out of the Play-In Tournament. Julius Randle went from accepting the Kia Most Improved Player Award to asking Knicks fans to be quiet. The Knicks still have won just a single playoff series in the last 22 seasons, also holding the NBA’s worst regular-season record over that stretch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#Basketball#Sports#Bulls Vs Pelicans Odds#The New Orleans Pelicans#United Center#Tnt#Fubotv Chicago Bulls#Projected Chicago Bulls#Sg
NBA

CJ McCollum out, three key Pelicans questionable for Friday game vs. Pistons

New Orleans was playing without key contributors Tuesday in Chicago, but the Pelicans had more than enough firepower on the United Center floor, scoring 70 first-half points in a 129-125 victory over the Bulls. The squad will again be missing at least one starter – and perhaps more – Friday when it hosts Detroit in the Smoothie King Center (7 p.m., Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Jalen Brunson, Knicks Find Favor in NBA General Manager's Survey

The New York Knicks appear to have some believers in high places. A survey of NBA general managers yielded a decent amount of New York representation, with some of their competitors apparently impressed with what the team has to offer this season. The results, conducted and overseen by NBA.com, featured 50 questions and forbade participants from voting for their own team or members of their group when polled.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports Chicago

Who will lead the NBA in points in 2022?

Joel Embiid? Giannis Antetokounmpo? Luka Dončić?. Whichever player you choose, there’s a compelling case that one of them will stuff the stat sheet with points during the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Last season, Embiid led all players in points per game at 30.6, and the Philadelphia 76ers...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA

2022-23 Season Preview: New Orleans Pelicans

A disastrous 3-16 start blossomed into the No. 8 seed in the West, after New Orleans downed San Antonio and the LA Clippers in the Play-In Tournament to advance to the postseason for the first time since 2018 under a first-year head coach in Willie Green. Once the Pelicans hit the playoff stage, they pushed the top-seeded Phoenix Suns to the limit over six games. Amazingly, New Orleans mapped its current course of optimism without the services of 2019 No. 1 pick Zion Williamson, who missed the entire season due to a right foot injury.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Gameday update: Pelicans at Bulls (10/4/22)

NEW ORLEANS (0-0 in preseason) at CHICAGO (0-0 in preseason) An interconference matchup tips off NBA preseason for both squads. Playoff teams in 2022 after multi-year postseason droughts, the Pelicans and Bulls are frequent opponents during the annual exhibition slate, commonly facing off in the United Center (recent meetings in Illinois occurred each fall of 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021). Incidentally, Zion Williamson’s second-ever game during his rookie NBA preseason was in Chicago, where he piled up 29 points in only 27 minutes.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cubs: 4 players on postseason rosters who are a perfect fit

For the second time in as many years, the Chicago Cubs will take in the postseason like the rest of us – from either the seats or home. Despite a strong second-half performance that saw David Ross’ club run off an impressive and unexpected 39-31 mark, the Cubs fell well short of both the division crown and the wild card spots, even with the expanded format.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

289K+
Followers
547K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy