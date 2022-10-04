Read full article on original website
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral
Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse
The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
Kawhi Leonard Reacts to John Wall's Clippers Debut
John Wall made his LA Clippers debut in a pre-season win over the Portland Trail Blazers
Pelicans Fans Excited to start the season
Pelicans Fans are eager for season to start.
Memphis Grizzlies can feel disrespected by NBA GMs. But they can prove them wrong | Opinion
The NBA's GM survey revealed most believe the Grizzlies can't match what they did last season. There's a key stat that suggests they could be wrong.
Bulls' Patrick Williams Has Aggression at Top of Improvement Areas
Williams has aggression at top of improvement areas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Williams readily admits it: He did not play as well as he hoped to in the Chicago Bulls' preseason-opening 129-125 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. The all-important third-year forward played 17 minutes,...
3 Chicago Blackhawks to trade before the regular season starts
The regular season is fast approaching for the 2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks. There are a lot of storylines that will be following this team as they try to rebuild their organization back to the powerhouse that it once was. That is going to take a long time. It seems as if...
Astonishing stat about Justin Fields goes viral
The Chicago Bears have had a hard time establishing their passing game this season (to put it mildly), but the true extent of their struggles is staggering. An absurd stat went viral about Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Tuesday. Fields somehow has fewer completions through the first four weeks of the NFL season (34) than Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has receptions (42), per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus.
Magic vs. Spurs Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Reports
The Orlando Magic is back in preseason action tonight against the San Antonio Spurs. Here's what you need to know.
B/R Mock Trade Sends Suns PF Jae Crowder to Cleveland
In this mock trade done by Bleacher Report, the Phoenix Suns finally have a trade partner for Jae Crowder.
Clippers Sign Former Celtics And Jazz Player
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Malik Fitts. The 25-year-old played for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz last season.
2022-23 Season Preview: New York Knicks
Once again, the New York Knicks’ offseason was defined by the star they didn’t get. Donovan Mitchell, the New York native who seemingly wanted to return home, is in Cleveland and the Knicks are still searching for their guy … or at least some sustained success. After a breakthrough in 2020-21 — the East’s No. 4 seed and the league’s fourth-ranked defense — the Knicks took a big step backward last season. Their offensive upgrades didn’t pan out and their defense fell out of the top 10 as they finished six games out of the Play-In Tournament. Julius Randle went from accepting the Kia Most Improved Player Award to asking Knicks fans to be quiet. The Knicks still have won just a single playoff series in the last 22 seasons, also holding the NBA’s worst regular-season record over that stretch.
CJ McCollum out, three key Pelicans questionable for Friday game vs. Pistons
New Orleans was playing without key contributors Tuesday in Chicago, but the Pelicans had more than enough firepower on the United Center floor, scoring 70 first-half points in a 129-125 victory over the Bulls. The squad will again be missing at least one starter – and perhaps more – Friday when it hosts Detroit in the Smoothie King Center (7 p.m., Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM).
Jalen Brunson, Knicks Find Favor in NBA General Manager's Survey
The New York Knicks appear to have some believers in high places. A survey of NBA general managers yielded a decent amount of New York representation, with some of their competitors apparently impressed with what the team has to offer this season. The results, conducted and overseen by NBA.com, featured 50 questions and forbade participants from voting for their own team or members of their group when polled.
Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: Preseason preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers will play the second of back-to-back games Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz at the Moda Center. The Blazers on Monday night lost 102-97 to the LA Clippers in Seattle, Washington. An aspect that stood out from that game was the job Blazers guard Anfernee Simons...
Who will lead the NBA in points in 2022?
Joel Embiid? Giannis Antetokounmpo? Luka Dončić?. Whichever player you choose, there’s a compelling case that one of them will stuff the stat sheet with points during the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Last season, Embiid led all players in points per game at 30.6, and the Philadelphia 76ers...
2022-23 Season Preview: New Orleans Pelicans
A disastrous 3-16 start blossomed into the No. 8 seed in the West, after New Orleans downed San Antonio and the LA Clippers in the Play-In Tournament to advance to the postseason for the first time since 2018 under a first-year head coach in Willie Green. Once the Pelicans hit the playoff stage, they pushed the top-seeded Phoenix Suns to the limit over six games. Amazingly, New Orleans mapped its current course of optimism without the services of 2019 No. 1 pick Zion Williamson, who missed the entire season due to a right foot injury.
Gameday update: Pelicans at Bulls (10/4/22)
NEW ORLEANS (0-0 in preseason) at CHICAGO (0-0 in preseason) An interconference matchup tips off NBA preseason for both squads. Playoff teams in 2022 after multi-year postseason droughts, the Pelicans and Bulls are frequent opponents during the annual exhibition slate, commonly facing off in the United Center (recent meetings in Illinois occurred each fall of 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021). Incidentally, Zion Williamson’s second-ever game during his rookie NBA preseason was in Chicago, where he piled up 29 points in only 27 minutes.
Dan Hampton discusses Justin Fields and the possibility of a new stadium for the Chicago Bears
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Will Justin Fields and the Bears’ passing game ever get going this season? And if the Bears build a new stadium in Arlington Heights is that the right move on their part? Who better to ask than one of the all-time great Chicago Bears Dan Hampton. The former defensive end on the ’85 […]
Cubs: 4 players on postseason rosters who are a perfect fit
For the second time in as many years, the Chicago Cubs will take in the postseason like the rest of us – from either the seats or home. Despite a strong second-half performance that saw David Ross’ club run off an impressive and unexpected 39-31 mark, the Cubs fell well short of both the division crown and the wild card spots, even with the expanded format.
