Kyrie Irving’s Message to Simmons After Nets Loss to Sixers
Here's what Kyrie Irving had to say to Ben Simmons at halftime of the Brooklyn Nets' preseason opener against the Sixers.
This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse
The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
ESPN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman
Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
Vikings Rookie CB Could Return Soon
The Minnesota Vikings lost safety Lewis Cine for the 2022 season this week, but a different rookie could return soon. That’s Andrew Booth, one of the Vikings 2nd-Round draft picks from April, and he’s missed most of the 2022 season due to a quad injury. But according to...
Yardbarker
Rival GMs Have Big Expectations for Donovan Mitchell, Cavs
According to the latest NBA.com poll of the league’s GMs, the Cavs’ acquisition of Donovan Mitchell was the best summer deal. In fact, 59 percent said that Mitchell will have the greatest impact on his new team (beating the Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert and the Knicks’ Jalen Brunson).
NBA・
Yardbarker
B/R Mock Trade Sends Suns PF Jae Crowder to Cleveland
The Phoenix Suns have been searching for a trade partner for Jae Crowder for quite some time, as the power forward was involved in plenty of trade discussions over the summer. Now, with the team mutually agreeing to excuse Crowder from practice, it appears Crowder's time in Phoenix is coming to an end.
Week 5 NFL Power Rankings: The Vikings Creep Closer to the Top
So far into the 2022 NFL season, there have been only three, maybe four, teams that have emerged from the pack as the true contenders. Many of the other teams you could draw out a path to the playoffs for, but there are blemishes on their resumes. 15 of the...
Damian Lillard scores 21, Trail Blazers fall 118-101 to Utah Jazz in preseason: At the buzzer
Damian Lillard shot well, set up teammates and at times made it all look easy as he recorded 21 points, six assists and five rebounds during the Portland Trail Blazers’ 118-101 loss to the Utah Jazz in a preseason matchup at the Moda Center. Lillard also committed five turnovers...
5 first impressions from the Timberwolves' preseason opener
Timberwolves open the preseason in Miami with a 121-111 win over the Heat.
CBS Sports
Minnesota Timberwolves 2022-23 NBA preview: Gobert + Towns + Edwards could equal the start of something big
The Minnesota Timberwolves made the playoffs last season for the first time in four years, then followed that up by pulling off a surprising blockbuster trade to land three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Gobert's impact will be felt immediately for the Wolves, especially on the defensive side of the ball. With Gobert in tow, in addition to the newly-extended Karl-Anthony Towns, a rising star in Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, things are looking up for Minnesota.
Yardbarker
Dribbles: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland Mesh Well In Cavs Debut
1. First observation: Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland look like they will work well together. No issues were expected there and none are on the horizon, it seems. Just the opposite. 2. Mitchell (16 points) actually looked like the perfect complement for Garland (12 points) — again, as expected. Last...
NBA・
Dallas Mavs vs. OKC Thunder Preseason: 3 Things to Watch
The Dallas Mavericks will take on the OKC Thunder in their preseason opener on Wednesday. What are some key things to watch?
NBA
Maccabi Ra'anana Head to Portland for the Trail Blazers' Third Preseason Game
After starting out preseason with two losses in back-to-back games, the Portland Trail Blazers (0-2) will play their final home preseason game of 2022 when they host Maccabi Ra’anana of the Israeli National League Thursday night at Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. SERIES NOTES. • Tonight's...
NBC Chicago
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Appears in New NBA Promo: ‘The Nonstop NBA'
DeRozan appears in new NBA promo: 'The Nonstop NBA' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan is part of a new NBA promotional video to kick off the start of the NBA season. The Bulls forward stars alongside Steph Curry, Joel Emiid, Paul George, Tyler Herro, Damian Lillard, Jayson...
3 Chicago Blackhawks to trade before the regular season starts
The regular season is fast approaching for the 2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks. There are a lot of storylines that will be following this team as they try to rebuild their organization back to the powerhouse that it once was. That is going to take a long time. It seems as if...
Yardbarker
Seth Curry hopes to return in time for Nets' season opener
After undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle in May, Seth Curry is hoping to return in time for the Brooklyn Nets' season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 19. Curry dealt with ankle soreness throughout last season, causing him to suit up in just 23 games for...
Yardbarker
Jalen Brunson, Knicks Find Favor in NBA General Manager's Survey
The New York Knicks appear to have some believers in high places. A survey of NBA general managers yielded a decent amount of New York representation, with some of their competitors apparently impressed with what the team has to offer this season. The results, conducted and overseen by NBA.com, featured 50 questions and forbade participants from voting for their own team or members of their group when polled.
FanSided
